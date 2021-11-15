Torrence Becomes A Top Fuel Four-Timer

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Steve Torrence added his name and “them Capco Boys” to a list of drag racing royalty Sunday afternoon in Southern California, and promised he’d be back at work at the family construction business in Kilgore, Texas…on Tuesday.

Torrence earned a record-tying fourth consecutive Top Fuel world championship, and the event victory, in the 56th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals on a day that also saw Pro Stock veteran Greg Anderson and Pro Stock Motorcycle ace Matt Smith win their respective fifth championships. In addition, Ron Capps became a two-time Funny Car world champion as a spectator thanks to a timely assist from Alexis DeJoria.

Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) also notched a win at the final race of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs and 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Torrence, the No. 2 qualifier, continued his incredible run of dominance and secured the world title with a first-round win over upset-minded Brandon Welch. That victory ended the title chances of Brittany Force, the 2017 world champ and only driver with a mathematical shot of overtaking Torrence.

Billy Torrence _ Steve’s dad and teammate _ applied an exclamation two pairs of cars later when he trailered Force, of John Force Racing.

After hoisting his latest championship hardware in a brief ceremony, Torrence advanced to the final round against three-time world champ and longtime friend Antron Brown. Torrence covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.759-seconds at 317.12 mph to record his 11th victory in 20 races this season and 51st in his career.

“I just have all the confidence in the world in that race car,” said Torrence. “I don’t know how we’ve accomplished what we have other than hard work and great support, but this is what all the guys on this team have dedicated their lives to. At the level we’re at, it takes a team that’s willing to go the extra mile. When you have people where winning is the only option, you’re willing to go the extra mile and that’s what these guys do.”

Torrence joined an elite group of seven NHRA professional drivers to have hoisted a championship trophy in four successive seasons. Torrence is just the second Top Fuel driver to accomplish that feat, joining Tony “The Sarge” Schumacher, who won six titles from 2004 through 2009. Other members of the club are the late Pro Stock stars Bob Glidden and Lee Shepherd and Funny Car legends Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, Kenny Bernstein and John “Brute” Force.

“Over the last four years I’ve been able to be in a lot of high-pressure situations and it prepares you,” said Torrence, 38, who launched his Top Fuel career in 2006. “It trains you and conditions you to be a machine in those situations. I’m telling myself to do what you do and (my team) has my back. In the finals, I went up and did my job and the outcome fell our way. We’ve got a target on our back and each year it gets bigger, so we’ve got to continue to up our game.”

Brown _ competing for the last time as a member of Don Schumacher Racing _ reached a final for the second time this year and 125th in his career by beating Justin Ashley, Billy Torrence and Tripp Tatum. Brown will compete in Top Fuel next season as a team-owner/driver.

Torrence advanced to his 76th career final via round wins against Welch, Doug Kalitta and Cameron Ferre. “These ‘Capco Boys’ are amazing,” Torrence said of a crew led by Richard Hogan and Bobby Lagana Jr. “It wasn’t always pretty today, but we just kept grinding and somehow we managed to find a way to win.”

Torrence’s drag racing operation largely is funded by Capco Contractors, Inc., a family-owned and operated construction company specializing in the gas and oil industry. The team owner is “Mama Kay” Torrence, Steve’s mother and a starting line presence at each national event.

“To be out here with my mom, my dad, my wife, Natalie, and my little girl _ I am truly blessed to be able to do what I do,” Torrence said. “This is a great sport, a family sport and I’m just proud to be a part of it.”

Ron Capps won his second Funny Car world title standing in front of the track’s tower complex as interested spectator after suffering a second-round loss to Don Schumacher Racing teammate Matt Hagan.

Capps began the day with a 67-point lead over Hagan, the three-time/reigning world champ, and could have clinched the title with a victory over his teammate. Round victories were worth 30 points this weekend under a points-and-a-half system installed by NHRA for the event.

Capps was first off the line against Hagan and held the lead until halftrack, when a dropped cylinder allowed Hagan prevail. That loss placed Capps in a stressful “wait-and-watch-‘em” situation. If Hagan went on to win the event, he would have been crowned champion.

It was an hour-and-a-half of angst for Capps between Rounds 2 and 3. But Capps and his family watching from the grandstands, including mom Betty, were able to exhale when DeJoria defeated Hagan in the semifinals.

“I can’t even believe that just happened,” said Capps, a 56-year-old resident of Carlsbad, Calif., and driver of his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye. “That entire Hagan team with (crew chief) Dickie Venables is incredible. I expected them to go win the race.

“I’m just shaking right now. It was a close race between us in Round 2, but then I had to stand behind his car during the semis and wait to see how it played-out. I remember being in the Pomona Raceway grandstand as a kid and watching guys like Joe Amato and Gary Ormsby line up in the final round years ago here, and to be doing this myself and to now have a second championship, I can’t say enough.”

Capps won his first championship with DSR in 2016. This title is a first for the newly-formed Capps-Dean Antonelli-John Medlen trio, who began working together in January 2020 after Rahn Tobler announced his retirement ahead of the 2021 season.

The current group guided Capps to two national event wins, three runnerup finishes and four poles in 2021. Capps also advanced to the semifinals or beyond 11 times in 20 events, led the category in round wins (36) and held the point lead five times throughout the year, including on three occasions during the seven-event Countdown.

“This championship is for everyone at Don Schumacher Racing, and all of the people from my NAPA AutoCare team,” said Capps, NHRA’s second-winningest Funny Car driver with 68 victories. “From the front office staff and the hospitality crew who host our NAPA guests, and the fab shop guys who build our chassis, a huge thank you. And thank you to our NHRA fans who cheer us on. I love the passion of our sport.”

Capps’ championship season featured five final-round appearances, including two of the previous three races.

“I figured there was no way this was going to be easy,” Capps said. “It’s been so fun to work with these guys and this team, and to win another championship _ you couldn’t have scripted it any better. I’m just so happy to be able to work with these guys. I always approach it like I’m trying to win another championship and Funny Car is just so tough. I’ve just had to chug along with a lot of great people around me and just do our thing. To have a second championship, it validates it all a little bit more.”

Tasca, meanwhile, led the point standings for eight straight races in the early portion of the season. While he wasn’t in the title mix Sunday, Tasca finished strong with a final-round pass in 3.955-seconds at 321.65 mph in his Motorcraft Ford Mustang to defeat DeJoria. Tasca scored his third win this season and ninth in his career after knocking off J.R. Todd, Jim Campbell and John Force.

DeJoria advanced to her third final during her comeback season via wins against Bobby Bode, Tim Wilkerson and Hagan. But Tasca led wire-to-wire in the final and finished a career-best third in points.

“I’ve been chasing a Pomona Wally (trophy) for a long time,” said Tasca, whose New England-based family of racers are bona fide Blue Oval loyalists. “I remember being out here as a kid with my dad and I’ve always wanted to win here. It’s just a special day for my family, for sure. I just knew we were going to have a great weekend and we’ve got a great team. Everyone’s coming back next year and it was a fun way to end the year.”

Greg Anderson’s dream season ended with the stone-cold reality of a fifth Pro Stock world championship when he slipped past defending champ Erica Enders in the semifinals. The all-time wins leader in Pro Stock history, Anderson rolled to his 99th career victory by covering the quarter-mile in 6.574-seconds at 208.23 mph in the final to defeat Ken Black Racing teammate Kyle Koretsky on a hole-shot.

“That is the meanest race car in all the years I’ve raced,” said Anderson, referring to his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS. “It was fast right off the trailer and it never skipped a beat. I’m very proud of everyone on the race team this weekend and we definitely came prepared to race. I love the competition in the class and we had a great, great day. I really believe I had the best race car all year and we got it done. It was a pretty neat day.”

Koretsky reached a final for the fourth time this year after beating Troy Coughlin Jr., Aaron Stanfield and rookie teammate Dallas Glenn. But there was no stopping Anderson, who trailered Mike Callahan, Deric Kramer and Enders and her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Camaro SS to advance to the final.

Anderson led the “Factory Hot Rod” point standings all season, one that saw him emerge as the all-time wins leader during the NHRA FallNationals at Hall of Famer Billy Meyer’s Texas Motorplex in Ennis on Oct. 10. Anderson broke out of a tie with mentor Warren Johnson, the “Professor of Pro Stock” and a six-time world champion. Greg qualified No. 1 at 12 different races en route to five wins.

“In the final round, all the pressure and tension was off,” said Anderson, a 60-year-old resident of Charlotte, N.C. “It was fun. There’s a lot of pressure in these races. To finish the season and get a 99th win, we can’t quit now. We’ve got to keep digging and I still feel like I can win races and win championships. I’m having a ball and I think I had more fun racing this year than a lot of years.”

Anderson’s previous titles were scored in 2003-05 and 2010. Those are among Chevrolet’s 17 Pro Stock driver championships and 346 victories, including 228 with the Camaro nameplate, since 1970. The Bowtie brand also clinched its 26th Manufacturers Cup this season.

“I’ve been associated with the greatest people for the last 20 years and it’s because of them that I’m here,” Anderson said. “The competition is absolutely incredible. This is just a continuation of what my team has done for me all year long. The KB Racing guys have given me the best race car in the class every race.”

Anderson joined Bob Glidden (10), Johnson (6) and Jeg Coughlin Jr. (5) as the only five-time Pro Stock champions.

Matt Smith secured his second straight Pro Stock Motorcycle title and fifth overall by winning in the second round against three-time world champion Angelle Sampey. Smith was first off the starting line aboard his Denso Auto Parts/Stockseth/Matt Smith Racing EBR to pull off the hole- shot victory and replicated that in the final, covering the quarter-mile in 6.817-seconds at 200.74 mph to beat Karen Stoffer on another hole-shot. That gave Smith six victories during his championship season.

“The goal was to at least get three round wins today,” said Smith, a 59-year-old resident of King, N.C. “When we beat Angelle and Steve (Johnson) lost right in front of us, I knew we were champs. Everything worked out for the best. I knew we were going to have a tough race with Karen, but I hit the (Christmas) tree as hard as I could and had the best light of the weekend for me. We just made it work and performed well on the starting line.”

Stoffer, who qualified No. 1 and made her first career 200-mph run this weekend, advanced to her third straight final to close the year by knocking off Kelly Clontz and Scotty Pollacheck. Smith, however, was brilliant the entire season and defeated Ryan Oehler, Sampey and four-time world champ Eddie Krawiec on Sunday to reach the final round en route to his 32nd career win.

The 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is scheduled to begin Feb. 17-20 with the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1997) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients has included Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, NASCAR Wire Service and Ford Racing).

###

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 56th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Calif. The race was the final of 20 events in the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and seventh in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Cameron Ferre; 4. Tripp Tatum; 5. Billy Torrence; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Justin Ashley; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Brandon Welch; 12. Steven Chrisman; 13. Josh Hart; 14. Shawn Langdon; 15. Leah Pruett; 16. Brittany Force.

Funny Car _ 1. Bob Tasca III; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. John Force; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Jim Campbell; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Tony Jurado; 10. Chad Green; 11. J.R. Todd; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Cruz Pedregon; 14. Bobby Bode; 15. Robert Hight; 16. Jeff Diehl.

Pro Stock _ 1. Greg Anderson; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Dallas Glenn; 5. Mason McGaha; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Deric Kramer; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 10. Kenny Delco; 11. Alan Prusiensky; 12. John Callahan; 13. Cristian Cuadra; 14. Steve Graham; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Bo Butner.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Matt Smith; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Steve Johnson; 6. Scotty Pollacheck; 7. Chris Bostick; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Freddie Camarena; 10. Andrew Hines; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Kelly Clontz.

Final class results at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona:

Top Fuel _ Steve Torrence, 3.759-seconds, 317.12 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.803-seconds, 312.21 mph.

Funny Car_ Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.955, 321.65 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.974, 322.58.

Pro Stock _Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.574, 208.23 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.567, 209.56.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Matt Smith, EBR, 6.817, 200.74 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.766, 198.47.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Rich McPhillips Jr., 5.138, 278.81 def. Julie Nataas, 5.173, 276.58.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.465, 266.32 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.483, 268.33.

Competition Eliminator _ Ryan Warter, Chevy Camaro, 8.749, 159.89 def. Scott McClay, Dragster, 7.329, 179.97.

Super Stock _ Jimmy DeFrank, Chevy Cobalt, 9.179, 150.93 def. Angelo DeCarlo, Chevy Corvette, 9.658, 134.74.

Stock Eliminator_ Jeff Taylor, Chevy Camaro, 9.422, 132.06 def. Randi Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, 10.990, 112.01.

Super Comp _ Cody Perkins, Dragster, 8.904, 151.61 def. Ken Mostowich, Chevy Camaro, 8.908, 188.23.

Super Gas _ Steve Williams, Chevy Corvette, 9.877, 164.19 def. Roger Kato, Chevy Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers _ Jeff Gillette, Pontiac GTO, 6.957, 199.35 def. Ryan Priddy, Chevy Camaro, 6.617, 209.23.

Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers _Parker Theobald, Dragster, 7.498, 164.89 def. Jennifer Wiens, Dragster, 6.725, 175.80.

Final round-by-round results at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Doug Kalitta, 3.709, 327.66 def. Josh Hart, 4.391, 181.03; Clay Millican, 3.736, 324.67 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.764, 321.04; Antron Brown, 3.717, 328.94 def. Justin Ashley, 3.713, 329.42; Mike Salinas, 3.745, 327.98 def. Steven Chrisman, 4.125, 272.94; Cameron Ferre, 3.796, 319.75 def. Leah Pruett, 5.053, 189.71; Steve Torrence, 3.769, 326.00 def. Brandon Welch, 3.877, 309.13; Tripp Tatum, 3.704, 327.51 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.525, 191.78; Billy Torrence, 3.730, 328.30 def. Brittany Force, 10.704, 74.05;

QUARTERFINALS _Brown, 3.747, 327.35 def. B. Torrence, 3.730, 328.46; S. Torrence, 4.253, 200.89 def. Kalitta, 5.456, 121.55; Ferre, 3.889, 304.19 def. Millican, 10.161, 82.40; Tatum, 5.980, 188.31 def. Salinas, Foul/Centerline;

SEMIFINALS _ S. Torrence, 3.813, 283.07 def. Ferre, 3.831, 313.37; Brown, 3.794, 324.98 def. Tatum, 3.915, 246.57;

FINAL _ S. Torrence, 3.759, 317.12 def. Brown, 3.803, 312.21.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.908, 327.98 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 9.439, 96.13; Jim Campbell, Charger, 5.403, 184.57 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 6.034, 253.56; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.936, 327.66 def. Bobby Bode, Ford Mustang, 5.189, 142.91; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.908, 325.06 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.708, 178.07; John Force, Camaro, 3.938, 329.75 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.986, 319.37; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.935, 323.04 def. Tony Jurado, Mustang, 3.973, 322.34; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.922, 325.30 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.808, 170.58; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.955, 321.65 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.095, 251.67;

QUARTERFINALS _ Tasca III, 3.946, 323.50 def. Campbell, 4.792, 184.30; Force, 4.038, 313.37 def. Lee, 6.593, 98.59; Hagan, 3.948, 322.34 def. Capps, 3.995, 319.45; DeJoria, 3.988, 318.92 def. Wilkerson, 4.268, 227.42;

SEMIFINALS _DeJoria, 3.940, 321.04 def. Hagan, 3.975, 317.79; Tasca III, 3.950, 322.58 def. Force, 3.982, 323.58;

FINAL _Tasca III, 3.955, 321.65 def. DeJoria, 3.974, 322.58.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.596, 208.52 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.619, 209.30; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.588, 208.33 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 13.755, 55.59; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.586, 208.39 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 16.067, 53.94; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.576, 209.10 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.587, 209.59 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 22.094, 37.60; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.566, 208.71 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.603, 207.91; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.549, 208.68 def. John Callahan, Dodge Dart, Foul/Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.572, 207.85 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, Foul/Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS _ Enders, 6.638, 208.10 def. Hartford, 8.456, 136.66; Glenn, 6.615, 207.59 def. M. McGaha, 6.610, 209.04; Koretsky, 6.582, 208.91 def. Stanfield, 6.634, 208.01; Anderson, 6.569, 208.10 def. Kramer, 6.661, 206.64;

SEMIFINALS _Koretsky, 6.601, 208.71 def. Glenn, 20.525, 40.68; Anderson, 6.578, 208.23 def. Enders, 6.742, 206.92;

FINAL _ Anderson, 6.574, 208.23 def. Koretsky, 6.567, 209.56.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.857, 197.80 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 7.014, 173.52; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.812, 183.22 def. Angie Smith, EBR, Foul/Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.801, 197.86 def. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 6.969, 195.39; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.843, 199.64 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, Foul/Red Light; Matt Smith, EBR, 6.779, 201.85 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 7.030, 194.07; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.741, 200.26 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 9.257, 95.50;

QUARTERFINALS _ Krawiec, 6.876, 199.32 def. Johnson, 6.859, 196.42; M. Smith, 6.808, 199.85 def. Sampey, 6.771, 198.52; Stoffer, 6.796, 198.12 def. Pollacheck, 6.933, 193.57;

SEMIFINALS _ M. Smith, 6.818, 200.50 def. Krawiec, 6.882, 198.38; Stoffer, 6.780, 198.35 was unopposed;

FINAL _ M. Smith, 6.817, 200.74 def. Stoffer, 6.766, 198.47.

Final 2021 Countdown to the Championship point standings (top-10) following the 56th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 2,873; 2. Brittany Force, 2,637; 3. Mike Salinas, 2,614; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,556; 5. Billy Torrence, 2,498; 6. Antron Brown, 2,427; 7. Leah Pruett, 2,401; 8. Clay Millican, 2,384; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,310; 10. Doug Kalitta, 2,290.

Funny Car _ 1. Ron Capps, 2,676; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,639; 3. Bob Tasca III, 2,586; 4. Cruz Pedregon, 2,555; 5. John Force, 2,543; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 2,526; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,498; 8. Robert Hight, 2,478; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 2,361; 10. Jim Campbell, 2,238.

Pro Stock _ 1. Greg Anderson, 2,752; 2. Erica Enders, 2,645; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,575; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 2,532; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,415; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,393; 7. Mason McGaha, 2,378; 8. Chris McGaha, 2,361; 9. Matt Hartford, 2,353; 10. Deric Kramer, 2,311.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Matt Smith, 2,721; 2. Angelle Sampey, 2,590; 3. Steve Johnson, 2,586; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,511; 5. Karen Stoffer, 2,499; 6. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,407; 7. Angie Smith, 2,327; 8. Joey Gladstone, 2,267; 9. Andrew Hines, 2,259; 10. Ryan Oehler, 2,230.

FINAL 2021 COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE/PROFESSIONAL WINNERS

Sunday, Sept. 12 _ Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. Billy Torrence (Top Fuel); Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car); Greg Anderson (Pro Stock); Steve Johnson (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sunday, Sept. 19 _zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. Josh Hart (Top Fuel); Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car); Kyle Koretsky (Pro Stock); Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sunday, Sept. 26 _ World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. Steve Torrence (Top Fuel); Matt Hagan (Funny Car); Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Sunday, Oct. 10 _ Texas Motorplex, Ennis. Justin Ashley (Top Fuel); Ron Capps (Funny Car); Greg Anderson (Pro Stock); Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sunday, Oct. 17 _ Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway. Mile Salinas (Top Fuel); Alexis DeJoria (Funny Car); Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sunday, Oct. 31 _ The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Steve Torrence (Top Fuel); Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car); Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock); Steve Johnson (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sunday, Nov. 14 _ Auto Club Speedway, Pomona, Calif. Steve Torrence (Top Fuel); Bob Tasca III (Funny Car); Greg Anderson (Pro Stock); Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).