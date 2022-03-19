Cup Race On New Atlanta To Be ‘Chaos’

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

HAMPTON, Ga. – NASCAR Cup drivers described Saturday’s 50-minute practice session at Atlanta Motor Speedway as “full blown chaos”, confirming what had been touted since the 1.5-mile track was reconfigured – it’s an intermediate track that races like a superspeedway.

During the practice for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, they drafted, ran in packs and experienced a suck-up that was “really big.” It was an experience that left them with the realization that after Sunday’s 325-lap race they will be mentally exhausted due to the race’s intensity.

“It’s gonna be unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” Christopher Bell said after practice. “I don’t think anybody expected the draft runs to be that big, the pack to be that tight. It was full blown chaos and we’ve got 500 miles of it tomorrow.”

When Speedway Motorsports Inc. officials decided to repave and reconfigure the track after last July’s race they tested multiple configurations using digital iRacing. The one on which they settled meant narrowing the racing width of the track in the turns while increasing the banking. The banking was increased from 24 to 28 degrees, the most of any 1.5-mile track. The racing width in the turns was reduced from 55 to 40 feet.

“Two-wide is comfortable,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who led practice with a 29.708-second lap. “I think the center of the corner three-wide isn’t terrible, but the exit of turn two and the entry of turn three gets really narrow on the backstretch. It will be kind of tricky to see how that plays out.

“When you get out front, you’re going to be able to control the lanes a little bit easier than at Daytona or Talladega (because it’s narrower than at those two speedways). I think track position is going to be more important. But I think one mistake you’re going to wipe out the whole field if it’s at the front. It’ll be kind of crazy to watch this.”

Unlike the series two superspeedways where the pit road entrance is lengthy and wide, Atlanta’s is sharp and short. Stenhouse noted that “coming to pit road is going to be super treacherous.”

“You’re braking in the corner and the corner isn’t that wide, so you can’t get off the race track to start your braking like you can at Daytona and Talladega,” Stenhouse explained. “I think it’ll break the field up. It’ll be important to still pit with cars so you can go out and run fast laps. But I think you’ll see cars kind of break up and eventually get back together.”

Bell said he wanted to try and enter pit road during practice, but he never felt comfortable attempting it because he was always in a pack.

With the reconfiguration, NASCAR instituted the double-yellow line rule that exists at the two superspeedways. That makes Atlanta the only intermediate track with an out-of-bounds line.

Prior to Saturday’s practice, Kurt Busch said he was “comfortable” with the track.

“I think everybody worked together collaboratively, as far as the SMI side, NASCAR’s side and the drivers to end up with what I’m watching on the track and it looks like a pretty good piece,” Busch said.

However, Busch’s younger brother, Kyle, didn’t share his sentiment.

“The narrower race track right now lends itself to some hairy moves,” Kyle Busch said. “Turning off into turn three when you’re running the bottom and you start to load up in the corner and your front end gets tight and you wash up the track and somebody in the middle is holding you down, holding you tight, you make contact, cause a crash and I feel like that’s where we’re gonna see a wreck.”

He said there might also be wrecks on the frontstretch “because it’s kinda rough down there and it’s really bumpy and the cars bounce a little bit. They don’t always continue to go straight.”

Kyle Busch said the transition off of turn two was “fine in the bottom lane, but lane two and lane three closest to the wall are horrible.”

“Turn four is also super, super rough when you’re running high,” the younger Busch continued. “Half a lane off the walls is really, really rough, really jarring. Through the middle of turn four and off of four is OK.

“Do I like it? I guess we’ll see how many cars finish.”

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. on FOX.

(Editor’s Note: Award winning journalist Deb Williams is in her fourth decade of covering motorsports. The former editor of NASCAR Winston Cup Scene and managing editor of GT Motorsports has also covered auto racing for United Press International, USA Today, The Charlotte Observer and espnW.com. The 1990 and 1996 National Motorsports Press Association Writer of the Year has authored five books and hosts the podcast “Racing Now and Then.”)