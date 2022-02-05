The Future Arrives in Los Angeles

On the eve of the Bud Light Clash at The Coliseum, the only thing certain about the 2022 NASCAR Cup season is that one can expect the unexpected.

There is nothing familiar about the Next Gen car. All of the setup notes kept for decades are now obsolete. No longer can teams fabricate a car part that they feel might give them an edge. Everything for the new car must be purchased from vendors – that’s 24 vendors — and the number of cars in each team’s inventory is limited. Gone are the days of building cars for specific tracks.

A quick review of the car shows that:

Sheet metal is out. Composite bodies are in.

The specifications match today’s passenger cars’ technology, including independent rear suspension, rack-and-pinion steering and larger brakes.

A new transaxle combines the transmission and rear gears into one package, one with the ability to incorporate electrification.

The car’s bottom is sealed with an underwing and rear diffuser.

A redesigned chassis with the front and rear clips bolting onto the car’s center section.

The H-pattern gear shift has been replaced by a sequential shifter.

New 18-inch forged aluminum wheels, wider tires and a single lug nut.

Competition will exist in the garage as well as on the track as the teams race to uncover the new car’s secrets.

However, there is more to this season than simply a drastically new car. The pandemic showed NASCAR executives could turn the abnormal into the normal and that’s what they’ve done for the 2022 Cup season with race and qualifying formats and new tracks.

Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s initiative last year at Bristol, turning the half-mile facility into a dirt track, showed a temporary race track was possible. Now, a quarter-mile track at the Los Angeles Coliseum has entered the equation. While it’s NASCAR’s inaugural visit to the historic venue, it’s not the first time its premier series has set foot in Los Angeles. It first ventured into the “City of Angels” in June 1957, conducting a 200-lap race on the half-mile dirt track at the Los Angeles Fairgrounds.

NASCAR returned to Los Angeles in 1959 and 1961. Ascot Stadium’s 0.4-mile dirt track hosted NASCAR on May 30, 1959 for a 200-mile Sweepstakes race. The 33-car field was open to short track cars. The event also had three convertibles and one Grand National (now Cup) car. NASCAR returned to Los Angeles on May 27, 1961 for a 100-lap event at the half-mile dirt Ascot Speedway.

NASCAR has held races on Los Angeles’ outskirts for decades, but its return to the city that hosted its 50th anniversary gala signals a step back in time in regards to the track’s size.

When R.J. Reynolds entered as the Cup series sponsor in the early 1970s all tracks less than a half-mile in length were eliminated from the Cup schedule. Sunday’s race marks the first time a Cup event has been conducted on a quarter-mile track since Aug. 6, 1971when Bobby Allison won the Myers Brothers Memorial at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. That event combined Grand National (Cup) and Grand American cars. Sunday’s non-points event also marks the first time the Cup Series has raced on an oval shorter than a half-mile in length since Aug. 28, 1971 when Tiny Lund won the Buddy Shuman Memorial at the 0.363-mile Hickory (N.C.) Speedway.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race follows dirt track racing protocol and will be used again at Bristol in April. There also will be practice and qualifying at this year’s other Cup events, but in an altered format.

Sunday’s Busch Clash is the first held somewhere other than Daytona since the event’s inception in 1979, a year that launched NASCAR into two decades of tremendous growth. With a reported 70 percent of Sunday’s ticket sales going to people who have never attended a NASCAR race, it will be interesting to see if that translates into the beginning of a new fan base. After all, it’s the willingness to try something different that often stimulates growth, and that means expect the unexpected.

