Young Burton Hoping To Help Woods Back To Top

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – At age 21 Harrison Burton is one of the youngest drivers ever to pilot the Wood Brothers iconic No. 21 and he’s already shown a uniqueness not often seen in competitors.

“A lot of drivers, and I’m not singling out any particular (one), but the typical mindset of a driver is ‘What can you do for me? What more can you give me?’” team co-owner Jon Wood said.

“I’ve noticed a lot with Harrison that his question is, ‘Do you need anything from me? What can I do for you?’ He’s asked that several times and that’s just different. It speaks to his maturity … to his mindset. It’s something different and I appreciate it. I’m sure they appreciate it, too.”

Team co-owner Eddie Wood noted that on the first day of the Next Gen car test at Charlotte the young driver reported two hours early in his driver’s uniform.

“I wouldn’t do that, but I thought that said a lot without saying anything. He was ready to go and (he) didn’t want to miss anything. Like, ‘I’m here to help,’” said Eddie, who noted Harrison’s parents, Jeff and Kim Burton, “did a really good job of bringing him up.”

“He just seems to really fit in with everyone. I think he brings some energy that only youth can bring. I’ve seen it before and there’s just something special about a kid that’s 20 years old, just getting started and already driving race cars.”

The only driver younger than Burton to have occupied the No. 21 Ford seat was Trevor Bayne. He was 19 when he made his debut with the Wood Brothers at Texas in 2010. Then in February 2011 the Knoxville, Tenn., driver shocked the motorsports world by winning the season opening Daytona 500 one day after celebrating his 20th birthday. Prior to Bayne’s accomplishment, the youngest driver for the Wood Brothers had been Swede Savage in 1969 at age 22.

Ryan Blaney is the only other driver in his early 20s to compete with the Wood Brothers. Like Burton, he was 21 when he made his debut with the team in 2015 at Daytona.

Heading into his inaugural Daytona 500, Burton finds himself in the Ford camp after racing Toyotas for six years; however, the Huntersville, N.C., driver hasn’t found the transition difficult.

“I was nervous to kind of change everything that I had done and it’s been a really gratifying change just because of the open arms that everyone at Ford and the Wood Brothers and Penske has welcomed me with,” Burton said. “It’s been a pretty easy change for me. I feel right at home and where it also helped was the people at TRD (Toyota Racing Development) were excited for me. Everyone seemed to be happy that I had a really cool opportunity.”

In nearly seven decades of existence the legendary Wood Brothers have produced 99 victories, 119 poles, 352 top-five and 577 top-10 finishes in 1,651 races. However, Burton doesn’t consider those statistics increasing the pressure on him.

“It’s definitely … a big responsibility to carry on that legacy and do it the right way,” Burton said. “That’s not lost on me, but I think the biggest thing for me is that I’ve kind of always put that same pressure on myself to perform and do well. External pressure doesn’t really change my mentality about things. We all want to do the best we can and I think that personality is the same with the Wood Brothers. We’re all aligned with our goals. We just have to work really hard to go accomplish them.”

In Tuesday night’s first two practices for Sunday’s Daytona 500, Burton posted the 25th quickest lap in the opening session at 183.512 mph and was sixth fastest in the second at 191.026 mph.

Defending Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell was the quickest in the two practices with a 192.736-mph lap in the first session. Fords took the first five positions in the first practice and the first 10 in the second. McDowell said his team had a “game plan” to practice with their Ford teammates. However, he noted the lap times at the 2.5-mile Daytona track are “very situational” due to how one catches the draft.

(Editor’s note: Award winning journalist Deb Williams is in her fourth decade of covering motorsports. The former editor of NASCAR Winston Cup Scene and managing editor of GT Motorsports has also covered auto racing for United Press International, USA Today, The Charlotte Observer and espnW.com. The 1990 and 1996 National Motorsports Press Association Writer of the Year has authored five books and hosts the podcast “Racing Now and Then.”)