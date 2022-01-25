RacinToday.com Writers Collect National Awards

Two RacinToday.com senior writers won prestigious national journalism awards in recent days.

Jonathan Ingram, a contributor since the launch of RacinToday.com, has been named the winner of the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence for 2022 along with broadcaster Bob Varsha.

He is the third contributor to RacinToday.com to be recognized by one of the most prestigious journalism awards in racing. Deb Williams and Mike Harris are previous Award of Excellence winners. Only current winners nominate and vote on the recipients. Since 1969, forty-two men and women have been selected and 27 are living, many still actively writing and reporting on all branches of racing.

The award was created by NASCAR and initially named the Henry McLemore Award to encourage more coverage of stock car racing. Bloys Britt of the Associated Press was the first recipient of what later became the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence.

RacinToday.com senior Writer Deb Williams was awarded second place in column writing Sunday by the National Motorsports Press Association.

Her four award winning columns were all published in the first six months of 2020, They carried the headlines: “Memories of Daytona Mingle With Memories of Andretti”; “Quiet Not Peaceful After A Wreck Like Newman’s”; “Plenty On The Line When NASCAR Returns”; and “NASCAR’s Speaking Out on Racism – Finally”.

Normally, the NMPA conducts its competition annually, but it had to combine the last two years due to the COVID pandemic forcing the cancellation of many events.

Judges for the 2020-21 NMPA competition were faculty members of East Tennessee State University’s Media and

Communication Department.

Throughout her career, Williams has won nearly two dozen NMPA awards, including the George Cunningham NMPA Writer of the Year honor twice.

She was the first woman to be named NMPA Writer of the Year.