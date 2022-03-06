Hendrick A Leg Up In Figuring Out New Cars

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

The race within the racing in the NASCAR Cup Series this season is to become the first team to seize control of making the new gen cars the fastest, the soonest.

Right now, Hendrick Motorsports is winning that race.

On Sunday in Las Vegas, driver Alex Bowman got the victory, giving HMS two wins in the first three races.

Kyle Larson won the week before for the team at Fontana.

“I think Hendrick Motorsports, the depth of people and how good each and every person is there, pays off,” Bowman said. “We’re here with a new race car that has completely changed everything in our industry, from how they work on it, how they build it. Everything I touch is different, the pedals, shifter, the steering.

“Obviously it’s paying off, how good everybody is at HMS. I think we’re in a pretty good spot.”

HMS now has two drivers locked into the playoffs a situation that could afford the organization to spend more time working on the new cars. It will definitely make for a more comfortable rest of pre playoff season.

“Happy to be able to get a win this early,” Bowman said. “The strength of the Hendrick cars this early has been great. There’s so many unknowns this year. There’s a lot going on. Excited to have the rest of the year to keep dialing these things in and be ready for the Playoffs.”

Larson finished second in Vegas.

###

There appear to be signs that Stewart-Haas Racing may be on the verge of relegating its dismal 2021 Cup season to the old-news bin.

Three races into 2022, SHR teams and drivers have shown tantalizing morsels of speed.

Leading the bunch has been Aric Almirola. He’s had three top-10 results; he was fifth at Daytona and then sixth at both Fontana and Las Vegas.

“We fight,” he said after Sunday’s race. “That’s the beauty of this race team. We’re still learning this car. There’s a lot to learn about it and we’re still trying to figure a lot of things out. Practice is great, but we’ve got to make adjustments throughout the race and I feel like every race we’re learning more and more and more and we’re building a notebook. We’re making adjustments throughout the race and trying to figure it out. This team has so much fight in it and so much grit that it’s a lot of fun to race with these guys. We’ll keep digging and try and keep this streak alive of all these top 10 finishes. It’s a lot of fun when you run up front.”

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup champ, has been in contention for wins the last two weeks. Perhaps this weekend’s trip to Phoenix will produce his first victory since 2020 when he was a series-best nine races.

Harvick holds the record with nine career wins at Phoenix, with his latest coming in 2018. That’s the most victories for Harvick on any track currently on the schedule.

###

Hmm, get the feeling that there might have been some animosity among Team Penske drivers and Brad Keselowski a year ago?

Bad Brad and Joey Logano had their share of run-ins on the track and on the quote sheets last year. Seems that perhaps third teammate Ryan Blaney might not have been all-in on Kes.

At Vegas, Keselowski, now an owner/driver with Roush Fenway Keselowski racing took a spin. While sideways on the track, he collected Blaney.

Blaney after being knocked out of the race: “The 6 (Keselowski) spun out on his own right in front of me and I plowed into him. I’m not happy about anything and I don’t mean to be happy about anything when someone loses it right in front of you and ends our day. I won’t call it bad luck, but when someone just spins out in front of you and wipes you out, there’s nothing to be happy about. We had a pretty fast car and nothing to show for it.”

###

Ross Chastain came close to giving the reconfigured Trackhouse Racing its first Cup victory when he finished third. He led 83 laps and won a stage.

“Dream come true,” Chastain said. “This is what all the work is for. This is why we train, done our whole lives and careers, once we realize we can race at this level is to have race cars like that. Couldn’t be more proud of Trackhouse.”

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 25th Annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sunday, March 6, 2022

1. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 274.

2. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 274.

3. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 274.

4. (37) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 274.

5. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, 274.

6. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 274.

7. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 274.

8. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 274.

9. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 274.

10. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 274.

11. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 274.

12. (25) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 274.

13. (31) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 274.

14. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 274.

15. (29) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 274.

16. (19) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 274.

17. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 274.

18. (27) Chris Buescher, Ford, 274.

19. (3) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 274.

20. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 274.

21. (9) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 274.

22. (16) Daniel Hemric(i), Chevrolet, 274.

23. (30) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 274.

24. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 273.

25. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 273.

26. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 273.

27. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 273.

28. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 272.

29. (34) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 271.

30. (36) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 267.

31. (23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, Accident, 264.

32. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Drivetrain, 219.

33. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, Engine, 171.

34. (26) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 148.

35. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, Accident, 135.

36. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 104.

37. (21) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, Accident, 92.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 117.522 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 29 Mins, 50 Secs. Margin of Victory: .178 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 60 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 15 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell 1-32;R. Blaney 33-42;A. Bowman 43-49;D. Hamlin 50-65;K. Busch 66-69;W. Byron 70-77;A. Bowman 78-83;M. McDowell 84-87;B. Keselowski 88-90;D. Hamlin 91-105;K. Busch 106-112;R. Chastain 113-136;*. Biffle 137;K. Larson 138-159;R. Chastain 160-217;K. Larson 218;R. Stenhouse Jr. 219-222;T. Dillon 223;K. Busch 224-225;R. Chastain 226;K. Busch 227-266;M. Truex Jr. 267;K. Larson 268-271;A. Bowman 272-274.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ross Chastain 3 times for 83 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 49 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 32 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 31 laps; Kyle Larson 3 times for 27 laps; Alex Bowman 3 times for 16 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 10 laps; William Byron 1 time for 8 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 4 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 4 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 4 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 3 laps; Ty Dillon 1 time for 1 lap; * Greg Biffle 1 time for 1 lap; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 48,24,1,11,9,5,12,14,18,20

Stage #2 Top Ten: 1,9,5,24,18,19,22,4,11,23