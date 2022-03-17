Flat Spot On – Sebring Hosts Hypercars and DPi

By Jonathan Ingram | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

SEBRING, Fla. – The 12-hour at Sebring is such a tough race, especially the traffic. Drivers—and let’s face it some are older than others—all seem to be choosing different braking points. It’s pitch black in some segments and easy to get lost in the darkness. Gaining ground can be a very tough proposition. And that’s just U.S. Highway 27 on the way south in a rental vehicle if you flew in via the Orlando airport late in the day.

Alas, we kid around, because there’s no place or event quite like the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours held at the Sebring International Raceway, this year the scene of the world’s greatest sports car endurance double-header. The World Endurance Championship will reprise its 1,000-mile event on the day before the 12-hour, creating a twin bill presented only once previously back in the prehistoric days of 2019. Together, these two races are well worth the effort to tackle that endless stretch of U.S. 27 and the ever-expanding mecca of fishing and golf in central Florida.

Ticket sales are said to be in record-breaking territory as the pandemic breakout continues to bode well for racing. The double dip amounting to 20 hours of racing has one drawback. It introduces a bit of complication due to different series and different regulations. If one thinks the traffic on U.S. 27 is confusing—because of seniors constantly braking for green lights—consider the recent past WEC regulations, the current rules for prototypes and the “universal” regulations for prototypes coming on line next year.

We are here to be of assistance for those who like their endurance racing with a technical angle and who may have gotten brake-checked by the myriad changes during the transition to the new era of 2023. Those of us who follow this story have been and continue to be at wit’s end to share and explain it. Alas, here we go again.

First, there’s that Hypercar word. It means different things in different years or places. Why? Well, let’s just move on.

The Hypercar era truly begins next year when the WEC and Le Mans 24-hour will host only topline prototypes that have drivetrains featuring power from combustion engines plus energy generated and stored in batteries, i.e., hybrid cars. The class will be called LMh. Their management systems, batteries and transmissions will be standardized, i.e., produced by contracted suppliers Williams Advanced Engineering (batteries), Bosch (management systems) and Xtrac (transmissions.)

During the interim years of 2021 and 2022, the WEC created two options—including a transition “Hypercar” with a standard drive train (and no battery) that would help sustain the WEC’s prototype class. In addition, companies wanting to get an early start on the new rules, such as Toyota, could build a hybrid prototype. In 2022, manufacturers Alpine (atmospheric) and Glickenhaus (turbo) are running V8 versions against Toyota’s all-wheel drive LMh hybrid car in the WEC championship.

The sense at Sebring is that the Balance of Performance, or BOP, used by the WEC to equate the two remains suspect, because in official practice Wednesday the heavily funded all-wheel-drive Toyota entries backed by the deep experience of Toyota Gazoo Racing trailed the Alpine and Glickenhaus entries and the longstanding LMP2 cars are also contenders. Perhaps Sebring’s notoriously rough surface is not the best place to be running all-wheel-drive. A 1,000-mile race on Friday should tell the tale – assuming one doesn’t trust Thursday night’s qualifying for an endurance race to determine true performance. In any event, the current Alpine and Glickenhaus cars are done at the end of the season (although these two manufacturers are expected to re-group and return to the WEC in 2024 with new LMh cars featuring the standard hybrid drivetrain).

The IMSA formula for Saturday’s 12-hour is time-honored. Once again, the sanctioning body will continue with its standard prototype, which means five Cadillac DPi (for Daytona Prototype International) and two Acura DPi entries will battle it out. Next year, the new hybrid class will arrive that is aligned with the WEC and Le Mans.

To enable those manufacturers wanting to compete in both IMSA’s WeatherTech Championship and the WEC such as Cadillac and Porsche, the joint rules agreement between the two organizations calls for the same standard hybrid drivetrain with an engine of the manufacturer’s choice. The class in IMSA is to be known as LMDh to designate Daytona and cars built by longtime LMP2 suppliers to hold down costs – Dallara (Cadillac and BMW), Multimatic (Porsche), and ORECA (Acura). To avoid the Hypercar designation used by the WEC and Le Mans, IMSA will call its topline class GTP, reviving the highly popular prototype class designation from the 1980s and 1990s. And yes, those cars that compete in the WEC and at Le Mans under Hypercar regulations are welcome to compete at Daytona and Sebring as well as the rest of the schedule—as long as they pass IMSA’s inspection and use IMSA’s BOP.

So, there you have it. Any questions? What about answers?

Each organization will homologate its respective versions of the new hybrid prototypes. Each manufacturer will decide whether it agrees or disagrees with the BOP for each series. Agreement on performance windows for aerodynamics, braking, four-wheel-drive or two-wheel-drive, and tires have been worked out to keep everybody on close enough terms to allow the same cars to compete in two different series. BOP will work independently in IMSA and in the WEC and Le Mans. Meanwhile, word on the street is that Porsche and Penske Racing are building two cars for IMSA and two LMh cars for the WEC. Cadillac may split its car-building effort as well.

Meanwhile, say so long to the DPi at the end of this year. But first, there’s one last 12-hour at Sebring, where history hangs in the air like a beard of Spanish moss on an oak tree. One need not look far back for the extraordinary, such as last year when Sebastien Bourdais kept the Cadillac DPi of JDC-Miller Motorsports in the lead ahead of a Mazda DPi during the final 15 minutes despite a damaged car, winning by scant seconds. As usual, the sun went down, the fruit hit the fan and somehow Bourdais’ rear wing collapsed. He managed to finish first by finding a “cushion” in the “klag” at the last millisecond before hitting the tire wall at the colossal Turn 17.

Alas, we digress from a very important year – the first since the pandemic slowed things down for two seasons and the last of the current era of prototypes in one of IMSA’s classic enduros—the one where the record book and journalists mark the winners in place of trophy watches, which somehow seems fitting given the rough-and-gritty nature of the event on old concrete runways coursing through the sand and occasionally heaving pavement. Old school, or OG, as they say. In any event, the taste of victory must be good when enhanced by the orange groves, nature’s perfumery.

It bears saying that NASCAR ownership of the event as well as IMSA was never more evident than during the last two covid-ridden years. In 2020, the track was ready for its second double-header with the WEC when President Donald Trump announced a ban on international travel into the U.S. The IMSA race, meanwhile, was postponed the same day Disney World shut down.

Sebring, where the 12-hour was moved to November in 2021, was instrumental in all races of the WeatherTech Championship being sustained despite losses from poor ticket sales. But there’s something to be said for sticking with it. In this pandemic breakout year, said Wayne Estes, the Sebring track president, the ticket sales will set another record – surpassing the last record set in 2019.

Imagine what the future will look like when Cadillac and Porsche are joined in IMSA by BMW and Acura in GTP, as is the plan, while the Hypercar regulations of WEC and Le Mans are pursued by Toyota, Peugeot and Ferrari, as is the plan, as well as Porsche and Cadillac?

Spaghetti junction in so many ways, but what a delicious mix with more to come in a universal hybrid sportscar era that might just keep the costs down well enough to stick around for a while.

