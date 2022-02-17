Villeneuve Adds To Mega Resume; Makes 500 Field

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – With a Formula One championship and an Indianapolis 500 victory in Jacques Villeneuve’s possession, one might expect the Canadian to find other motorsports accomplishments rather mundane. However, that’s not true when it comes to qualifying for the Daytona 500.

In fact, Villeneuve said Wednesday night after the accomplishment that it ranked “super high” in his career.

“It’s not like winning the Indy 500 or the F1 championship, but at this point in my career, the last time I tried to qualify here was 14 years ago,” a smiling Villeneuve said. “Just to make the show is incredible because it’s such a small team. We didn’t link up with a big team to get the car ready and it’s highly unexpected to be able to make it on time, so it ranks right after these big wins.”

Villeneuve, with Team Hezeberg, was one of two drivers competing for teams without a NASCAR charter to make it into the prestigious season opener. The other was Beard Motorsports driver Noah Gragson. They were the two fastest non-charter teams in qualifying. Four other drivers competing for non-charter teams must gain entrance into the Daytona 500 via Thursday night’s qualifying races.

Team Hezeberg is a part-time NASCAR Cup team and a joint venture involving sports car driver Toine Hezemans, Dutch businessman Ernst Berg and Reaume Brothers Racing, which manages operations from its Mooresville, N.C., shop.

Villeneuve said his small team was “ecstatic” at making the Daytona 500 on speed and not having to be concerned with racing their way into the prestigious event in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel.

“This was surprising for everyone, how well the car ran and the fact it was easy to drive made it good as well because all yesterday (Tuesday) it was very notchy,” Villeneuve said. “The car was darting left and right and that always kills the speed a little bit. Somehow, today, it was just really smooth to drive.”

At age 50 and with his fifth child only two weeks old, Villeneuve admitted that when he competed in F1 he didn’t think he would be able to drive anything else.

“I was so focused and groomed for those kind of cars, and it’s not until I jumped into a NASCAR that I realized there was a lot of fun to be had driving something different,” Villeneuve said. “I’ve had a blast ever since just jumping in different kind of cars. The most fun I’ve had racing has been in NASCAR, not qualifying because it’s hard to beat the speed that you get in Formula One, but racing wheel-to-wheel or fender-to-fender, you can’t beat the way it goes in NASCAR.”

NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson said Wednesday that when he visited a Formula One race last year he realized “the rest of the world doesn’t care a whole lot about American auto racing.” However, Villeneuve said it wasn’t just NASCAR, but sports in general.

“You have a lot of American sports that are world championships, but they’re only in America and it’s really cut off from what’s happening in Europe,” Villeneuve explained. “Europe could learn a lot from the way sport is handled in America. The show, the way it can be battled out. It’s not like that in Europe. There are rules for everything.

“I like the way it is here in North America, but what’s difficult for NASCAR in Europe is the ovals. It’s not a European thing. It’s very difficult to understand an oval unless you’ve grown up with it or you’ve driven it and I’ve seen that with F1 drivers.”

Villeneuve recalled a conversation with Romain Grosjean, who currently competes in Indy Car. Before joining Indy Car Grosjean asked Villeneuve why he wanted to compete in the Indianapolis 500, citing it was boring because all he did was drive in circles. However, Grosjean now understands.

“It is amazing, but you can’t tell that story on TV,” Villeneuve said. “Unless you’ve grown up with it, you just don’t get it.”

Villeneuve won last year’s season finale in Euro NASCAR and it was evident he enjoyed the confused looks he received from the 20-year-old competitors on the podium with him as much as he did qualifying for the Daytona 500.

“To be able to make such a big race (Daytona 500) at such a high level is amazing and when I’m in the race car I don’t realize that I’m 50, which is good,” an excited Villeneuve said. “As long as it carries on like this, I can’t imagine myself stopping racing.”

(Editor’s Note: Award winning journalist Deb Williams is in her fourth decade of covering motorsports. The former editor of NASCAR Winston Cup Scene and managing editor of GT Motorsports has also covered auto racing for United Press International, USA Today, The Charlotte Observer and espnW.com. The 1990 and 1996 National Motorsports Press Association Writer of the Year has authored five books and hosts the podcast “Racing Now and Then.”)