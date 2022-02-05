New Cup Cars, Season Head West To Historic Venue

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

An exhibition race theoretically of Olympian proportions will introduce NASCAR’s Next Gen race car this weekend in La-La Land.

It’s a lot to digest as NASCAR ushers-in the 74th season of Cup Series competition at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a venue best known for hosting two Olympic Games, the NFL-AFL Championship Game before it became the Super Bowl, USC Trojans and L.A. Rams football and a Papal Mass.

NASCAR’s ballyhooed Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Ford Mustang GT and Toyota Camry will turn left and trade paint Sunday on a temporary quarter-mile paved layout constructed inside the Coliseum.

“NASCAR really went outside of the box with this one, and from an entertainment standpoint, I think it should be great for fans,” said Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 True Velocity Camaro fielded by Richard Childress Racing. “It’s a tight track to fit the cars on, so racing-wise, you’ll see quite a bit of beating-and-banging. It’s a bold experiment for our sport and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

The inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, a 150-lap non-point event, will cap two days of short-track racing in a key TV market Sunday at 6 p.m. (EST) on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. FOX’s network programming will begin with “NASCAR RaceDay” at 2 p.m., followed by Cup Series qualifying from 3-5 p.m. and another hour of “RaceDay” at 5.

On-track activity for the Next Gen will begin with practice Saturday at 12:30 p.m. (EST) on FS2. Single-car qualifying is set for 8:30 p.m. on FS1 _ a pair of sessions full of unknowns.

The Clash at the Coliseum will be the first NASCAR race held inside the venerable stadium since it opened in 1923 as a tribute to all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War I. Its size and location, combined with its history, has made it iconic, even earning a State and Federal Historic Landmark title in 1984.

This weekend’s event will be the 44th annual non-point exhibition race hosted by the Cup Series since 1979. The Coliseum is the third different venue to host the Busch Light Clash _ Daytona International Speedway hosted the event from 1979 to 2020, with the Daytona Road- Course added to the list in February 2021.

“My anticipation level is probably a lot like everyone else’s, just not exactly knowing what we’re going to see,” said Kyle Busch, defending champion of an event that bears no resemblance to last season’s. “I’ve raced on tracks that small before, but it was in Legends Cars. We’ll have to see how this track fits these big, heavy stock cars.”

With more than two years in development, the Next Gen is an entirely new race car and the seventh version of the stock car introduced by NASCAR since 1949. Billed by the sanctioning body as a “massive leap forward” from the Gen 6 car that carried Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports to his first Cup championship in 2021, the Next Gen has sent the traditional 4-speed/H-pattern shifter, five-lug nut wheels and centered door numbers to the used parts bin.

Instead, the Next Gen is equipped with a 670-horsepower engine, up from last year’s 550 HP package; a 5-speed sequential shifter, a single center-lock wheel nut akin to those used on Formula One, Indy-cars and sports cars and identifying numbers located just behind the front wheel well.

The Next Gen also features carbon fiber-reinforced plastic body panels, a carbon-fiber floor that covers the entire underneath portion of the car and a rear-end diffuser designed to reduce dirty air flow. Handling-wise, rack-and-pinion steering has replaced the archaic recirculating ball setup while an independent rear suspension is an upgrade from the full-floating axle.

“It’s very futuristic compared to what we’ve been driving,” Dillon said. “I think it’s going to be a breath of fresh air. We have a lot of kinks and things to work out right now and there are a lot of unknowns, but I think that change is good for the sport. I think a lot of the fans are going to love to see the different things we do with the car. We’ll figure a lot out as we go.

“We had so much time and effort put into the old cars. We were still figuring out things to make the old cars faster, which is crazy to think about when you look at how long we’ve had them. With the Next Gen, I think the engineers in our sport are going to be learning at a very fast pace, and we’re going to have to try to keep up with them as drivers.”

Chris Buescher said fans will be treated to “real-world” eye-candy from each of the three OEMs. “I’m a little biased in saying it, but I think the Mustang looks the best and came out closer to the ‘real-world’ car,” said Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Fastenal Ford fielded by rebranded Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. “The updates were definitely a needed part of our sport. We’ve been running a rear suspension based on a 1950s Chevrolet pickup for a very long time and needing to move into this century.

“Each test we’ve gone to has been a little more refined and a little better to the point that once we got to Phoenix (Raceway last week), not a whole lot felt different vs. the previous generation car. They’re (NASCAR) trying to put it back in the ‘driver’s hands,’ trying to level the playing field some. It’s going to tighten-up the gaps and put it on everybody to work within a smaller box of opportunity.“

All of the updates were made with the intent of increasing competition on a schedule that added several road-course events in 2021.

“As we demonstrated last year, we are committed to creating the most dynamic schedule for our fans, long-term,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “With the addition of new and unique venues like the Coliseum and World Wide Technology Raceway (in Madison, Ill., near St. Louis), each in markets with passionate NASCAR fans, we’re continuing to build on bold changes to deliver the best racing in the world.”

Still, the Coliseum’s temporary quarter-mile layout definitely fits the description of classic NASCAR short-track/bull-ring.

“Top speed is probably going to be around 60 mph and the low speed in the corners may be 20 mph,” said Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota fielded by Joe Gibbs Racing. “It’s going to be action-packed. We aren’t going to be able to spread out and get away from each other. We’re going to be all over the top of each other’s bumpers and doors. Double-file restarts are going to be really tight, and there’s going to be a lot of fenders bent and probably feelings hurt.”

Busch emerged as last-lap winner of the 2021 Clash after reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports and Ryan Blaney of Team Penske collided in front of him, allowing the Las Vegas native to slip past both. The win was Busch’s second in the season-opening exhibition to go with his comeback in 2012, when he inched past Tony Stewart at the line to win on Daytona’s famed 2.5-mile oval.

“Being in Los Angeles is cool,” Busch said. “Obviously, the history of the Coliseum is really, really neat. But when it comes time to race, it’s time to get down to business. We have objectives in mind to be able to go out there and win. It’s a performance-based business, so with that in mind you want to go out there and do well whether it’s a points-paying race or not for your team and for your sponsors.

“It’s the first race with the new car so there’s a lot on the line there. You’re going to be close to the fans _ it will remind us a lot of Martinsville and Bristol _ lining up on pit road before the race just 20 to 30 feet away from the fans right across the way at the fence line. We’ll put on the best show we possibly can. Being it’s such a historic venue, we hope we can get a good crowd out there and enjoy the show and hopefully have a few new eyeballs come out and tune in on TV, and keep some of those people to watch our other races during the remainder of the year.”

Busch will be one of 36 entries who will vie for 23 starting spots by qualifying through one of four Heat Races. The first 16 positions in the starting lineup of the Main Event will be set by drivers who have raced their way in through the four Heat Races.

Positions 17 through 22 will be set by drivers who have raced their way in through the two Last Chance Qualifiers. The 23rd and final position is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season point standings who did not transfer on finishing position in the Heat Races or Last Chance Qualifier Races.

The Main Event _ featuring a posted purse of $1,967,000 _ will cover 37.5 miles, with a Stage Break at Lap 75 of the scheduled 150.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1997) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients has included Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, NASCAR Wire Service and Ford Racing).