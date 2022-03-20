Elliott In A Forgiving Mood In New Cars

HAMPTON, Ga. – Chase Elliott says the Next Gen car marks the first time in his career that he’s been involved in a car change and he’s had fun with it because it’s different, but he admits he might have to break some habits.

“I have no problems with that, it’s OK to have to challenge yourself in a different area to get better,” the 26-year-old Elliott said Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I think most everything I have driven along the NASCAR side of things, look at truck they have the big flat, right sides, a lot of forgiveness with the air from that standpoint. The Xfinity cars are really the same way. The Cup cars were that way … and especially last year with the big spoilers on them. You can take advantage of that. You know guys can take advantage of that comfort on the right side of these things and this thing just does not, there’s not a lot extra there. Once you get past that slip of the tire on whatever is available grip-wise in the right rear or the right side it seems like that’s kind of it.”

That means the car is a little less forgiving than the one the Cup drivers raced last year.

“You’re not really going any faster, but it’s just less forgiving, which is interesting,” Elliott said. “Typically, with a lack of forgiveness comes extra speed, but that’s just not really the case with this car. It’s still very draggy, but there’s just not a lot of cushion to lean on with the right side from an aero standpoint. It’s just a different feel.”

During the western swing, Elliott said he felt comfortable with the car at California and Phoenix, but not at Las Vegas.

“I think that’s just something that I have to really think about how I go back and find that sense of comfort and still go fast,” Elliott said.

At Phoenix, Elliott said he and his crew achieved the feel in the car that he wanted and that allowed him to keep pace with his competitors.

“When those things happen, it’s a good thing and I feel like all the pieces to the puzzle had been there at different times, just not the end results,” Elliott said.

The Circuit of the Americas next weekend marks the first road course race this season and Elliott believes the series new car will perform well.

“A lot of the design pieces come from road race backgrounds … and on the IMSA side of things,” said Elliott, who won last year’s inaugural NASCAR Cup race at COTA in a blinding rainstorm. “I really think they’re probably going to suit road racing well. I don’t know that the race will look a ton different, honestly.

“Certainly, getting use to those small things that are going to be a little bit different and the shifting and the brakes. COTA has a lot of different angles and weird off camera situations, so curious to see how it drives.

“I think a lot is going to change throughout the year. I think right now there’s a lot of teams in a lot of directions and in six months I don’t think that’s really going to be the case. I’m curious to see how the racing changes from now until mid-late summer.”