Briscoe Proves He Belongs In His Hero’s Car

2021 was the racing season for which Tony Stewart-haters were waiting. His Stewart-Haas Racing organization had been shot from the saddle and was lying face down in the road.

With just one race victory for SHR last season, Stewart’s chats with the media were peppered with words like frustrating, difficult and problematic.

His team’s cars were slow and the team that had won 67 Cup races since being formed in 2009 could not figure out why. SHR’s only victory came from Aric Almirola. Bell cow Kevin Harvick, a nine-race winner in 2020, went winless.

Stewart didn’t hide his displeasure and disbelief. Meetings with the press were held sans swagger.

But four races into the 2022 season, the haters must to be worried. Speed has been found at the SHR race shop in North Carolina.

Harvick and Almirola have been contending for victories with the 2014 Cup champion posting three top-12 finishes and with Armirola notching a top-five and two other top-10s.

And then, on Sunday at the Phoenix mile, Chase Briscoe gave the team its first victory of the season and, oh yes, the first of his career.

“The Cup Series is the pinnacle,” Briscoe, who now has a pair of top-10s this season, said. “You dream of getting an opportunity to run in the Cup Series. It’s the most elite guys, the best race car drivers in my opinion in the world, especially in stockcars.

“To win a Cup race is nothing I dreamed in a million years I would get to win one of them.”

There was a time not that long ago when Briscoe thought his shot at getting a Cup win was over. He was running into roadblocks and then he was headed back home to Indiana at his lowest point.

“When I was driving with half my stuff back from North Carolina back to Indiana, that one definitely sticks out,” he said of hard times. “I called my mom, I remember, an hour before, I was bawling. I was over it. Felt like I had been kicked so many times, had no opportunities. An hour later I get that phone call.

“Leading into 2020 I was going to get dropped. I had no sponsors, no nothing. Ford was in a weird situation, they didn’t want to fund it anymore.”

Briscoe, who won nine Xfinity Series races in 2020, was offered his Cup ride with SHS in 2021 after Stewart could not land Kyle Larson for the No. 14 ride.

His first season was not what he had hoped for. No wins, no top-fives. Just a trio of top-10s. He finished 23rd in points with an average finish of 19.6.

He said he felt as though he might not belong in the series.

“Last year, you’re very eyes wide open. You’re racing against guys you’ve watched on TV for years, you’ve looked up to,” Briscoe said.

Now?

“Now I don’t look at the 18 car and go,’ That’s Kyle Busch’. It’s just the 18 car, another guy out there,” he said.

“I think that confidence has came a long way. Obviously with the results, the confidence builds. I feel like I belong. Especially now winning, I’ve proven I belong in the Cup Series. When you come in in your rookie year, you think you’re ready, but you’re never ready.”

Briscoe is driving an iconic car. It’s the 14 car that is owner drove to a championship with SHR in 2011.

After winning at Phoenix, Briscoe talked to his wife on the phone for, “like 20 seconds”.

Then came a call with Stewart, who was in Florida where his NHRA drag racing team was competing in the Gatornationals: “You could hear dragsters going off in the background.”

In the foreground was the fellow hoosier whom he grew up admiring.

“Looking back,” Briscoe said, “when I was six, seven years old and wearing the Tony Stewart helmet and uniform, I never in a million years thought I would get the 14 car in Victory Lane in the Cup Series, and it was cool for him to call and hear how excited he was.”

That made two people on the phone line who were excited.

“I just told him thank you for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to drive that car,” the 27-year-old said. “That car is obviously his, and he has a lot of passion and drive for that car and to take a chance on another guy, kind of like himself, a dirt sprint car. We grew up 45 minutes apart. My dad raced against Tony Stewart in sprint cars. I was literally a diehard Tony Stewart fan growing up and diehard 14 fan, so for me to add my name to the list of guys that have got the 14 car to Victory Lane is definitely special for me.”

It’s not just a trophy and check with which Briscoe left the Arizona desert.

There was also confidence in his ability and in the speed his team is building into the cars at this early stage of 2022.

The post-Phoenix words of his crew chief, Johnny Klausmeier must have contributed to that confidence.

“We’re working on the simulator, engineers are working hard trying to figure it out,” Klausmeier said. “There’s a lot of low-hanging fruit right now. I think we’ve kind of hit on something that fits his driving style.

“We’ve been able to take different things to more racetracks and apply it because the car is more the same, drives the same, takes the same setups throughout all the short tracks and stuff. We’ve been able to refine it. Doing that, there’s more success to come.”

So its back across country, back to the Southeast and back to another race track – Atlanta Motor Speedway – this week for the No. 14 outfit. Only this time, he will hit the track with an automatic berth in the Playoffs in his bag.