Driver/Owner Keselowski Has Big Night in Duels

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – RFK Racing surprised the NASCAR Cup community Thursday night, sweeping the Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway with team co-owner Brad Keselowski claiming the first event and Chris Buescher the second.

It marked the first time since 2015 that a team has swept the Duels when Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson accomplished the feat for Hendrick Motorsports. It also was the first time a Roush Ford had visited victory lane at the 2.5-mile speedway since 2017 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the July race.

Keselowski’s victory gives him the third starting position in the Daytona 500 field, while Buescher’s places him fourth on the grid. It was the first-ever Duel victory for both drivers.

Keselowski, who became a co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing late last year, used the slingshot maneuver to pass former Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney with four laps remaining, then held on to claim a 0.246- second victory over Penske Cup rookie Austin Cindric.

“There’s a lot of guys and gals on my team that have never won a race before,” Keselowski said. “It’s really important to get that winning habit built up, and the only way you can really do that is to go win. That builds confidence in each other and … a reality that those expectations can happen. We had a really poor showing at the Clash and we needed something to offset that, and this is a great offset for that.”

Buescher, who led three times for 17 laps, claimed his first victory since 2016 by diving to the inside of leader Joey Logano on the final lap. Logano moved to block him, misjudged the run and found himself with a wrecked race car.

“I made a mistake,” a dejected Logano said. “I thought I was still clear and the run came a lot quicker than I thought it would. I tried to block it a little bit and just got a tag in the left rear and off it went. It’s my fault. It stinks because I tore up our car and kind of puts us in a spot as a race team. It’s just a dumb mistake.”

After slamming the outside wall, Logano slid across the track and rookie Harrison Burton hit him and sent him spinning.

“I feel like we shouldn’t be crashing each other on the last back straightaway of the Duel,” Burton said. “That is racing, though. We are competitors who want to go out and win. I understand that, but I am frustrated that it hurt our car and we will have to work on it to get it better.”

Buescher said at the beginning of his Duel they remained double file much longer than he anticipated, but he managed to get up front from his 14th starting position, taking the lead for the first time on lap 17 of the 60-lap race.

“It’s obviously a massive stepping stone (for the team),” Buescher said about the Duel victories. “So much work has gone in. This is just a really cool way to really hit a reset button. It was for a lot of the shop, it was for the race car and, in a way, it’s going to be a pretty good reset for me as well.”

In addition to setting the 40-car field for Sunday’s Daytona 500, the Duels gave two non-charter teams an opportunity to race their way into the season opener. Kaz Grala achieved the objective in the first Duel, while Greg Biffle made the starting lineup in the second. The two drivers who were sent home were J.J. Yeley and Timmy Hill.

Duel 1

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Thursday, February 17, 2022

(9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 60. (11) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 60. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 60. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 60. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 60. (12) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 60. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 60. (13) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 60. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 60. (5) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 60. (2) William Byron Jr., Chevrolet, 60. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 60. (18) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 60. (16) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 60. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 59. (6) Daniel Hemric(i), Chevrolet, 59. (19) Kaz Grala(i), Chevrolet, 58. (21) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 58. (20) BJ McLeod, Ford, 58. (17) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, 57.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 185.185 mph.

Time of Race: 0 Hrs, 48 Mins, 36 Secs. Margin of Victory: .264 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 0 for laps.

Lead Changes: 2 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Larson 1-34;R. Blaney 35-56;B. Keselowski 57-60.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Larson 1 time for 34 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 22 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 4 laps.

Duel 2

(14) Chris Buescher, Ford, 60. (11) Michael McDowell, Ford, 60. (5) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 60. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 60. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 60. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 60. (8) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 60. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 60. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 59. (13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 59. (15) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 59. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 59. (19) Greg Biffle(i), Chevrolet, 59. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 59. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 59. (17) Cody Ware, Ford, 59. (20) David Ragan, Ford, 58. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 58. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 58. (21) Timmy Hill(i), Ford, 56. (18) Jacques Villeneuve, Ford, Electrical, 34.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 185.98 mph.

Time of Race: 0 Hrs, 48 Mins, 24 Secs. Margin of Victory: Under Caution Seconds.

Caution Flags: 1 for 1 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Bowman 1;J. Logano 2;A. Bowman 3-7;J. Logano 8-9;A. Bowman 10;J. Logano 11-14;A. Dillon 15-16;C. Buescher 17;R. Stenhouse Jr. 18;C. Buescher 19-33;J. Logano 34-59;C. Buescher 60.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Joey Logano 4 times for 33 laps; Chris Buescher 3 times for 17 laps; Alex Bowman 3 times for 7 laps; Austin Dillon 1 time for 2 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 1 lap