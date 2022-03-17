Next Gen Camaro Headed to Le Mans

SEBRING, Fla. – NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France and Automobile Club de l’Ouest President Pierre Fillon have announced the nomination of a Next Gen Camaro run by Hendrick Motorsports to compete at the Le Mans 24-hour in 2023 out of the experimental Garage 56.

The 2023 centennial running of Le Mans will be the tenth year of the Garage 56 program for experimental entries. It takes its designation from the final pit available at the Circuit de la Sarthe after the 55 official starters are determined. Previous Garage 56 nominees include the Delta Wing car as well as a hydrogen-powered prototype that failed to show up.

The Next Gen Camaro will not compete for points or position. Instead, it is intended as a branding exercise by NASCAR and a promotional fillip for the ACO. “The goal is to finish,” said France, “and to not be last.” Jim Campbell, vice president of Chevrolet, emphasized the goal is to demonstrate performance. “We’re not going over there to ride around.”

Details about drivers or the engine in the Camaro have yet to be determined for the June race. This year’s NASCAR Cup schedule has an open weekend in June. A similar schedule in 2023 could allow current Hendrick Motorsports Cup drivers to compete in France next year. Former Cup champions at Hendrick, Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon, are also candidates.

The invitation will officially be offered in January by a selection committee run by the ACO. A French squad is also bidding to build an all-French-built hybrid road car for Garage 56 for the centenary event.

Fillon emphasized “innovation” and “hybrid” in his remarks, which suggests the car may be the first Next Gen chassis to compete with a hybrid powertrain. But NASCAR President Steve Phelps emphasized that the sanctioning body would prohibit any testing advantage by Hendrick Motorsports prior to its mooted introduction of hybrid power trains to the Cup Series in 2024. The car entered is expected to have special modifications to its chassis for competition on the 8.5-mile circuit.

“I never dreamed I’d ever go to Daytona,” said team owner Rick Hendrick, a 14-time Cup championship winner who will be making his first appearance at Le Mans. Longtime crew chief Chad Knaus, who has been assisting the Action Express Cadillac team in IMSA endurance events, will be the team manager. Contributing to the effort will be veterans of General Motors’ Corvette Racing team, which has competed at the Sarthe on 21 occasions since 2001, winning eight times while skipping the postponed race in 2020.

The budget is expected to come from the organizations represented on the dais at the announcement, including NASCAR, General Motors and Hendrick Motosports. No sponsorship has been announced. “It will be expensive,” said Hendrick. Testing will include engine dyno runs of 24 hours and simulation. An actual track test schedule remains to be determined.

NASCAR entries are not new to Le Mans due to founder Bill France Sr.’s interest in the race as a way to tell the sanctioning body’s story. The first such entries in 1976 included a Truxmore-sponsored Ford Torino run by Junie Donlavey’s team and driven by Dick Brooks, fellow NASCAR driver Dick Hutcherson and Marcel Mignon. NASCAR veteran Hershel McGriff entered his own Dodge Charger. Fans lustily cheered the big American V8s, the first since Ford’s Mark IV won in 1967.

It will not be the first appearance by a Camaro at Le Mans. Gene Felton won the GTO-class pole in a Billy Hagan-entered Camaro in 1982. The duo finished second in class. Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Cale Yarborough drove a Billy Hagan-entered Camaro in the GTO class at Le Mans in 1981, leading to a story in Sports Illustrated by Bob Ottum titled, “Heck, Mes Amis, It’s Only Ol’ Cale.” He retired early, running out of brakes and crashing at Arnage.