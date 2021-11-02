Torrence Closing In On Fourth Straight Title

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

Steve Torrence’s march toward a fourth consecutive NHRA Top Fuel world championship continued at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on a day marked by myriad comparisons to drag racing royalty.

Torrence won for the 50th time in his meteoric professional career to cap Sunday’s 21st annual Dodge SRT Nationals, the landmark 1,000th national event in NHRA Championship Drag Racing history. Torrence will open qualifying for the season-ending 56th annual Auto Club Finals at Pomona, Calif., on Nov. 12 with a formidable 105-point/five-round lead over runnerup Brittany Force.

“We’re not gonna do anything different,” said Torrence, summarizing his Southern California strategy. “We’re just gonna go out there and try to win the race.”

Torrence wheeled his family-owned Capco Contractors dragster to 1,000-foot pass in 3.717-seconds at 329.50 mph to defeat Mike Salinas, who ran 3.737 at 314.24 in pursuit of his second straight victory.

“This is just awesome,” said Torrence, who hoisted a unique version of the NHRA Wally trophy celebrating the organization’s 1,000th race. “All the glory goes to God and to my momma (Capco Racing boss Kay Torrence). To win the 1,000th NHRA race with these Capco Boys is just unbelievable for a kid that had a dream to drive a Top Fuel car just one time.”

Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), rookie Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and veteran Steve Johnson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won at the 19th of 20 races during the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season and sixth event in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. NHRA will close-out its 2021 season on Nov. 11-14 at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

En route to the final round, Torrence trailered Jim Maroney, Tripp Tatum and Justin Ashley before running wire-to-wire against Salinas. Sunday’s win was the 10th in 19 races this season for the 38-year-old Texan, assuring he will be the first pro driver to win at least half the races contested in a season for the first time since 2008 when Tony “The Sarge” Schumacher won 15 of 24.

Torrence’s win was his fourth in his last seven Vegas starts and second in the current Countdown. Torrence is the 14th pro driver to win 50 times on NHRA’s Camping World tour, joining straight-line luminaries John “Brute” Force, Kenny Bernstein, Schumacher, Antron Brown and Greg Anderson.

The win also was Torrence’s 42nd in the last five seasons, 24 more than any other pro driver over that span. Funny Car standouts Ron Capps, Matt Hagan and Robert Hight are the next closest in numbers with 18, 17 and 16 wins, respectively.

“It was just a great weekend for us and we just had to do our job,” said Torrence, whose car is tuned by Richard Hogan and Bobby Lagana Jr. “They told me to go and do my job and when they stand behind you like that, it’s truly the definition of a team. We’ll go to Pomona and see if we can get it done. I’ve really tried to focus on doing my job and not letting things get into my head. You hear all the stuff and you know what’s going on, but you have to tune that out. At the end of the day, we’re racing ourselves, so you have to be comfortable in that. Today, I was able to do my job and it’s a huge confidence-booster going into Pomona.”

Salinas reached his second straight final and ninth in his career via victories against Doug Kalitta, Billy Torrence _ Steve’s 63-year-old father and teammate _ and No. 1 qualifier Force in a thrilling semifinal. Salinas moved to third in points during a breakout season.

Billy Torrence, who was eliminated in the second round Sunday by Salinas, is one of three Top Fuel drivers tied for second-most wins in the category since the start of the 2017 season with eight. The others are Force and Leah Pruett.

Sunday’s victory was pay-back for a final-round loss to Salinas two weeks ago at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway, and it made Torrence the first Top Fuel driver to win more than once during this seven-race Countdown. Steve previously won the Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway at Madison, Ill., near St. Louis. This was the fifth consecutive final-round appearance for Torrence and his Capco crewmates after exiting in the semifinals at the first two Countdown races and briefly surrendering the lead to Force.

Torrence won Sunday from his “favorite” qualifying position, No. 2, from which he has won 19 of his 50 career titles _ twice as many as from any other starting spot.

The only NHRA pro drivers to have won four or more successive titles are Don “The Snake” Prudhomme (Funny Car), Bernstein (Funny Car), Lee Shepherd (Pro Stock), Bob Glidden (Pro Stock), Schumacher (Top Fuel) and John Force (Funny Car). Schumacher, currently the only Top Fuel driver in the group, was the last to achieve the standard when he won six straight titles from 2004 through 2009.

The last driver other than Torrence to win the championship was John Force Racing’s Brit Force, who prevailed on the final day of the 2017 season. Motivated by that result, Torrence has been virtually unbeatable since.

Cruz Pedregon remained in the championship chase in Funny Car after eliminating point-leader Ron Capps in the final. Pedregon covered the 1,000-foot distance in 4.257-seconds at 225.03 mph in his Snap-On Tools Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat while Capps experienced trouble almost immediately in the championship round.

“The Cruzer” cruised to his second victory this season and 38th in his career. To reach the final, Pedregon defeated Tony Jurado, Chris Morel and Bob Tasca III during what has evolved into a bounce-back season. Pedregon will open qualifying at Pomona third overall, 83 points out of first with a shot at his third career world championship.

“I dropped a couple of races due to hole shots and I feel like we had a better race car than what we’ve shown,” said Pedregon, 58, the world champ in 1992 and 2008. “I drove well and we were able to answer the bell today. The car was so steady. We have a good car and this team has been plugging away. The car runs right with everyone and it’s an honor to win the 1,000th NHRA race. I’m just glad to be a part of it. After winning, we’re back in (the championship hunt).”

Capps, the 2016 world champ, jumped back into the point lead during eliminations, knocking off Tim Wilkerson, No. 1 qualifier Alexis DeJoria and Robert Hight to reach the finals for the fifth time this season and 131st time in his career. Capps, of Don Schumacher Racing, exited Las Vegas with a 58-point lead over teammate and three-time/reigning world champ Matt Hagan.

In Pro Stock, Dallas Glenn was nearly perfect on the starting line again in the final, holding off four-time/reigning world champ Erica Enders with a quarter-mile run of 6.660-seconds at 204.60 mph in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro. It was another stellar moment in Glenn’s impressive rookie season, as he notched his third national event victory.

Glenn reached the final with victories against Aaron Stanfield, Kenny Delco and Mason McGaha and had to be almost flawless against Enders. She posted a remarkable 0.005-second reaction time during a run of 6.684-seconds at 203.74 mph. But Glenn was even better, registering an 0.001-second reaction time off the starting line in his KB Racing Camaro.

“When I got by Aaron, I just relaxed and started clicking them off,” said Glenn, 30, who posted a perfect 0.000-second reaction time in a final round earlier this year. “I missed it a little in the semis against Mason and in the final, I was just trying to do everything I can. I had all the faith in this team and I knew the car was going to be good as long I did my job. I knew I was good on the tree; I hit all my shifts and I was just hoping the win light came on. It feels really good to go up there with a plan and then execute it.”

Enders reached a final for the sixth time this year and 61st time in her career after wins against Bo Butner, Matt Hartford and Troy Coughlin Jr. Erica also made up major ground on point-leader Greg Anderson, the KB Racing ace who fell in Sunday’s first round. With Anderson and Enders both aiming for a fifth world title, Greg will take a 32-point lead over Erica into Pomona, with Glenn 109 points back in third.

Steve Johnson enjoyed a huge turnaround weekend in Las Vegas to stay alive in the Pro Stock Motorcycle title hunt. Johnson posted a final-round quarter-mile pass in 6.869-seconds at 195.11 mph aboard his USA Electric Mac Rak Suzuki against Karen Stoffer, who fouled at the starting line aboard her Suzuki.

After a miserable first-round loss at the previous race at Bristol Dragway, Johnson bounced back to reach the final after defeating Charles Poskey, Angie Smith and three-time world champion Angelle Sampey. Johnson went on to his third victory this season and ninth in his career. Johnson also pulled to within 20 points of four-time/reigning world champ Matt Smith and his EBR.

“It is very, very special to win this event, but it’s really about the championship,” said Johnson, chasing his first title at age 60. “It took us 17 years to win our first national event and I’m a sucker for this sport. I really want to bring home a championship. I’d love to be a part of that championship fraternity and to be able to try to do it in our hometown is going to be really, really special.”

Stoffer reached the final for the second straight race and 26th time in her career thanks to victories against Kelly Clontz, 2016 world champ Jerry Savoie and Matt Smith. Sampey also remains in championship contention, 30 points behind Smith.

Lyle Barnett capped his rookie season in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series by scoring his second victory in three races as part of the 21st annual Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals. The event was the last of 11 events during the 2021 E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service.

Barnett defeated fellow-rookie J.R. Gray in the final with a run of 5.814-seconds at 253.56 mph in his turbocharger-powered Elite HP Chevrolet Camaro. That gave Barnett a hole-shot victory over Gray, who ran 5.796 at 248.66 in a matchup of what was the previous two event winners.

Barnett won his first career race at Texas Motorplex in Ennis earlier this month, while Gray came through with his first victory in the class at the most recent event in Bristol Dragway. Barnett had the advantage on Sunday thanks to an 0.011-second reaction time, capping a memorable day that also included round wins against Justin Bond and Dmitry Samorukov.

“We stuck with it all year, through all the struggles and trials and tribulations, and got it done,” Barnett said. “We decided to bring the turbo car out late in the year, and the first race we stuck it in the winner’s circle. We came back in Vegas and got another one and the team just worked hard. It was a big weekend for us to close it out with a win and I can’t thank everybody enough. We won two out of the last three races to close-out my rookie season and that’s a heck of a way to end the year.”

Gray reached his second straight final via victories against Khalid AlBalooshi, No. 1 qualifier Mike Castellana and Mike Salinas. Gray finished the season fifth in points, while Barnett took sixth in his rookie year.

