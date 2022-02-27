Larson Returns to Victory Lane

NASCAR is three venues – all of of varying layouts – into the 2022 season and the racing of its newest generation of Cup Series cars. And the verdict on Next Gen? The learning process will continue for some time.

After starting the season with the Busch Clash exhibition race at the purpose-built Los Angeles Coliseum short track, racing headed to the Daytona superspeedway for the 500 and then, on Sunday to the 2-mile oval in Fontana, Calif.

The first question put to winner Kyle Larson in his post-race press conference on Sunday was about the new cars.

“It’s definitely edgy,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2021 Series champion said.

That edginess most likely contributed to the fact that the yellow flag waved 12 times Sunday, forcing the field to race a quarter of its 400 miles under caution.

Usually reliable drivers like 2020 champion Chase Elliott and two-time champion Kyle Busch were among the victims of the edgy racing.

“I thought it was way different, which was good for me anyways, and probably for us drivers,” Larson, a 10-race winner in 2021, said. “And then you have the part where, yeah, it’s on edge where if you get a little too stepped out, you spin.

“You have to be aware of that and your aggressiveness on the restarts and try to work on your balance a lot. We did that throughout the day quite a bit. We had runs early on where we’d be tight and then the next run we’d be loose and then we were able to kind of narrow that window down there it seemed like around halfway, and that’s when I felt like we were going to have a decent shot to win.”

The new cars also suffered some breakage problems. Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, for example, suffered a broken toe link.

All to be expected, Larson said, if not embraced.

“We’ll just keep working on the car and we’ll get it better ourselves, even without having to make rule package changes I’m sure. Just every team is trying to learn quickly, and I’ve got Cliff (Daniels, his crew chief) leading our team, and we have all the confidence in the world in him … and everybody at the shop and here at the racetrack to keep building on what we have.”

Also perhaps as a result of the new-car learning process, a number of lesser-star drivers from lesser teams had good days. Erik Jones of Richard Petty Motorsports finished third while Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing and Kurt Busch of 23XI were fourth and eighth respectively.

“We had a fast car, but we went through a lot of adversity,” Suarez said. “We had a few issues. We hit the wall once. We had an issue with a diffuser. My pit crew, those guys are legends; it’s unbelievable.”

The higher profile drivers noticed the situation.

“You had some more players or some different players, I guess, than you maybe would have had in the past. That part of it’s neat to see,” Larson said.

But he added, “I just think — who knows, but I think your teams with more resources and more people and more engineers and stuff like that will still have the edge over the other teams, even though we’re all kind of racing the same car. But just we’ll be able to build a notebook hopefully a little quicker than others and get back to dominating like we did last year.”

Next up for Cup and its new cars is the first 1.5-mile intermediate venue – Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 25th Wise Power 400

Auto Club Speedway

Fontana, California

Sunday, February 27, 2022

1. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200.

2. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (2) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 200.

4. (15) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 200.

6. (31) Aric Almirola, Ford, 200.

7. (32) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200.

8. (36) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 200.

9. (5) Daniel Hemric(i), Chevrolet, 200.

10. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 200.

11. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

12. (1) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 200.

13. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 200.

14. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200.

15. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200.

16. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.

17. (18) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 200.

18. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200.

19. (34) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 200.

20. (26) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 200.

21. (29) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 200.

22. (30) BJ McLeod, Ford, 200.

23. (35) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200.

24. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 199.

25. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 199.

26. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 198.

27. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 198.

28. (25) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 198.

29. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 198.

30. (28) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 198.

31. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, Electrical, 193.

32. (27) Cody Ware, Ford, 187.

33. (22) Harrison Burton #, Ford, Accident, 157.

34. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 151.

35. (20) Chris Buescher, Ford, Accident, 111.

36. (19) Christopher Bell, Toyota, Engine, 94.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 114.222 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 3 Mins, 7 Secs. Margin of Victory: .195 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 59 laps.

Lead Changes: 32 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Cindric # 0;E. Jones 1-10;T. Reddick 11-15;E. Jones 16;T. Reddick 17-22;C. Elliott 23-34;T. Reddick 35-38;W. Byron 39;T. Reddick 40-53;W. Byron 54;K. Harvick 55;T. Reddick 56-67;E. Jones 68;T. Reddick 69-73;K. Larson 74;C. Briscoe 75-91;W. Byron 92;T. Reddick 93-99;W. Byron 100-112;T. Reddick 113-121;E. Jones 122;T. Reddick 123-132;E. Jones 133;T. Reddick 134-151;E. Jones 152-155;J. Logano 156-166;K. Larson 167-174;R. Blaney 175;C. Briscoe 176-178;J. Logano 179-180;K. Larson 181-192;J. Logano 193;K. Larson 194-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Tyler Reddick 10 times for 90 laps; Kyle Larson 4 times for 28 laps; Chase Briscoe 2 times for 20 laps; Erik Jones 6 times for 18 laps; William Byron 4 times for 16 laps; Joey Logano 3 times for 14 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 12 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 1 lap; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 8,43,24,14,5,48,22,12,2,47

Stage #2 Top Ten: 8,43,22,12,5,41,2,10,24,11