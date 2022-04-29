Format for NASCAR All-Star Event at TMS Unveiled

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

FORT WORTH, Texas – A “Next Gen format” featuring four stages and 125 laps of on-track competition for a $1-million payday highlight a revised rules package confirmed for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR unveiled the format and eligibility Thursday for a non-point event scheduled on Sunday, May 22, on TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile oval. Stage-winner incentives, amplified roles for pit crews and a distinctive head-to-head elimination qualifying format will be on display during the event’s 38th edition and second consecutive at “The Great American Speedway.”

“The NASCAR All-Star Race highlights our best athletes _ from the driver to road crew to the pit crews _ and this year’s edition brings that to another level,” said NASCAR Senior Vice President, Competition Scott Miller. “Fans will have a full weekend of exciting competition starting with a unique qualifying format and an All-Star Race that features the top talent in our sport.”

The 2022 All-Star Race will mark the debut of NASCAR’s new-for-2022/Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang and Toyota Camry at TMS. The most prominent rules tweak is the four-round qualifying format with head-to-head eliminations and a pivotal role for pit crews.

Recall that the format here on Sunday, June 13, 2021 consisted of four 15-lap sprints, one 30-lapper with a pit stop and a 10-lap shootout. Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports extended his Cup Series winning streak to three in a row in the event after a late-race duel with Brad Keselowski, then of Team Penske. Larson took the lead from Keselowski, now an owner/driver of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, on Lap 93 of the scheduled 100 with a pass through Turns 1 and 2 of the 20-degree banking.

Larson’s margin of victory was 0.206-seconds, with Chase Elliott _ the 2020 All-Star champion and Larson’s HMS teammate _ finishing third. Alan Gustafson, Elliott’s crew chief, led a team that posted the quickest pit stop and earned a $100,000 bonus. Penske’s Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney rounded-out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively.

One of last year’s format changes that drew little pre-race attention was the switch from Saturday to a Sunday night telecast on FOX Sports 1. The event emerged as a ratings winner for FOX Sports and an emotional sendoff for TMS President/General Manager Eddie Gossage, who marked his final race during the track’s “25th Season of Speed” celebration.

A total of 2,735,000 viewers tuned-in, making it the most-watched All-Star Race since 2017. According to figures from Nielsen Media Research, viewership peaked at 2,933,000 during an event that began with the All-Star Open.

For the record, Larson scored his series-leading eighth point-paying victory in the 17th annual Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Playoff race at TMS on Oct. 17 en route to clinching his first Cup title at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 7.

Here is a breakdown of key elements of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race:

Qualifying Procedure

_ Opening round will be a traditional single-car/one-lap format in reverse order of current 2022 Owner Points.

_ Fastest eight qualifiers will transfer to a three-round, head-to-head elimination bracket.

_ Elimination bracket will feature two cars staged in adjacent pit stalls near the end of pit road.

_ At the sound of an alert, each pit crew will perform a four-tire stop and, at the drop of the jack, drivers will exit their pit stalls (with no speed limit) onto the track.

_ First car back to the start/finish line advances to the next round.

_ Final pairing competes for the pole.

Race Format

The All-Star Race will consist of four stages, with the first three set for 25 laps. The fourth stage will be a 50-lap shootout for a $1-million payout. The new format provides a major incentive to win any of the opening three stages _ or the pit stop competition _ during the break between Stages 2 and 3.

Stage 1 (25 laps): Stage 1 winner will start on-pole in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3.

Stage 2 (25 laps): Stage 2 winner will start second in final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

Special Stage Break (Pit Stop Competition): Each team must pit and perform a four-tire stop. The team with the shortest time on pit road (pit-in/pit-out) wins the pit crew award and the driver will start fourth in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

Stage 3 (25 laps): Stage 3 winner starts third in final stage.

Stage 4 (50 laps): Stage 1 winner will start first, Stage 2 winner second, Stage 3 winner third and pit stop competition winner fourth. If a “natural” caution occurs between Laps 15-25 of the final stage, standard race procedures will be in effect. If no “natural” caution occurs during that time, NASCAR will call an “All Star competition caution.” Winner of the Stage 4 earns $1-million.

“The incredible intensity of the drivers and teams as well as the Texas-sized excitement from our race fans is what makes the NASCAR All-Star Race just that much more special,” TMS General Manager Rob Ramage said. “The never-seen-before qualifying format will put even more pressure on drivers and pits crews to perform at their peak.

“Combining that with the easier-to-follow race format will create more action-packed competition for race fans at Texas Motor Speedway and those watching on FS1 as they watch their favorite drivers battle to earn a $1-million payday.”

NASCAR Open

The NASCAR Open will precede the All-Star Race and consist of three stages of 20 laps/20 laps/ 10 laps. Each segment winner will advance to the NASCAR All-Star Race as will the winner of the Fan Vote. Fans can vote for their favorite driver who has not qualified for the All-Star Race by visiting NASCAR.com for details.

Driver Eligibility

_ Cup Series drivers who have earned a points-paying race victory in either 2021 or 2022.

_ Previous NASCAR All-Star Race winners who are competing full-time this season.

_ Previous Cup Series champions who are competing full-time this season.

Drivers who have clinched a starting spot (through Talladega Superspeedway on April 24) and making return visits to the NASCAR All-Star Race: AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace.

Cup Series rookie Austin Cindric qualified for his first NASCAR All-Star Race appearance by winning the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.

Country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform a live, 60-minute concert May 22 beginning at 3 p.m. as part of the pre-race festivities. A full day of NASCAR competition and entertainment will conclude with a 60-minute post-race concert performed by legendary Mexican ranchero music group Banda MS.

Coverage of the NASCAR All-Star Race _ sponsored by NASCAR Premier Partners Busch Light Beer, Coca-Cola, GEICO and Xfinity _ will begin at 5 p.m. (EDT) on FS1. The NASCAR Open will begin at 6 p.m. on FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch. The All-Star Race will follow at 8 p.m. and be carried on the same media outlets.

Tickets for the All-Star Race Weekend, including the Blake Shelton concert, are now on sale at https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/season-tickets/.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1997) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service and Ford Racing).