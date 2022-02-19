Next Gen Becomes Now Gen At The 500

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Since last year NASCAR’s Cup teams have constantly been in orientation programs surrounding the Next Gen car, but when the green flag waves on Sunday’s Daytona 500 school will be session for the next 10 months. And the lessons learned will be non-stop.

“We’re going to continue to find issues, challenges with this car … that are probably going to need to be fixed, and that’s OK. That’s to be expected,” TRD President David Wilson said Friday. “I used to say by race four or five you could kind of get a feel for where you were. I think we’re going to need until mid-season to really sort out before we can make any broad conclusions about performance and advantage.”

Work began on the Next Gen car two years ago with its introduction delayed a year due to the COVID pandemic. It is the biggest change NASCAR has made to the car raced in its premier series since it downsized them in the early 1980s. With 24 vendors now supplying the parts for the car and many of today’s electronic equipment found in passenger vehicles incorporated into the race car, the drivers and crews face a steep learning curve.

“There’s so much to learn. We’re going to learn something for a while,” said Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance Motorsports global director. “I think maybe there were more unknowns with this car than we expected.”

Wilson compared learning about the car while racing it to working on an airplane while flying it.

“Every time we show up at a race track the database, the knowledge base is going to expand exponentially, and that’s going to continue on through the season,” Wilson said. “We’re going to see how this car responds to situations it’s never been in before. We’re going to evaluate the durability of the subsystems and such that just don’t have the reps on it. We’re going to have to be a little patient.”

Wilson thought the racing in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels was interesting because it wasn’t the typical pack racing normally seen at the superspeedways.

“One of the things that we’ve learned is if you’ve got five together or six together, it’s seemingly harder for that last car to hold on to the back,” Wilson said. “I don’t envision 40 cars lined up three-by-three heading to the finish line. I just don’t think that’s going to happen. There’s the potential for more cars to go a lap down or two, but strategy, communication, teamwork are going to be absolutely critical in whoever wins … Sunday afternoon.”

Defending Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell noted the new car definitely drafted and sucked up differently from last year’s.

“I think the difference is just the fact that the second group can’t catch back up quite as quick as they used to, but that started to evolve over the last two or three years as the manufacturers have gotten a little more organized,” McDowell said Saturday. “If we jump out too wide, we’re gonna suck that group back up to us, so I think everybody is pretty in-tune with how this all works now.

“The Duels, to me, aren’t a good indication of what it’s gonna be like tomorrow (Sunday) because when you have 40 cars out there, the energy changes, the draft changes and business picks up.”

The shortage of cars has translated into extremely long work days for crew members and frayed nerves for crew chiefs. Doug Yates, co-owner of Roush Yates Engines, admitted it was a fast-paced winter, but nothing like the one he and his father, Robert Yates, experienced in 1991.

“That winter my dad and I wanted to win the Daytona 500, so we went in the shop and took the clocks off the wall and for two-and-a-half months we never left – seven days a week,” recalled Yates, whose company furnishes all of the Ford engines. “That was pretty intense, but it was rewarded with a 1992 Daytona 500 win with Davey Allison. It’s not quite as bad as that.”

Performance-wise, the Next Gen car’s speeds are slower than last year’s. Kyle Larson’s Daytona 500 pole winning speed of 181.159 mph was lower than Daniel Hemric’s 182.849-mph lap that gave him the top starting position for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race. Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President Chevrolet Performance and Motorsports, said those upset about the new car’s slower speeds should focus on the on-track performance.

“The way they’ve been designed is going to put more in the hands of the driver, and they can make it happen and create a great show on the track despite the speeds,” Campbell said. “Over time, our race teams and the teams we compete against will be squeezing every ounce of speed out of that car that we can. In the meantime, it’s about the action on the track.”

Editor’s Note: Award winning journalist Deb Williams is in her fourth decade of covering motorsports. The former editor of NASCAR Winston Cup Scene and managing editor of GT Motorsports has also covered auto racing for United Press International, USA Today, The Charlotte Observer and espnW.com. The 1990 and 1996 National Motorsports Press Association Writer of the Year has authored five books and hosts the podcast “Racing Now and Then.”)