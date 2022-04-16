Iconic Wilksboro To Be Revived

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Grassroots racing will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway this year, Speedway Motorsports Inc. President and CEO Marcus Smith announced Saturday during preparations for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck series dirt events at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Smith said XR Events would produce racing in August on the 0.625-mile track’s current asphalt surface. After those events conclude, the pavement will be removed and races will be held in October on the historic facility’s original dirt surface, which hasn’t been used in 66 years. The track will then be repaved for 2023.

Speedway Motorsports is working with Wilkes County and North Carolina state officials to utilize an $18 million American Rescue Plan budget allocation earmarked for infrastructure improvements at the nearly 75-year-old facility.

Once the track has been repaved, Smith believes it will be a “perfect place” for a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event, but not until 2024 due to everything that has to be done at the facility. Smith said he didn’t believe North Wilkesboro would be good for Cup and Xfinity because of the infrastructure and the facility’s size at this time.

Only two-lane roads lead to the speedway once one exits U.S. 421 in Wilkes County, N.C. Smith expects a traffic jam as occurs at any “big event”. However, he noted they were interested in “improving the roadways ingress, egress … for fans coming in and out of the track.”

“So that’s part of really the first phase of the renovations and the restoration,” Smith continued. “This August, it’s going to be really a lot as it is.”

Smith credited Dale Earnhardt Jr. with triggering his desire to reopen North Wilkesboro Speedway when Earnhardt called in December 2019 and asked him to clean it up for iRacing.

“I think that really was the catalyst that put things over the tipping point to get us where we are today,” Smith said.

Smith referred to SMI’s plans for North Wilkesboro Speedway as “resto mod” since they want to “bring the speedway to a place where it can be enjoyed as a revived property, but also enjoyed as a historical property.”

XR Events CEO Barry Braun noted the speedway’s “integrity” was paramount. He also said the racing in August and October wouldn’t be limited to the weekends.

“We’ll do practice on Monday and Tuesday for a certain class and race on Tuesday, Wednesday,” Braun explained. “We’ll come back on Thursday, practice and then race on Friday, Saturday. We’re going to take Sunday off. If we need it, if it’s necessary for weather, we’ll use it.”

Smith anticipates NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck series drivers competing in some of the August and October events when their schedules allow.

Series expected to participate in August’s Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro include Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro Late Models, Limited Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, Late Model Stocks and Hornets.

In October, series expected to compete on the dirt include Super Late Models, 410 Sprint Cars, Big Block Modifieds, Street Stocks, Open Wheel Modifieds, 602 Crate Late Models, 604 Crate Late Models, Stock Cars and Hornets.

Braun said they would attempt to make sure the Racetrack Revival schedule didn’t conflict with events at local short tracks in the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia.

“We’re going to do a lot of work really fast,” Braun said. “We’re gonna have a lot of discussions with sanctioning bodies and local tracks. What I want to do more so than anything is support what they’re doing, which in turn, hopefully, will support North Wilkesboro.”

XR Events has produced grassroots race events at several SMI venues, including Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway. The company is also producing the May 10-14 Colossal 100 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.