‘The Biff’ Is Back; He’s In The Field at Daytona

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Greg Biffle possesses 56 victories and two championships across NASCAR’s three national touring series, but the oldest driver to qualify for Sunday’s Daytona 500 admitted the Next Gen car had him concerned about his return.

“I have not slept much in the last couple days just trying to keep a cool composure,” the 52-year-old Biffle said Thursday night after qualifying for the Daytona 500.

Biffle hasn’t competed in a NASCAR Cup race since 2016. During the time he’s been absent from NASCAR’s premier series he has remarried, become a father for the second time, and competed in a sand series, NASCAR Truck race and the SRX Series. He now operates a quarry in Virginia and fabricates cars.

To return this year with a fledgling team – NY Racing — and a car that he’s never driven has been a daunting task for the Vancouver, Wash., native. Three times he checked on the car’s construction at Richard Childress Racing before it was delivered to his team’s shop on Friday afternoon. On Monday, the Chevrolet left for Daytona International Speedway equipped with a Hendrick Motorsports engine. Biffle knew he faced a major challenge with the new car upon his arrival at the 2.5-mile track. He didn’t know how the car drove, how to start it or how to use the sequential shifter. He’d had no simulator time.

“There were a lot of unknowns for me,” said Biffle, who won the NASCAR Truck Series championship for Roush Fenway Racing the year that the youngest driver in the Daytona 500 field, 21-year-old Harrison Burton, was born.

“If it had been the old car, I wouldn’t have been as nervous as I was. (But) it’s real easy to make a mistake. It’s just a different feel for me. That first run (Tuesday night) was humbling.”

Biffle called former Roush teammates Kurt Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as well as some others for information about the way the Next Gen car drove before heading for Florida.

“They shed a little bit of light on it, but the standard answer is it does what it does. It’s a race car. You’ll figure it out in 10 laps,” Biffle said.

After qualifying Wednesday night, Biffle knew he had to race his way into the Daytona 500 field. However, he also knew he couldn’t make a mistake because the team didn’t have a backup due to supply issues with the Next Gen car.

Throughout the second Bluegreen Vacations Duel there was little doubt Biffle would be in the Daytona 500 field as long as he took care of his equipment and didn’t get caught up in someone else’s mistake. Timmy Hill, the only other competitor challenging Biffle for a spot in the Daytona 500 field, went a lap down early in the 60-lap event while Biffle ran in the top 10. Biffle eventually finished 13th.

In Biffle’s last Cup season he produced only nine finishes of 13th or better in 36 races that year.

“I was tired of running in the position we were running,” Biffle said in explaining his decision to walk away. “It wasn’t my goal in racing to show up at each race and try and be on the lead lap at the end of it. I didn’t want to do that anymore. I want to win. We knew we were beat before we left the shop and I’d had enough of that.

“I always said with the right opportunity I’d come back, or a situation like this where a guy needs a hand up and they want to start a new team, and if I feel like I can help them, I would come back and see if I can.”

Biffle promised Jonathan Cohen he would help him when he decided to field a team. That time has arrived. Cohen’s goal is to develop the operation into a full-time team, but it’s difficult to get employees as well as car parts.

“You would think this would be the best scenario for a startup team, which in a sense it is, but in a sense it isn’t because nobody has experience with this car,” Biffle said. “It’s hard to get mechanics … they need a whole different skills set. So just basic things, jacking it up, taking the tires on-and-off, do all of these things have been a real challenge.

“Right now, we have to take one race at a time.”

(Editor’s Note: Award winning journalist Deb Williams is in her fourth decade of covering motorsports. The former editor of NASCAR Winston Cup Scene and managing editor of GT Motorsports has also covered auto racing for United Press International, USA Today, The Charlotte Observer and espnW.com. The 1990 and 1996 National Motorsports Press Association Writer of the Year has authored five books and hosts the podcast “Racing Now and Then.”)