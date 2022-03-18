Friday’s Rain Puts Atlanta NASCAR On Hold

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

HAMPTON, Ga. – Thunderstorms and heavy rain Friday washed out activities at Atlanta Motor Speedway, forcing NASCAR officials to cancel qualifying so competitors in NASCAR’s top three national touring series could practice on the reconfigured, repaved track.

After last year’s July race, the banking in the turns was increased from 24 to 28 degrees and the frontstretch was widened. NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series teams were slated to practice Friday evening at the 1.5-mile track and qualify Saturday. However, the teams will now practice Saturday with the starting lineups determined by NASCAR’s rulebook. That gives the pole for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 to Phoenix winner Chase Briscoe with Ryan Blaney on the outside of the front row. Rounding out the top five, respectively, are Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick. No one went home since there were 37 entries.

In the Xfinity Series, Phoenix winner Noah Gragson will start on the pole with JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry beside him. Rounding out the top five, respectively, are Brandon Jones, Ty Gibbs and Trevor Bayne. Due to 43 entries for the Nalley Cars 250, five drivers went home. They were David Starr, Chad Finchum, Brennan Poole, Harrison Rhodes and Dillon Bassett.

For the Fr8 208, the first Truck race in two weeks, Las Vegas winner Chandler Smith will start on the pole with Stewart Friesen assigned the other front row starting position. Rounding out the top five, respectively, are Matt Crafton, Ty Majeski and Carson Hocevar. With 36 entries for that event, everyone made the grid.

Practice for the Truck series begins at 10:40 a.m. Saturday and ends at 11:20 a.m. Xfinity practice goes from 11:40 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Cup teams will practice 12:40-1:30 p.m. Xfinity and Truck entries were inspected Friday evening. The Cup garage will open at 7 a.m. Sunday with inspection at 8 a.m.

The Truck race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and the Xfinity race at 5 p.m. Both races are Saturday and will be televised on FS1. Sunday’s Cup race is slated for 3 p.m. on FOX.