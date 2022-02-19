Good Bets: Look For Larson To Build On 2021

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

Denny Hamlin has become best known for two things: 1. He is the current holder of the unofficial title of best Cup Series driver who has not won a championship; and, 2. He’s become the driver to beat in the Daytona 500.

This coming season, he hopes to dump that first little notion, and this weekend he hopes to build on the second.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has won three times in NASCAR’s most important race. Additional stats at Daytona International Speedway are impressive. Like his 11 top-five finishes at DIS and 635 laps led.

Because of the numbers, Hamlin enters Sunday’s race as the betting favorite,

However, this weekend will see the introduction of new Cup vehicles that are radically different than those of the past. Things like sequential gear boxes will make things interesting for the drivers while things like single-lug wheels will make things interesting for pit crews.

The organizations, manufacturers and drivers that adapt most quickly and effectively to the changes could find themselves in Victory Lane in spite of what has happened at the 2.5-mile oval in the past.

Hamlin also drives a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota – the marque with the fewest entries, and hence, fewest potential helpers.

What has not changed is that this is the 500 and things like the Big One wreck and driver knowledge that a victory in the race could change their standing in the sport. Michael McDowell, for example, entered last year’s race as all but invisible. Five hundred laps later, he was in Victory Lane.

This is Daytona, not regular racing.

###

The betting line for the Daytona 500 per BETMGM.com:

Denny Hamlin +800

Kyle Larson +900

Chase Elliott: +1000

Ryan Blaney +1200

Joey Logano +1200

William Byron +1400

Kyle Busch +1600

Bubba Wallace +1600

Alex Bowman +1800

Kevin Harvick +2000

Aric Almirola +2200

Martin Truex, Jr. +2500

Austin Dillon +2500

Chris Buescher +2500

Chase Briscoe +3000

Austin Cindric +3300

Christopher Bell +3300

Tyler Reddick +3300

###

RacinToday pick to win: Kyle Larson.

RacinToday dark horse: Bubba Wallace

###

Kyle Larson’s numbers at DIS are average to below that. His best finish in 15 starts is sixth. His average finish is 21st. He has led just 17 laps. However, it must be remembered that for 13 of his 15 starts, Larson was driving for second-tier Chip Ganassi Racing. When he joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, Larson went from budding journeyman to budding super star. He won last year’s Cup championship. En route, he won a series-best 10 races and had 20 top-five finishes. This week, he won the pole for Sunday’s race. Hendrick cars in general have been fast this week.

Bubba Wallace will be making his 10th start at DIS and his fifth in the 500. He has yet to win at the track but has three top-five finishes with two of them being runner-up jobs. His average finish at the track is a respectable 13.667. His lone Cup Series win came last year at Talladega, which, like DIS, is a superspeedway. This year – his second as the driver of the team co-owned by basketball icon Michael Jordan and driver Denny Hamlin – he will have a teammate and one who has started 41 races at DIS and who has won a Cup championship and won the 500 in 2017 in Kurt Busch. Wallace was seventh fastest in two of the three practice sessions this weekend.