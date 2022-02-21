Rookie Cindric Proves He Has Cup Stuff

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Austin Cindric sat on the hood of his No. 2 Ford Mustang Sunday evening staring up at the massive, sold-out grandstand lining Daytona International Speedway’s frontstretch.

The 23-year-old Mooresville, N.C., driver had just pulled off an upset in the Daytona 500, winning stock car racing’s biggest event in only his second outing. His on-track celebration left the 6-foot-4 Cindric without a ride to victory lane. During his exuberance, he broke his car’s starter and blew the right-rear tire. He was stranded until his crew could rescue him, but it gave the NASCAR Cup rookie time to reflect on his perfect 85th birthday gift to team owner Roger Penske.

For about three-and-a-half hours Sunday afternoon, Cindric dodged multi-car crashes and worked with fellow Ford drivers to remain in contention. At the finish, he blocked Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, who had pushed him to the front, and then held-off a hard-charging Bubba Wallace on the inside as multiple cars wrecked behind them.

“Once I crossed the start-finish line for the white flag, everyone behind me bailed. Everyone started lifting,” said Cindric, who edged Wallace by 0.036-second. “Everyone was trying to get their runs and I was probably 20 percent throttle for most of the last lap, just trying to stay relatively close to where I could at least defend something or be able to be close enough to be able to get to the trioval.

“I knew if I got to the trioval and I was a nose ahead, I would get it. Once you come off of (turn) four, all gloves are off and everybody wants it.”

Cindric’s achievement made him the ninth driver to obtain his inaugural NASCAR Cup win in the Daytona 500 and the first rookie title contender to accomplish the feat.

Before last season started Cindric knew he was to move to NASCAR’s premier series with the Wood Brothers for 2022. However, Penske’s game plan for the young driver changed when Brad Keselowski announced he was leaving to become co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing. That opened the door for Cindric to step into Penske’s flagship No. 2 Ford. Many believed Cindric received preferential treatment because his father, Tim Cindric, is Team Penske’s president. Penske assured everyone Sunday night that was not the case.

“We don’t have people buy a ride at Penske. We have the drivers that we want to drive for us,” said Penske, who now owns three Daytona 500 victories. “I think that he (Cindric) was someone that we could build on. Quite honestly, if he didn’t get the job done, we might have changed it, but he came along, I think, as well as he could under the circumstances. He’s at the top of his game.”

Crew chief Jeremy Bullins noted the young Cindric’s work ethic and dedication to racing impressed him.

“The thing that’s probably surprised me the most … is how hard he works at it, the time he spends away from the track, the questions he asks. Just the effort and the studying that he puts into it to be good at it,” Bullins said. “To his credit, he’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do as a team, to try to learn and get better.”

Even though Cindric’s maternal grandfather, Jim Trueman, competed in IMSA and owned the car Bobby Rahal drove to victory in the 1986 Indianapolis 500, he wasn’t born with a silver spoon. He always had to find his own sponsors and rides, from the time he began racing Legends in Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Summer Shootout Series, through sports cars and Rally Cross before he settled into NASCAR.

“Sometimes you don’t get to pick those opportunities,” said Cindric, who received a call from his brother in Norway while celebrating in Daytona’s victory lane. “You have to make the most of things. What it takes to be the best on Sundays is to be really good at the small details consistently. I have to remind myself to be patient.”

In 2018, Cindric averaged a 17th-place finish in his rookie Xfinity season. At that time, he couldn’t even fathom he would one day win the Daytona 500. That year he spun in front of the field before 10 laps had been completed. If you had told Cindric he would one day win the Daytona 500, he would have looked at you and said, “Bullshit.”

“We’ve come a long way since then,” Cindric said with a smile. “It’s a very big credit to a lot of the people around me that have believed in me. I’ve driven a lot of different race cars in my career, a lot of different race cars at this track alone, and I’ve seen the highs and lows of it. I have a lot of perspective from friends, competitors, co-drivers, teammates.”

Cindric noted he was not an externally motivated person or an externally intimidated person.

“My head is pretty much in the game 24/7,” Cindric said. “I don’t think about much, anything else, except for racing. I don’t have much of a social life. I hardly do anything else but go to the race shop and spend time either staring at my race cars or working out or spending time with my crew chief.

“I guess I don’t have time for the noise, but if there’s anything I have left to prove, I’m not sure what it is.”

Hopefully, now that Cindric is a Daytona 500 champion his name on his garage stall will be spelled correctly.

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 64th Annual DAYTONA 500

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Sunday, February 20, 2022

(5) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 201. (16) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 201. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 201. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 201. (38) Aric Almirola, Ford, 201. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 201. (6) Michael McDowell, Ford, 201. (34) David Ragan, Ford, 201. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 201. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 201. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 201. (33) Daniel Hemric(i), Chevrolet, 201. (14) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 201. (24) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 201. (27) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 201. (4) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200. (32) Cody Ware, Ford, 200. (21) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 199. (17) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 199. (31) Cole Custer, Ford, 199. (20) Joey Logano, Ford, 198. (40) Jacques Villeneuve, Ford, 198. (25) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 198. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 197. (36) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 197. (35) Kaz Grala(i), Chevrolet, 196. (37) BJ McLeod, Ford, 196. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 194. (13) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, Accident, 191. (22) Kevin Harvick, Ford, DVP, 191. (39) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 190. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 190. (29) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, Accident, 190. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, Accident, 152. (15) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 151. (28) Greg Biffle(i), Chevrolet, 136. (30) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Accident, 63. (23) William Byron Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 62. (8) Harrison Burton #, Ford, Accident, 62. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Accident, 62.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 142.295 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 31 Mins, 53 Secs. Margin of Victory: .036 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 35 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Larson 0;B. Keselowski 1-6;K. Busch 7;B. Keselowski 8-26;K. Busch 27-31;B. Keselowski 32;K. Busch 33-37;R. Stenhouse Jr. 38;H. Burton # 39;J. Logano 40;K. Busch 41-57;W. Byron Jr. 58;H. Burton # 59-60;M. Truex Jr. 61-67;A. Dillon 68;E. Jones 69-71;R. Blaney 72-107;M. Truex Jr. 108;B. Wallace 109;B. Keselowski 110-124;K. Larson 125;B. Keselowski 126-129;M. Truex Jr. 130-132;B. Wallace 133;B. Keselowski 134-155;B. Wallace 156;A. Cindric # 157-162;B. Wallace 163-166;A. Cindric # 167-168;B. Wallace 169-170;A. Cindric # 171-175;B. Wallace 176-177;R. Stenhouse Jr. 178;B. Wallace 179;R. Stenhouse Jr. 180-193;A. Cindric # 194-201.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Brad Keselowski 6 times for 67 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 36 laps; Kyle Busch 4 times for 28 laps; Austin Cindric # 4 times for 21 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 3 times for 16 laps; Bubba Wallace 7 times for 12 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 3 times for 11 laps; Harrison Burton # 2 times for 3 laps; Erik Jones 1 time for 3 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 1 lap; William Byron Jr. 1 time for 1 lap; Austin Dillon 1 time for 1 lap; Kyle Larson 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 19,6,38,47,22,3,45,43,5,9

Stage #2 Top Ten: 19,22,23,6,47,2,17,4,5,38