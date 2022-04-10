Best Of Times: Byron Family Comes Full Circle at M’Ville

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Statistically, William Byron’s overtime victory in Martinsville Speedway’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 can be cited as a key point in the development of the 24-year-old driver’s NASCAR Cup career.

The Saturday night race marked the first time he’s produced a multiple-win season.

It made him this season’s first two-time winner.

His fourth victory in 152 races was his first on a short-track, demonstrating his versatility as his other three wins came at Daytona, Homestead and the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Eight races into the season, Byron has already led more laps – 482 – than in any of his previous four.

The 212 laps he led in the 400-lap Martinsville race were his most ever in a single event.

His first Martinsville victory marked the 27 th for Hendrick Motorsports at the tough, paperclip-shaped track, the most of any active team.

Hendrick Motorsports co-owner Jeff Gordon and crew chief Rudy Fugle cited the confidence Byron is gaining in different situations as essential to his development. Gordon noted that holding off a very aggressive Joey Logano and Austin Dillon in Martinsville’s green-white-checker finish created confidence, “that, in any scenario, if you’ve got the car and you’re in the position that you can get it done.”

Fugle pointed to the team’s participation in last year’s playoffs as “huge” to Byron’s development.

“That’s when I noticed that confidence really, really there and growing,” Fugle said. “He’s just been successful, winning trucks, winning Late Model races, and it’s just trending into something new.”

While the Martinsville victory showcased Byron’s development as a driver, it signaled much more than a race win to him and his close-knit family. It marked a triumph over the devastating news the family received a year ago on that spring race weekend that Byron’s mother had brain cancer.

Saturday night Byron’s mother, Dana, and his father, Bill, braved the cold, damp weather to watch their son capture his inaugural Martinsville victory from the team’s pit box. Shortly after receiving the checkered flag, Byron said, “This one’s for my mom.” It definitely was a much sweeter night than Martinsville a year ago.

Following a fourth-place Martinsville finish last April, Byron returned to his motor coach to find a message from his father telling him to call. Byron immediately knew something was wrong because it wasn’t his father’s typical message following an event. The news was worse than he could have imagined. His mother had suffered a stroke, she had been rushed to the hospital and a mass had been found in her brain.

“My heart just stopped,” Byron recalled. “I couldn’t deal with the emotion of that. It was hard to process. I’d say the next few days after that I didn’t think about racing at all.”

Dana Byron told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports that her son had “one crying period”, but he “handled everything great.”

“He was there for me the whole time,” she said.

Byron checked on his mother every day and drove her to one of her treatments. While appreciative, she made sure he knew she wanted him to do what he needed to do. When she was hospitalized she always watched the race and created new fans, informing the nurses that was her son.

After Dana’s diagnosis, Byron said that as the “next 90 to 100 days progressed, it was still about that, but I somehow had to race, too, and that was a tough challenge, but we worked through it.”

“It’s been amazing,” Byron continued. “Definitely makes you count your blessings and be thankful for everything. I have a great group of people around me that I feel like when things were tough in racing and in life, it’s easy to go to them and talk to them.

“(There’s) nothing more special than tonight to kind of cap it all off a year later on the same weekend. Pretty special and, yeah, pretty cool.”

Byron left Martinsville with two grandfather clocks, one for Saturday night’s victory and another for his win two nights earlier in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. The Saturday night trophy is headed for his apartment and the other to his parents’ house.

NASCAR Cup Series Race

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Virginia

Saturday, April 9, 2022

