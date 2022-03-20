Byron Captures First Race At The New Atlanta

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

HAMPTON, Ga. – What a day!

That was Ross Chastain’s summation of Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the repaved, reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway and that’s probably the way most people will remember it. For the first time in NASCAR history, superspeedway-style racing occurred at a 1.5-mile track and William Byron emerged victorious with a blended Chevrolet.

“A lot of superspeedway thoughts and then some Michigan, some Texas repave (was in the car),” crew chief Rudy Fugle said. “(We) missed it on a couple of things, but it didn’t take much to get it where we needed it to be.

“For the first time this year we were off in practice. (We) just had some wrong philosophies, wrong setup items, and the way practice was we were just trying to get laps so William could get comfortable. But we really needed to work on the car more … to make a plan. Once we got out of here (Saturday night) and got back to the hotel, our engineers, and even at the shop and here, we worked until nine. We had some dinner, and then there were emails going out until midnight.

“We used a lot of the 9 (Chase Elliott) stuff to help guide us and made good decisions. They got an hour and a half to pretty much rebuild the race car (this morning).”

Byron led eight times for 111 of the 325 laps, gaining his third career NASCAR Cup victory in an event that definitely left its mark on stock car racing history. There were a track record 46 lead changes among a record 20 drivers, 11 caution flags for 65 laps and 30 of the 37 cars were involved in wrecks, six of them twice. However, only a dozen failed to finish the event.

“These cars are more durable and you saw it today,” Rick Hendrick said. “Usually, when you have a wreck down at Talladega, Daytona, it’s just trashed.”

Two of Byron’s three career victories have occurred in superspeedway-style races and Fugle believes his 24-year-old driver’s success in those events is due to his driving style.

“He is really aggressive and knows how to use the runs and take the pushes and give pushes,” Fugle said. “Everybody talks about Denny (Hamlin) when we come to these places, but you have to have good cars, you have to have good engines. He has just done an awesome job of learning what makes the car stay up front at these places. When we’re not wrecked, he is usually up front.”

Byron entered the final lap leading and then held off a hard charging Chastain and Christopher Bell as four drivers crashed behind them at the checkered flag. Shortly after the event, NASCAR ruled Bell had gone below the double line on the backstretch to pass Chastain. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was relegated to 23rd in the rundown, making him the last car on the lead lap, while Chastain was elevated to second. Kurt Busch, who was involved in a 13-car wreck on lap 145, finished third. Daniel Suarez took fourth and Corey LaJoie secured fifth, for his first-ever top-five finish in NASCAR’s premier series.

“I was always trying to guard against getting too far out in front,” said Byron, who won a Late Model event in Hickory, N.C., on the eve of the Atlanta race. “As soon as it got double file … that really helped my cause to kind of be able to just manage the momentum. It might have looked like we were staying single file relatively easy, but it was hard to run single file.

“It was difficult to manage the lead in the front and not have somebody get a run on you. I felt like single file was my most vulnerable place to be, and then as soon as they would get doubled up throughout the field, that was probably a little bit easier to handle.”

Byron’s victory made him the fifth different winner this year in as many races. Hendrick Motorsports has now won three of the first five races, making Rick Hendrick the first car owner to achieve that feat since Carl Kiekhaefer in the 1956 season.

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 64th Annual Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Georgia

Sunday, March 20, 2022

1. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet, 325.

2. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 325.

3. (9) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 325.

4. (13) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 325.

5. (33) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 325.

6. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 325.

7. (14) Chris Buescher, Ford, 325.

8. (26) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 325.

9. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 325.

10. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 325.

11. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 325.

12. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 325.

13. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 325.

14. (23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 325.

15. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 325.

16. (36) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 325.

17. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 325.

18. (35) David Ragan, Ford, 325.

19. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 325.

20. (37) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet, 325.

21. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 325.

22. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 325.

23. (27) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 325.

24. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 321.

25. (31) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 321.

26. (32) Cody Ware, Ford, Accident, 300.

27. (25) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, DVP, 297.

28. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 245.

29. (15) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Accident, 212.

30. (21) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 212.

31. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 200.

32. (16) Austin Cindric #, Ford, Accident, 200.

33. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Accident, 171.

34. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, Accident, 150.

35. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 101.

36. (18) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 101.

37. (30) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 23.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 126.584 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 57 Mins, 14 Secs. Margin of Victory: .145 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 65 laps.

Lead Changes: 46 among 20 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Briscoe 0;R. Blaney 1;C. Briscoe 2-6;K. Busch 7-12;C. Elliott 13-15;K. Busch 16-30;R. Chastain 31-34;W. Byron 35-40;R. Chastain 41-42;W. Byron 43-45;R. Chastain 46;R. Blaney 47-48;J. Logano 49-50;D. Hamlin 51;J. Logano 52-54;R. Chastain 55-64;J. Logano 65-69;R. Chastain 70-94;W. Byron 95-105;C. Bell 106-121;K. Harvick 122-124;M. Truex Jr. 125;J. Logano 126-127;K. Busch 128-129;R. Stenhouse Jr. 130;K. Busch 131-132;R. Stenhouse Jr. 133-137;J. Haley 138;T. Reddick 139-143;W. Byron 144-148;B. McLeod 149-150;W. Byron 151-153;K. Harvick 154-161;W. Byron 162-183;R. Blaney 184;R. Stenhouse Jr. 185-200;R. Blaney 201-207;K. Larson 208;R. Blaney 209-212;D. Suarez 213-224;M. Truex Jr. 225-228;C. Elliott 229-254;D. Suarez 255;A. Almirola 256-261;W. Byron 262-312;B. Wallace 313-315;W. Byron 316-325.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): William Byron 8 times for 111 laps; Ross Chastain 5 times for 42 laps; Chase Elliott 2 times for 29 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 3 times for 22 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 21 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 16 laps; Ryan Blaney 5 times for 15 laps; Daniel Suarez 2 times for 13 laps; Joey Logano 4 times for 12 laps; Kevin Harvick 2 times for 11 laps; Aric Almirola 1 time for 6 laps; Chase Briscoe 1 time for 5 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 2 times for 5 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 5 laps; Kurt Busch 2 times for 4 laps; Bubba Wallace 1 time for 3 laps; BJ McLeod 1 time for 2 laps; Kyle Larson 1 time for 1 lap; Justin Haley 1 time for 1 lap; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 24,11,99,47,43,45,48,8,5,20

Stage #2 Top Ten: 12,9,14,10,6,99,19,23,24,1