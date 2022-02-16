New Cars, Duels Putting Pressure Cup Qualifiers

Daytona Beach, Fla. – Risk vs. Reward.

That’s the delicate balancing act the NASCAR Cup teams face entering Thursday night’s Daytona 500 qualifying races due to a Next Gen car shortage.

“We used to come down here with one or two backups for each team just in case things happened and now we’re sitting on a couple for our whole organization, so that’s been difficult,” Ryan Blaney said Wednesday during Media Day at Daytona International Speedway. “You have to have that in the back of your head … because everyone is kind of sitting in the same boat. You don’t ever want to wreck your (Daytona) 500 car, let alone when we don’t have many things to spare.”

Austin Dillon admitted he never worried about wrecking in the qualifying races known as the Duels because he thought his backup might be a better car. However, this year his backup is sitting at the Richard Childress Racing campus in Welcome, N.C., not in his transporter parked in Daytona International Speedway’s garage.

“You want to pick an approach and really attack that approach, but with the situation that we’re in, what is right?” Dillon asked. “When the green flag drops you’re still going to have this mentality built into your head that you would like to get this car to the 500. If you don’t, it sets you back for the next three races. It’s a stressful position to be in.”

Chris Buescher said the car shortage reminded him of when he was growing up and “you had to race that car the next week and you better take care of it while still racing hard.”

In previous years, when the top teams in NASCAR’s Cup Series could make their own parts they might have as many as seven race-ready cars sitting in their shop when they left for Daytona. But not this year due to supply chain issues and that creates a Catch 22.

The charter teams are guaranteed a starting position, but they need to learn the new car’s nuances in drafting situations. There also are those who must race their way into the season opener and that requires aggressiveness.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said it was the different agendas that made the Duels “cool.”

“You have the people who qualified on the front row not trying to tear their car up,” Stenhouse explained. “You have the ones trying to make it. And I feel like you have a lot of us who don’t want to go to a backup car, but you still want to learn and get as many points as you can.”

Greg Biffle, who is attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500 with a new team, says if he makes the race and then wrecks, his team has three days to fix the car with no parts. He noted his team received its car Friday afternoon and had to leave for Daytona on Monday.

“We have one engine. One transmission,” said Biffle, who hasn’t competed in the Daytona 500 since 2016. “I can’t make a mistake with this gearbox.

“There are times when you need to go and not go. We’re going to be as aggressive as we have to be.”

Some drivers admitted they didn’t plan to change their approach to the Duels. Joey Logano was one of them.

“I am planning to go race,” Logano said. “I think as soon as you get scared of crashing … you are never going to win. So, I am going to go race and if we crash, so be it, we will figure it out.”

Tyler Reddick admitted he was already being more aggressive than he should be, “but what’s new.”

First-year Cup team co-owner Brad Keselowski said the car inventory could always be better, but they “couldn’t let that be an excuse for us to not go out and get the job done.”

“We are here and we have great cars to race with and we are a little bit living one week at a time,” Keselowski said.

Coverage of Thursday’s Duels starts at 7 p.m., ET on FS1.

