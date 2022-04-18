Busch Snatches Bristol Win From Feuding Youngsters

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe have raced each other for many years on the nation’s dirt tracks, so Reddick knew the maneuver his fellow competitor would attempt on the final lap of Bristol Motor Speedway’s Food City Dirt Race.

In fact, Reddick knew it so well that he admitted after Sunday night’s 250-lap event that if the roles had been reversed he would have executed the same plan. Still, Reddick, who was leading as the two entered the race’s final lap, couldn’t keep the second-place Briscoe at bay. Briscoe closed on Reddick as they exited turn two on the half-mile track and then dove under him as they raced into turn three. However, Briscoe couldn’t keep his Ford off Reddick’s Chevrolet. He slid into Reddick and they spun.

Reddick attempted to save his car to keep it from spinning and that was the wrong tactic.

“I should have gave up on saving it sooner and start downshifting so I could have been able to get rolling,” said Reddick, who led once for 99 laps. “It stalled a little bit … just took a second of hesitation to get it down to second gear to get going again. That was enough for Kyle (Busch) to barely get by us at the finish line.”

Briscoe, who led twice for 59 laps, said he wanted to race Reddick clean, not wreck him.

“I wasn’t gonna wreck him for the win,” Briscoe said. “That’s why I tried to slide him and I was trying to leave him enough if I didn’t get there. That was my fault 100 percent. I tried throwing a slider and it was the wrong move.

“I hate it for Tyler. He’s a good friend of mine and I wanted to see a dirt guy win if it wasn’t me. That was just racing. I was trying to go for the win and I feel terrible.”

Reddick managed to keep his Ford rolling towards the checkered flag after the spin, but the third-place Kyle Busch nipped him at the finish line for his first victory this season. Busch’s 60th career victory gives him 18 consecutive seasons with at least one victory, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Fame member Richard Petty for the all-time record in NASCAR’s Cup Series.

“I was going into (turn) three as the 14 (Briscoe) dove low and was sliding,” Busch said. “I saw the right rear of the 14 make contact with the left rear of the 8 (Reddick). Then I lost visual getting in the corner.

“Tony (Hirschman, spotter) was just talking to me on the radio that they were sideways, they were spinning, they were going to the bottom of the track, just keep going, keep your foot in it, drive, drive, drive.

“As soon as I come up about the middle of turn four, I saw the 8 down low at the bottom and I … drove it off the top, was hoping I could get there in the nick of time. Wasn’t by much, but it was just enough.”

The official margin of victory: 0.330 second.

The tough loss left Reddick heartbroken, but philosophical.

“Certainly a tough way to lose a race, but there’s a number of things I could have done better,” Reddick said. “I could have done a better job the last couple of laps to keep a gap between us. It’d be really easy to be frustrated with the final lap, but there’s a lot of things that happened before that final corner as to why he was within range to really go for it there at the end.”

During the last 10 laps, Reddick said he was better than Briscoe in turns three and four, but Briscoe possessed the advantage in turns one and two.

“We were right up there, dangling our feet off the ledge,” Reddick said. “One mistake, little too hot, too high was going to be the difference between getting through the corner and stuffing it in the fence. I thought I was in an OK spot, but certainly just played a little bit too safe. Something I’ve done a lot in my career is just push too hard at the wrong opportunity and kind of give the race away. I was just a little too safe the last time through (turns) one and two.”

Shortly after Reddick climbed from his car, Bubba Wallace walked by and told him to keep his head up, and keep plugging. Briscoe immediately walked to Reddick and the two talked. Both realized it was simply hard racing. Kyle Larson walked over to Reddick a short time later and told him his win would come.

“I was already feeling pretty good, but it still never hurts to have your fellow competitors come let you know that,” Reddick said.

The Cup Series moves to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend.

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 62nd Annual Food City Dirt Race

Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Bristol, Tennessee

Sunday, April 17, 2022

(11) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 250. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 250. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 250. (25) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 250. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 250. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 250. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 250. (7) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 250. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 250. (21) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 250. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 250. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 250. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 250. (20) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 250. (23) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 250. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 250. (26) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 250. (24) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 250. (30) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 250. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 250. (31) Aric Almirola, Ford, 250. (14) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 250. (36) Josh Williams(i), Ford, 250. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, 250. (28) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, 248. (22) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 245. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 240. (29) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, Accident, 221. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 211. (13) Kurt Busch, Toyota, Accident, 211. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Engine, 150. (32) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 100. (34) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Engine, 91. (27) Justin Allgaier(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 74.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 34.973 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 34 Mins, 27 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.330 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 14 for 82 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Custer 0;C. Briscoe 1-48;K. Larson 49-75;D. Suarez 76-139;C. Briscoe 140-150;T. Reddick 151-249;K. Busch 250.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Tyler Reddick 1 time for 99 laps; Daniel Suarez 1 time for 64 laps; Chase Briscoe 2 times for 59 laps; Kyle Larson 1 time for 27 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 5,42,20,3,18,48,22,8,12,47

Stage #2 Top Ten: 14,20,99,9,18,5,22,34,12,8