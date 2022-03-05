Good Bets: Larson Looking To Make It Two Straight

NASCAR teams and drivers got their first look at how the new generation of Cup Series cars would perform at a “real” race track last week when the schedule took them to the 2-mile oval in Fontana, Calif.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway was that for the time being, at least, the playing field has been semi-evened. Smaller teams and lesser driving stars were able to keep pace with the mega teams for the entire race.

Yes, Kyle Larson of the four-car Hendrick Motorsports operation, who won 10 races and the championship in 2021, again mounted the top step of the podium. But manning the other two steps were were Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing and Erik Jones of Richard Petty’s team.

Fourth was Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing, a career non-winner in Cup.

This week the series moves to the 1.5-mile intermediate oval track in Las Vegas. While it is likely that the bigger teams will begin to separate themselves from the smaller teams as the season wears on and the team engineers do their thing, Las Vegas Motor Speedway could well produce some surprises on Sunday afternoon.

In addition, the new cars seem to be causing problems of their own as flat tires, spins and balky machinery have been visiting race days and making it harder to pre-dope the results.

So, picking winners in a sport in which the fastest cars and best drivers can be at the mercy of things out of their control, could be doubly difficult again at Vegas.

Kyle Larson +500

Joey Logano +800

Chase Elliott +800

Ryan Blaney +1000

Denny Hamlin +1200

William Byron +1200

Kyle Busch +1200

Tyler Reddick +1400

Martin Truex, Jr. +1600

Alex Bowman + 2000

Kevin Harvick +2000

Erick Jones +2500

Christopher Bell +2500

Brad Keselowski +2500

Kurt Busch +2500

Rest of field +3000 or more

RacinToday pick to win: Kyle Larson

RacinToday dark horse: Kevin Harvick

When doping out Kyle Larson’s numbers in Cup, you have to divide his history into two parts – pre-Hendrick Motorsports and then, with Hendrick Motorsports. That’s because, of course, he spent his first eight seasons with second-tier Chip Ganassi Racing. But when it comes to Las Vegas, Larson’s pre-Hendrick numbers are also pretty darn solid. Larson has just one win in Vegas – that coming one year ago – but he has two other podiums, four top-fives and eight top-10s in 11 total starts. His average finish in those starts is a terrific 9.818. Last weekend in Fontana, Chevrolets took the first four spots and six of the top 10. Larson drives a Chevy.

Kevin Harvick a dark horse? Tough to believe – except when you factor in 2021. Week after week last year, Harvick would show up at the track du jour with historically top-tier numbers. But week after week, Harvick, who won a series best nine races in 2020 and was the 2014 Cup champ, would fail to impress. The man who has 58 Cup wins in his career, had zero last season. The problem was slow Stewart-Haas Racing Fords. But, those Mustangs may be much improved this season. Last week, for example, three of them finished in the top 11: Aric Almirola was sixth, Harvick seventh and Cole Custer 11th. At Vegas, Harvick has two victories, seven top-fives and 13 top-10s. His 679 laps led there are by far the most among those who will start Sunday’s race.