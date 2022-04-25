Young Lions Continue To Stand Tall In Cup

By Jeff Hood | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

TALLADEGA, Ala. – NASCAR’s Next Gen car continued to showcase the sport’s next generation of drivers on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway during a race which included a frantic dash to the finish.

It also left the old guard scratching their heads and scrambling for answers.

The season-long narrative of young lions dominating was once again the buzz on a sun-splashed afternoon after 29-year-old Ross Chastain roared from third to first exiting the final turn of the last lap to capture a nerve-wracking victory in the Geico 500 on the circuit’s fastest track.

“I honestly didn’t know if I had won,” said Chastain, who celebrated afterwards with his famous watermelon smash. “In fact, I got on the radio and asked my team ‘did we win?’”

Chastain’s victory continued a trend of the sport’s new wave of drivers showing speed, racing smart and stockpiling trophies.

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who finished fourth on Sunday, went so far as to label Chastain and 24-year-old William Byron, this season’s only two repeats winners, as the clear cut top drivers at this point in the year.

“It’s definitely been a surprise being this deep into the season and those (young) guys are still contending each week,” Larson said.

“You would think the veteran drivers would take over by now. But that’s not the case.”

During Sunday night’s winning press conference, Chastain’s winning car owner Justin Marks referenced Talladega Superspeedway as “hallowed ground.”

But a track that has smiled on grizzled drivers well into the prime of their hall of fame careers named Earnhardt, Gordon, Johnson, Allison, Yarborough, Labonte and Elliott was a mere footnote of the past on Sunday.

Ten races deep into the Cup season, the year’s lone 40 plus year-old winner was Denny Hamlin’s victory at Richmond.

Even 36-year-old Kyle Busch’s win at Bristol came with an asterisk as Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe, two other budding stars, crashed while racing for the lead and victory on the final lap.

Chastain scored his first Cup win earlier this season at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Tex. when he parlayed an aggressive move into victory.

While Talladega is a track notorious for drivers willing to utilize their front bumper to win, Chastain bucked that trend on Sunday by displaying the expertise of a cagey veteran as he exercised patience leading up to, and during, his winning move.

Chastain’s crew chief, Phil Surgen, credited today’s 20-something-year-old flock of Cup drivers as having an advantage with the new car due to the level of preparation they have been accustomed to as they cut their teeth in racing.

“Some of the veterans have tried to adapt, but it’s an edge the younger drivers have,” Surgen said.

But Chastain offered a word of warning while showing a level of respect when asked if the elder drivers in the sport are past their prime.

“The veteran drivers are good and they will adapt,” Chastain said. “I’m still studying them to be the best driver I can be.”

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 53rd Annual GEICO 500

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama

Sunday, April 24, 2022

(19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 188. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 188. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 188. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 188. (2) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 188. (16) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 188. (28) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 188. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 188. (27) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 188. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 188. (22) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 188. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 188. (23) Aric Almirola, Ford, 188. (33) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 188. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 188. (6) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 188. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 188. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188. (39) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 188. (31) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, 188. (18) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 188. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 187. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 187. (36) David Ragan, Ford, 186. (38) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 185. (37) BJ McLeod, Ford, 172. (32) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, Accident, 121. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, DVP, 105. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, Engine, 98. (26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 95. (4) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, DVP, 92. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 89. (20) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 89. (25) Harrison Burton #, Ford, Accident, 89. (35) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 79. (3) Daniel Hemric(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 56. (17) Chase Briscoe, Ford, Accident, 56. (30) Chris Buescher, Ford, Accident, 56. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Engine, 31.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 148.637 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 21 Mins, 52 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.105 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 41 among 16 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell 1;D. Suarez 2-3;C. Bell 4-9;D. Suarez 10-35;C. Custer 36;J. Logano 37;K. Larson 38-50;B.

Wallace 51;K. Larson 52;B. Wallace 53;K. Larson 54;B. Wallace 55-60;B. McLeod 61;K. Larson 62-64;E. Jones 65;K.

Larson 66;E. Jones 67;K. Larson 68-69;E. Jones 70-73;B. Wallace 74;E. Jones 75-82;B. McLeod 83;W. Byron 84-121;*.

Yeley(i) 122;E. Jones 123-124;K. Busch 125;E. Jones 126;K. Busch 127-128;R. Blaney 129-151;B. Wallace 152;E.

Jones 153-154;B. Wallace 155-159;C. LaJoie 160;K. Busch 161;D. Hamlin 162-170;K. Larson 171-176;E. Jones 177;K.

Larson 178-181;E. Jones 182-183;K. Larson 184;E. Jones 185-187;R. Chastain 188.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): William Byron 1 time for 38 laps; Kyle Larson 9 times for 32

laps; Daniel Suarez 2 times for 28 laps; Erik Jones 10 times for 25 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 23 laps; Bubba

Wallace 6 times for 15 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 9 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 7 laps; Kyle Busch 2

times for 3 laps; BJ McLeod 2 times for 2 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 1 lap; * JJ Yeley(i) 1 time for 1 lap;

Corey LaJoie 1 time for 1 lap; Ross Chastain 1 time for 1 lap; Joey Logano 1 time for 1 lap; Cole Custer 1 time

for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 23,5,20,24,19,9,45,43,48,47

Stage #2 Top Ten: 24,9,5,19,48,18,10,43,1,45