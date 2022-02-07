Next Gen Brings Cup Back To Good Old Days

Nearly 20 years ago a person in the NASCAR industry told me there was no cohesiveness, no direction in the sport; that everyone was on their own agenda. That when Bill France Jr. took over from his father in the 1970s he explained NASCAR’s objectives, the direction that would be taken to achieve them and his expectations for the drivers and team owners, but that no longer existed.

On Sunday during the telecast of the Bud Light Clash at The Coliseum I saw the return of that cohesiveness that NASCAR has been missing for nearly two decades. It began creeping back into the sport in 2019 and when NASCAR successfully guided everyone through the pandemic in 2020 the competitors’ confidence in the sanctioning body’s leadership was restored. Both sides began listening to one another again.

During the Next Gen test at Charlotte Motor Speedway in November I saw something I hadn’t seen in quite some time – an hour-long, private meeting between NASCAR executives and all of the Cup drivers. No driver’s council, but an open discussion between NASCAR and ALL of the competitors. It reminded me of the 1980s and 1990s when drivers and team owners were constantly in-and-out of the NASCAR hauler during a race weekend discussing their concerns with France, Dick Beaty, Les Richter or Mike Helton.

During Sunday’s telecast and Saturday’s post-practice interviews, it was evident everyone was on the same page and they understood the magnitude, the importance of making the Los Angeles Coliseum event a success. The world was watching, just as it did on May 17, 2020 when NASCAR became the first major professional sport to return to action during the COVID pandemic. Failure was not an option.

When the Feb. 6 event at the Los Angeles Coliseum was first announced I thought it was a stupid idea. I was wrong. The event showcased NASCAR. It gave the drivers and crews an opportunity to “test” their new cars in an actual race environment, determining its strengths and weaknesses without suffering Daytona’s dire consequences. NASCAR transformed the historic venue into a beautiful racing facility and did an excellent job making the race an event that appealed to various generations.

The drivers’ fresh haircuts, neatly trimmed beards and clean shaven faces reminded me of their appearances each year at the season opening Daytona 500 and the annual awards banquet in New York City when France was viewed by many as the benevolent dictator. It was an era when they knew they had to change many people’s perception of them and the sport.

Perhaps Kevin Harvick said it best about the L.A. Coliseum event on Saturday after practice: “The intrigue of the event is really the most valuable piece of the event …. This is the type of event that you need to blow it out of the water at the start of the season to get the eyeballs and the people … to show up because it is different.”

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Ben Kennedy is low key like his mother, Lesa France Kennedy, and his uncle, Jim France, but also like them, he knows how to turn a vision into reality. He understands the drivers and team owners because he has been one, just like his great grandfather and NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. A University of Florida graduate with a sports management degree, Kennedy possesses his mother’s business savvy regarding NASCAR and what it needs to remain relevant and successful.

With Major League Baseball’s lockout and the NFL’s racism and sexism allegations, NASCAR has the opportunity to sweep in and garner new fans just as it did in the 1980s when the stick-and-ball sports faced numerous problems. NASCAR transforming a huge risk into a successful event like it did at the Los Angeles Coliseum is a major step in that direction.

(Editor’s Note: Award winning journalist Deb Williams is in her fourth decade of covering motorsports. The former editor of NASCAR Winston Cup Scene and managing editor of GT Motorsports has also covered auto racing for United Press International, USA Today, The Charlotte Observer and espnW.com. The 1990 and 1996 National Motorsports Press Association Writer of the Year has authored five books and hosts the podcast “Racing Now and Then.”)