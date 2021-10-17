Harvick Was On Larson’s Mind At Texas

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

FORT WORTH, Texas _ Fast-forward Kyle Larson to NASCAR’s Championship 4, and perhaps an inevitable conclusion to the Cup Series’ feel-good story of 2021.

Larson scored his series-leading eighth victory in Sunday’s 17th annual Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway to become the first driver to advance into the title finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 7.

The point-leader as this Round of 8 Playoffs event began, Larson started on-pole en route to leading a massive 256 of 334-laps/501-miles around TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile oval. Still, Larson was forced to wade through a series of crashes that prompted seven Stage 3 restarts before closing the deal against runnerup and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

“Yeah, it’s awesome,” said Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. “I mean, we had a good points lead (plus-35 over Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing) from the cutoff going into it. Still, you know, (Kevin) Harvick had his issues last year and didn’t make the Final Four. That will always be on my mind.

“We had a fast, fast car today and we had a good couple stages. So even if I didn’t come out with the lead or the win or whatever, I wanted to play it smart and take what I could get. I got good shots from behind me every restart and allowed me to get clear into (Turn) 1 every time and then do some blocking for a few laps.

“We had a great race car to allow me to be aggressive with the blocks, and fast, too, to stay out in front of William.”

Recall Larson also won the non-point, $1-million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race here on June 13. Despite that windfall, he went on the record this week to criticize the track’s reconfigured layout, which since 2017 has featured 20-degree banking in Turns 1 and 2 and 24-degree banking in Turns 3 and 4.

“This year it’s been really good (at TMS),” said Larson, who will be making his first appearance in the Championship 4. “It (the car) was OK at the All-Star Race but cool to get that win. Today my team did a great job studying-up and they gave me a fast, fast race car, so huge thanks to all of them.

“I led a lot more laps today than I thought I would. Once I’m leading I want to stay in the lead but you’ve got to have a fast race car to do that. Hopefully, these next few weeks are like today.”

The Round of 8 continues next Sunday at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway before heading to the half-mile Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 31. While the remaining seven Round of 8 participants squabble over the three open Championship 4 spots, Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels can begin focusing on the title-decider around the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway oval.

“Yeah, it’ll be cool,” said Larson, a 29-year-old native of California. “I don’t think we’re going to lose focus on Kansas or Martinsville, but I definitely think we can shift a little bit more to our Phoenix car and I really look forward to that. I love the West Coast. I love Phoenix. We’ve always been fast there. At least I was really fast earlier this year in the No. 5 and made a lot of mistakes. But I think we should have a good shot. Our team has been so strong all year long and we might as well close it all out.”

Indeed. One year ago, Larson was exiled from NASCAR after uttering a racial slur during an iRacing event in April. That incident cost Larson _ ironically, a graduate of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity initiative _ his ride with Chip Ganassi Racing. NASCAR suspended Larson indefinitely and required that he undergo sensitivity training.

After monitoring Larson’s on and off-track behavior for months, team-owner Rick Hendrick signed him to a multi-year contract on Oct. 28, 2020 to drive the company’s No. 5 Chevy. That number is associated at HMS with two-time Cup champ “Texas” Terry Labonte and the brief racing career of Rick’s late son, Ricky.

Larson spent the summer of 2020 barnstorming the nation’s dirt tracks. He started 96 races in various cars and won 46, an experience that he said made him a better driver.

Away from the racetrack, Larson took responsibility for his words. He penned an open letter on his website in October 2020 apologizing for his actions, hired an inclusion coach, participated in a variety of classes and took visits to learn more about the Black community.

He also launched the Kyle Larson Foundation, which is dedicated to bringing people together and providing support to hands-on charitable organizations that benefit today’s youth, families and communities in-need.

Larson finished 0.459-seconds ahead of Byron, whose No. 24 Axalta Camaro was eliminated from the Playoffs last Sunday when Larson won on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Christopher Bell finished third in the No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry fielded by JGR.

Byron shadowed Larson throughout Stage 3, a disjointed session marked by an 11-minute red flag stoppage to clean debris from Anthony Alfredo’s fiery backstretch crash.

“I just got good pushes from behind me, really,” said Larson, addressing the myriad restarts. “I tried to stay patient on the throttle to keep them to my back bumper. And thankfully, I was able to just barely clear them every time into (Turn) 1 and not have to fight off of (Turn) 2. So, thanks to William and Tyler (Reddick) and Brad Keselowski _ anybody who was ever behind me _ especially Brad there in that last restart.”

Finishing positions four through 10 were nailed down by Playoff contender Keselowski in the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang fielded by Team Penske; Harvick in the No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing; Playoff contender Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 DEX Imaging Mustang fielded by Team Penske; reigning series champion and Playoff contender Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Chevy fielded by HMS; Playoff contender Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota fielded by JGR; Reddick in the No. 8 Clark Pipeline Services Camaro fielded by Richard Childress Racing and Daniel Suarez in the No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevy fielded by TrackHouse Racing.

Larson collected 18 stage points, including a win in Stage 2, and was followed by Blaney (17) and Busch (11), the Stage 1 winner. Larson now leads the standings by 51 points over Blaney.

Hamlin finished 11th after recovering from a cut tire that led to a single-car spin and front-end damage after getting swept-up in an incident between Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe. All that chaos occurred in the final 20 laps and dashed Hamlin’s bid for a potential top-five finish.

Playoff contenders Joey Logano of Team Penske and Martin Truex Jr. of JGR also dealt with separate issues. A rare engine failure in his No. 22 AAA Insurance Ford forced Logano to retire with 36 laps remaining, resulting in a 30th-place finish.

Truex brought out the 10th of 11 cautions with 14 laps to go when contact with Daniel Suarez sent him into the Turn 3 wall. The damage was unrepairable and Truex finished 25th.

The final caution, a result of the Buescher-Briscoe incident, led to a restart with two laps remaining and a final opportunity for someone to overtake Larson. Byron restarted second and Keselowski third and both took runs at Larson but failed to overtake.

“The track position was important for us,” Larson said. “We were able to pretty much lead the whole race _ which was great and to stay ahead of that mess _ but to fight through a lot of those restarts at the end, try to get the best pushes we could. We were able to just time it out right and get clear into (Turn) 1 every time.”

Blaney (plus-17), Hamlin (plus-9) and Busch (plus-8) exited Texas above the cutoff line while Elliott (minus-8), Keselowski (minus-15), Truex (minus-22) and Logano (minus-43) are below the cutoff. Truex and Logano now face must-win situations at Kansas and/or Martinsville.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1997) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was the inaugural recipient of the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame Media Award (2010). His list of freelance clients has included Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, NASCAR Wire Service and Ford Racing).

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 17th Annual Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Sunday, October 17, 2021

(1) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 334. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet, 334. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 334. (7) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 334. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334. (4) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 334. (6) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 334. (3) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 334. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 334. (19) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 334. (2) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 334. (21) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 334. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 334. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 334. (26) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 334. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 332. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 332. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 331. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, 330. (29) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 329. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, Accident, 327. (35) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 324. (38) David Starr(i), Ford, 323. (36) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 321. (8) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, Accident, 320. (33) Josh Bilicki(i), Ford, 319. (39) Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, 317. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 311. (28) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, Accident, 299. (5) Joey Logano (P), Ford, Engine, 298. (30) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, Suspension, 59. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, Accident, 38. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Accident, 36. (27) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 31. (31) Ryan Newman, Ford, Accident, 31. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, Accident, 30. (32) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 30. (34) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 30. (37) Joey Gase(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 29.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.859 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 42 Mins, 54 Secs. Margin of Victory: .459 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 55 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Larson (P) 1-27;W. Byron 28-39;M. Truex Jr. (P) 40;W. Byron 41-82;K. Larson (P) 83-93;W. Byron 94;D. Hamlin (P) 95-96;K. Busch (P) 97-116;K. Larson (P) 117-334.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Larson (P) 3 times for 256 laps; William Byron 3 times for 55 laps; Kyle Busch (P) 1 time for 20 laps; Denny Hamlin (P) 1 time for 2 laps; Martin Truex Jr. (P) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 18,12,5,1,24,14,11,9,8,2

Stage #2 Top Ten: 5,24,12,4,2,1,11,14,8,18