Two Teams In Hole Lot Of Trouble With NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR confiscated wheels from Team Penske and RFK Racing Friday morning after officials discovered the wheel holes had been enlarged.

There are four studs on the axle hub and four corresponding holes in the wheel that must be aligned with the studs before the center nut is tightened, explained a person who asked not to be identified. The wheel holes were drilled out, making them larger. That would make the wheel go on faster, but Larry McReynolds said Saturday on television that the teams maintained they drilled out the holes for safety reasons.

The wheels were taken to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, N.C., for further inspection. If any penalties are assessed, they will be announced later, a NASCAR spokesman said.

###

Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said Friday the hood flaps often seen going up-and-down furiously on the Next Gen car are part of NASCAR’s safety package.

“Ultimately, they’re intended if the car were to get sideways or catch air, those would, by using aerodynamics and a difference in air pressure, make sure the car stays on the ground,” Wilson said. “We’re all learning about how the car responds aerodynamically when it’s in a pack.”

Wilson believes the hood flaps are exaggerated at Daytona because of the “racing in formation.”

###

In addition to a rear view mirror, the Next Gen car has a camera and Austin Cindric believes the digital mirror definitely provides some advantages when compared to a conventional mechanical mirror, but it also possesses some disadvantages.

“Obviously, reliability is a question mark,” Cindric said. “Is it gonna vibrate itself to death after 500 miles at Daytona. You don’t know that. We have not done 500 miles at Daytona beating bumpers, so there still is a regular mirror in the car for those reasons, but as far as my experience with other rearview cameras … there’s different information.

“In sport car racing, you don’t necessarily use the mirror to make the close maneuvers we’re gonna be making at big, fast tracks like mile-and-a-halves, two-mile and two-and-a-half-mile race tracks.”

Cindric noted that since late model passenger vehicles have rear view cameras, having them in the Next Gen car “makes it more relevant for those watching” a race.

###

Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president Chevrolet Performance and Motorsports, said the manufacturer’s technical center in Concord, N.C., was nearing completion.

Announced prior to the pandemic and then put on hold, Campbell said the 134,000-square-foot facility would open April 1. The staff has already been hired.

“We’ll have a lot of tools in there around simulation,” Campbell said. “We’ll have all the testing rigs that we need, aero department, drive line, dyno kind of activity ….”

The technical center is located at the entrance to the Hendrick Motorsports campus.

(Editor’s Note: Award winning journalist Deb Williams is in her fourth decade of covering motorsports. The former editor of NASCAR Winston Cup Scene and managing editor of GT Motorsports has also covered auto racing for United Press International, USA Today, The Charlotte Observer and espnW.com. The 1990 and 1996 National Motorsports Press Association Writer of the Year has authored five books and hosts the podcast “Racing Now and Then.”)