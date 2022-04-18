Harvick: Dirt Makes Drivers Look Like ‘Bozos’

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Kevin Harvick has been critical of the NASCAR Cup dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway since it was announced and his opinion didn’t change Sunday night after a multi-car accident sidelined him from the Food City Dirt Race.

“I think it’s ridiculous that we’re doing what we’re doing,” Harvick said. “If I had my choice, we wouldn’t be doing this.”

Harvick started 32nd and lost a lap early. He regained his lost lap, but then was involved in a wreck on lap 98 with Corey LaJoie, Alex Bowman and Noah Gragson.

“I had a great car,” Harvick said. “The race track was fine. They just did a terrible job to start with.”

NASCAR threw a competition caution on lap 14 so the teams could clean the cars’ grills that were clogged with mud.

“We did a terrible job prepping the track,” Harvick said. “(It was) full of mud and there was nobody here to pack the track. So we all look like a bunch of bozos coming in to pit because we don’t know how to prep the track.”

However, Harvick noted that if the TV ratings were high then the event would “be great.”