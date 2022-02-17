Hendrick In Usual Spot – On Pole At The 500

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hendrick Motorsports maintained its lock on qualifying for the Daytona 500 Wednesday night, claiming its seventh pole in the last eight years thanks to NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson.

Larson earned his first pole at the 2.5-mile speedway with a 181.159-mph, 49.68-second lap to give Hendrick Motorsports a record 15th Daytona 500 pole. Joining Larson on the front row is teammate Alex Bowman, who earned his record fifth Daytona 500 front row starting position with a 181.046-mph, 49.711-second lap.

“It’s just a really cool pole,” Larson said. “Normally, when you get the pole you feel like you’ve had a big impact on it. When you qualify here and Talladega you don’t really feel like you have an impact on it. Either way it almost feels like my most proudest pole I have had because you’re proud of everyone who’s involved with it.”

Earlier in the day Larson didn’t believe he had a chance at the pole because crew chief Cliff Daniels told him after Tuesday night’s practice that they would focus on racing. Then when Larson saw the other Hendrick cars go 1-2-3 in the first round of qualifying he decided he might have a shot at the pole.

“Then when we were second and close to (teammate) William (Byron) I was really happy,” Larson continued. “I started looking at lines and stuff and started taking it a little more serious for the final round.”

Larson’s No. 1 starting position gives Chevrolet its 30th Daytona 500 pole and its 52nd at the 2.5-mile speedway. It’s also Chevrolet’s 724th pole in NASCAR’s premier series.

The front row starting positions are the only ones set for Sunday’s season opening race. The remainder of the 40-car field will be determined by Thursday night’s 60-lap, 150-mile Bluegreen Vacation Duels. Larson is on the pole for the first Duel and Bowman possesses the No. 1 starting position for the second.

The Cup Series 36 charter teams are guaranteed a starting spot in the field. Of the six teams without a charter, the two fastest earned starting positions in the Daytona 500 field Wednesday night. Those two drivers were 1995 Indianapolis 500 winner and 1997 Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve driving a Ford for Team Hezeberg and Noah Gragson, who will make his Daytona 500 debut with Beard Motorsports. Those seeking a Daytona 500 starting position via the Duels are Greg Biffle, Kaz Grala, J.J. Yeley and Timmy Hill.

The Duels will be televised Thursday on FS1 starting at 7 p.m.