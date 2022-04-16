Cup Cars Take To Track At Bristol Dust Bowl

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Despite the Next Gen car performing well on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track, preparation of the facility still remains the key to a successful event and dust was an issue during Friday’s practice sessions.

Kyle Busch cited the dust as the toughest part of the equation, saying he couldn’t see in the second half of the first practice session when he was third fastest with an 89.695 mph- lap.

“It looked like Truck practice went pretty well, but as the track started to widen, a couple of those guys were a little tentative doing it the right way, and then once they started doing it, was just dust off of the first truck that was running that high side burning it with the right rear,” Busch said.

Chase Briscoe, who was second fastest in the first practice session and 19th-quickest in the second, thought putting more water at the top of the track “would fix a lot of the dust problem underneath.”

“Just how this dirt is versus the dirt that we have at a place like Eldora, it doesn’t clump up as much,” Briscoe said, “so I think we could get a lot more water on it and till it deeper and be fine.”

However, Ross Chastain didn’t believe track officials should change anything.

“If they rework it, it’s going to go through that same progression of really tacky, it’s going to move up and that black will be covered up and it will be red clay,” Chastain said. “It will move it up, then it will get dusty and then we’ll have to go through this whole cycle over again. The dust is just scary as a driver. You can’t see. So I vote we leave it. Now, we have a really wide race track. I’m afraid we might mess it up if we rework it.”

Aric Almirola said the visibility issue was dictated by one’s proximity to another car.

“If you have three-quarters of a straightaway or so from a car in front of you, you’re OK,” Almirola said. “The closer you get to a car in front of you, depending on where they’re running, if they’re running up close to the wall they create such a cloud of dust that it’s really hard to see the wall and the wall is painted black.”

Ryan Blaney also complained about the black wall, saying it should be painted white, neon or Easter egg colors.

By the time practice ended Friday evening, the track had developed three distinct lanes, but several of the drivers said they wouldn’t use the top lane. It was too easy to hit the wall with the car’s right rear and break a tow link (a suspension part).

“The top where the moisture was, was really small by the end of practice,” Blaney said. “(Kyle) Larson and (Christopher) Bell were up there. They could do it really good, but I think they both hit the fence pretty hard.

“I was right around the middle. I’m not good enough to run up there consistently like they could. I think you’ll have that option Sunday night, where it will be a pretty narrow strip of kinda moist mud, but the risk factor will be pretty big. There’s no cushion, really nothing to lean on. You’re just kinda gauging where your right-rear tire is. The bad thing is you can’t get close to the wall because the quarter-panel will hit before the tire hits anything.”

However, if weather predictions are accurate, track conditions could change drastically before Sunday. Rain was predicted for Saturday.

The first of four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying races was scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with the four Cup qualifying races slated for 6 p.m. The 150-lap Truck race was set for 7:30 p.m. on FS1.