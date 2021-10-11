Anderson Bags Pro Stock Win No. 98

ENNIS, Texas – Greg Anderson’s cell phone began ringing Sunday afternoon even before his white-and-blue Pro Stock car rolled to a silent halt in the shutdown area at Texas Motorplex.

Anderson had just defeated Chris McGaha in the final of the 36th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals to notch his 98th career victory and pass Warren Johnson as the all-time wins leader in the “Factory Hot Rod” class. In quick order sponsor Rick Hendrick, he of NASCAR Cup Series fame, and Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Motorsports and Performance, were extending kudos.

“As soon as I stepped out of the car I got a call from Mr. Hendrick,” Anderson said during his post-race presser in the track’s new infield Media Center. “Kyle Larson won (Sunday’s Cup Playoff race) today, too, in a Chevrolet. And Jim Campbell (called), excited as can be. So, big day for Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports. I’m honored to be part of it.”

Larson drove the No. 5 Hendrick Camaro ZL1 1LE to victory on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval to secure a spot in the Round of 8 Playoffs beginning next Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Twenty-four years in the making, Anderson’s victory pushed him past Johnson, his former boss and mentor, and placed Greg second among all NHRA professional classes to Funny Car icon John Force’s incomparable 154 victories. Anderson was handed the win here when Texan Chris McGaha red-lighted at the starting line Christmas Tree as Greg sped to a quarter-mile lap in 6.624-seconds at 206.32 mph.

“It’s been a big build-up and I’ve had such a fantastic race car all year it was almost like impossible for it not to happen,” said Anderson, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS fielded by KB Racing. “At the same time, there are so many great drivers in this class that are capable, want to and will whip you. It’s been happening so often, so there’s no guarantee that it would happen. Who knows, maybe next year my car won’t be so good.

“I can’t say I put a lot of extra pressure on myself, but I certainly expected myself to step to the plate and get it done. I would have been disappointed if I didn’t get it done this year. It’s a big relief.”

Anderson was joined in the Winner’s Circle by Justin Ashley, who upset Texan Steve Torrence in the Top Fuel final; Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle). The event in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex was the 17th of 20 races during the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season and fourth race in the Countdown to the Championship.

Anderson began the Motorplex’s inaugural Stampede of Speed weekend with a 17-point lead over Houston native Erica Enders in a battle of four-time world champions. Greg exited Texas wearing a cowboy hat _ courtesy of track founder and Hall of Famer Billy Meyer _ and an 81-point advantage with two Pro Stock events remaining. Enders, of the rival Elite Motorsports team, was eliminated in Round 2 on a hole-shot pass by Aaron Stanfield.

Anderson had posted his 97th career win during the opening Countdown race at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., on Sept. 12. But the 60-year-old resident of Mooresville, N.C., failed to win at either of the subsequent two Countdown events, allowing Enders to rally and ramp-up the pressure.

“I got a lot of good fortune today to win,” Anderson said. “I can’t honestly remember too many days in these 98 wins where I just flat had to depend on a lot of good luck. But today I did. I just didn’t have it as a driver for whatever reason. The Good Lord was looking after me and said it was finally time.”

Johnson’s record of 97 had stood since “The Professor of Pro Stock” retired after the 2013 season with six championships _ four short of Hall of Famer Bob Glidden’s all-time 10 titles. Anderson spent 12 years working for W.J. in his Sugar Hill, Ga., race shop as chassis specialist and crew chief. Greg launched his driving career in 1998, a couple years after Johnson sent him to Roy Hill’s Drag Racing School. Greg notched his first victory by defeating Jim Yates on April 29, 2001, at Bristol Raceway.

“I’ll remember that until the day I die,” Anderson said. “I certainly was not expected to win; I didn’t expect to win. We got it done in our black (Pontiac) Firebird. It was just a magical day and things just fell our way. Everybody said he’s a flash in the pan, one-and-done probably, and we’ll never see him again. Well, here we are 97 times later.”

Anderson enlisted in the Pro Stock wars in the midst of a run that saw Johnson post championships in 1992, 1993, 1995, 1998, 1999 ad 2001. Johnson scored his 97 wins while reaching 151 final rounds during a career spanning 1976-2013. Anderson’s program has produced NHRA world titles in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2010.

Anderson’s sixth win on the Motorplex’s all-concrete surface also broke him out of a tie with Johnson at five. Anderson now is tied with Johnson for second-most elimination round-wins at 877 among all professional classes.

“What a run. I seem to be getting all the accolades right now,” Anderson said. “It’s not me, it’s this KB Racing team. I’m on top of the world. The best part of the whole deal is I don’t think I’m done yet. I’ve had a lot of victories here that have been special. They’ve been career-changing and they’ve been year-changing and championship-clinching. It’s a great place to race; it’s great for Pro Stock cars.“

The No. 1 qualifier for the 10th time this season and 116th time in his career, Anderson extended his NHRA record by qualifying for a 414th consecutive race. The wins record was broken in Greg’s 166th career final round appearance.

Anderson said Saturday during an interview with RacinToday.com he did not expect a congratulatory call from Johnson once the record was broken. But Greg reiterated his appreciation for the now 78-year-old and the work environment he experienced at Johnson’s shop in the Atlanta suburbs.

“Warren put a lot of trust in me,” Anderson said. “I respect the hell out of him. I certainly wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for him, if it wasn’t for all the things he taught me. So, I owe a lot to him. One life was working for Warren Johnson _ I learned a ton of what to do and what not to do _ and I applied that to my next life, which is driving a race car and running a race team.

“People ask me every day, ‘Are you proud of all these wins you’ve had?’ I tell them I’m most proud of the team I’ve assembled. That’s been the story since Day One. That’s probably the most important thing in all the years with Warren _ you have to surround yourself with good people if you want to succeed. I’ve tried to practice that with this KB Racing team and (owners) Ken and Judy Black. I’m just a fortunate guy. It’s been my dream and what a dream it’s been.”

Anderson advanced to the final via wins against Fort Worth’s Marty Robertson and his Ford Mustang and Matt Hartford and Troy Coughlin Jr. in their Camaros. McGaha, who had reached the semifinals once in the previous 14 races in his Harlow Sammons of Odessa Camaro SS, reached a final for the first time in 2021 after wins against his son, Mason, rookie Dallas Glenn and Aaron Stanfield, a three-time winner this season.

Pro Stock competitors have off until Oct. 29-31 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Meanwhile, Sunday’s landmark win may also serve as a down payment on Anderson’s fifth championship.

“It’s a great step,” Anderson said. “We had a great day and now we’re down to two races. It’s not in the books but I like my chances. I feel if I can find a way to win at least one of these races, I’m going to be the world champion this year. Try to win them both, obviously.”

###

In Top Fuel, Justin Ashley upset point-leader and three-time/reigning world champ Steve Torrence on his home turf. Ashley covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.759-seconds at 326.40 mph in his dragster to slip past Torrence’s 3.764 at 321.81.

After advancing to a pair of final rounds this season, Ashley finished the job against the most dominant driver in the class. Ashley knocked off Keith Murt, Billy Torrence (Steve’s dad) and No. 1 qualifier Brittany Force to set up the marquee matchup with Stevie T. Both posted identical reaction times of 0.035-seconds but Ashley had enough grunt at the finish line to deny Torrence his 50th career win.

“Racing these incredible cars gave us a real opportunity to make up some ground, so I’m real happy to collect that win,” said Ashley, who advanced from fifth to third in the standings. “When you win a race like this, I think the key is the team. Everybody did their job and it was a complete team effort today. It felt like a Bracket car and this team definitely deserves this win. For me, we had unfinished business this weekend. We were long overdue for a win and I’m glad we were able to capitalize on a final round and get the win.”

Torrence, who has nine wins in 2021, advanced to his 11th final this year via victories against Buddy Hull, Doug Kalitta and rookie Josh Hart.

“There is no intimidation factor for me when I race Steve,” Ashley added. “There is a respect factor. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Steve and Billy and that whole Capco team. They’ve developed a winning culture over there. They know how to win and that’s not an easy thing to do especially at this level.”

Torrence, who began the weekend with a 36-point lead over Force, exited The Plex with a 52-point advantage after she was defeated by Ashley in Round 2.

“Everybody’s been calling this a two-car race, but I guess they forgot to tell Justin,” said Torrence, driver of the family-owned Capco Contractors dragster. “We’ve still got three races to run and there are a lot of points still out there. Having said that, I feel really good going forward. When you’ve won one race, been runner-up in another and had two semifinal finishes (in the first four Countdown events), that shows the talent of this team and these ‘Capco Boys.’^”

The Countdown returns to action for competitors in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle Oct. 15-17 with the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

###

Ron Capps enhanced his Funny Car championship chances with a standout performance in the final against Don Schumacher Racing teammate Matt Hagan.

The 2016 world champ, Capps cranked out a hole-shot victory with a 1,000-foot run of 3.930-seconds at 326.87 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye. Hagan, the reigning world champ, went a quicker 3.919 at 328.78 but Capps pulled off a strong 0.042-second reaction time to get the win and make amends for a rough outing on the starting line two weeks ago at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

Capps knocked off Jack Wyatt, Paul Lee and Cruz Pedregon to reach the final before fending off his teammate to pull within 33 points of Hagan. Capps posted his second win this season and 68th in his career. Remarkably, it was the Californian’s first win at The Plex since 1998.

“I made a mistake that I don’t think I ever made in 26 years in St. Louis and I couldn’t wait to get here and try to redeem myself,” Capps said. “I’ve got such a great crew and Matt Hagan has a tough team from top-to-bottom. But that final round turned out great. It’s rare to beat him on a hole-shot, but I was so focused. It was a lot of emotion going into that round, so I was glad to get it any way I could get it.

“It’s never been this tough from top-to-bottom in Funny Car and anybody can win. It’s good to gain a little on Hagan, but it’s going to be a lot of fun and we want to finish the year strong.”

Hagan advanced to the final for the sixth time this season and 71st time in his career after round wins against Dale Creasy Jr., Bob Tasca III and J.R. Todd.

###

Matt Smith moved into the Pro Stock Motorcycle point lead to finish off a weekend capped by trailering Hector Arana Jr. in the final. Arana red-lighted on the starting line, while Smith put together a quarter-mile run of 6.839-seconds at 199.08 mph aboard on his Denso Auto Parts/Stockseth/Matt Smith Racing EBR.

Smith scored his first career victory at The Plex, along with his fifth win of the season and 31st in his career. He reached the final with wins against Michael Ray, Chris Bostick and wife, Angie Smith. Matt also recorded the quickest run in each round of eliminations, moving into the point lead with an eight-point advantage over Steve Johnson with three Pro Stock Bike races remaining.

Johnson’s day ended in frustration at the starting line in the final when his Suzuki failed to start.

“It was a great weekend for this Denso team,” said Smith, who also set the track speed record at 202.55 mph. “We were pretty flawless all weekend and we were low every round. We’ve got a pretty awesome team. Since 2005, I’ve always wanted to win this race and never got it done. We’ve had the best bike all year.

“Steve has definitely stepped his program up and we’re going to go head-to-head with him the rest of the year, and hopefully we can pull this out and get a fifth championship. That’s the goal and we’re going to do everything we can to try and do it.”

Arana Jr. knocked off Kelly Clontz, Jerry Savoie and Johnson to reach the final for the first time this season and 28th time in his career.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1997) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was the inaugural recipient of the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame Media Award (2010). His list of freelance clients has included Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, NASCAR Wire Service and Ford Racing).

###

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 36th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis. The race was the 17th of 20 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and the fourth of seven rounds in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Josh Hart; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Mike Salinas; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Keith Murt; 10. Krista Baldwin; 11. Alex Laughlin; 12. Buddy Hull; 13. Leah Pruett; 14. Antron Brown; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Joe Morrison.

Funny Car _ 1. Ron Capps; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Cruz Pedregon; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Paul Lee; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. John Force; 8. Robert Hight; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. Blake Alexander; 15. Jack Wyatt; 16. Jeff Arend.

Pro Stock _ 1. Greg Anderson; 2. Chris McGaha; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Dallas Glenn; 7. Rodger Brogdon; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Marty Robertson; 10. Kyle Koretsky; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Mason McGaha; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Alan Prusiensky; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Vincent Nobile.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Matt Smith; 2. Hector Arana Jr.; 3. Angie Smith; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Jerry Savoie; 6. Chris Bostick; 7. Scotty Pollacheck; 8. Angelle Sampey; 9. Andrew Hines; 10. Jim Underdahl; 11. Karen Stoffer; 12. Joey Gladstone; 13. Jianna Salinas; 14. Kelly Clontz; 15. Eddie Krawiec; 16. Michael Ray.

Final class results from the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex:

Top Fuel _ Justin Ashley, 3.759-seconds, 326.40 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.764-seconds, 321.81 mph.

Funny Car _ Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.930, 326.87 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.919, 328.78.

Pro Stock _ Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.624, 206.32 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Matt Smith, EBR, 6.839, 199.08 def. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, Foul/Red Light.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Jackie Fricke, 5.204, 275.73 def. Matthew Cummings, 5.240, 271.79.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.517, 267.22 def. Brian Hough, Camaro, 5.562, 262.69.

Competition Eliminator _ Don Thomas, Dragster, 7.074, 178.19 def. Keith Mawhee, Chevy Cavalier, 7.777, 175.48.

Super Stock _ Jimmy Hidalgo Jr., Pontiac Firebird, 9.787, 135.69 def. Harvey Emmons III, Chevy Cavalier, 9.724, 129.87.

Stock Eliminator _ Brenda Grubbs, Chevy Camaro, 10.018, 131.52 def. Jerry Emmons, Camaro, 10.242, 128.59.

Super Comp _ Steve Evans, Dragster, 9.777, 146.65 def. Jeromy Hefler, Dragster, Broke/No Show.

Super Gas _ Austin Williams, Chevy Camaro, 9.937, 166.91 def. Jerry DeBusk, Ford Probe, 9.948, 164.83.

Super Street _ Scooter Wilkins, Chevy Nova, 10.945, 141.22 def. John Leibham, Chevy Camaro, 10.903, 150.90.

Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers _ Jimmy Lewis, Pontiac GXP, 6.529, 192.47 def. Darian Boesch, Chevy Camaro, 7.296, 183.52.

Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers _ Ross Laris, Dragster, 6.285, 183.64 def. Wayne Landry, Dragster, 6.397, 218.72.

Pro Modified _ Lyle Barnett, Chevy Camaro, 5.894, 251.20 def. Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.829, 244.65.

Top Fuel Harley _ Chris Smith, Weekend, 6.338, 221.63 def. David Larson, Harley, 12.460, 73.53.

Final round-by-round results from the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Josh Hart, 3.755, 305.56 def. Leah Pruett, 4.230, 192.63; Billy Torrence, 3.761, 327.66 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.927, 290.63; Brittany Force, 3.703, 334.15 def. Joe Morrison, 7.811, 90.75; Mike Salinas, 3.723, 329.02 def. Krista Baldwin, 3.913, 308.28; Justin Ashley, 3.748, 319.29 def. Keith Murt, 3.862, 311.85; Steve Torrence, 3.720, 328.06 def. Buddy Hull, 4.000, 300.26; Doug Kalitta, 4.504, 187.83 def. Antron Brown, 4.556, 210.44; Clay Millican, 3.766, 327.27 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.626, 171.66;

QUARTERFINALS _ Ashley, 3.755, 324.75 def. B. Torrence, 3.749, 328.86; Force, 3.710, 332.10 def. Millican, 3.734, 323.19; Hart, 3.788, 318.39 def. Salinas, 3.774, 296.05; S. Torrence, 3.752, 324.51 def. Kalitta, 5.093, 144.07;

SEMIFINALS _ Ashley, 3.740, 325.30 def. Force, 3.727, 332.84; S. Torrence, 3.764, 326.40 def. Hart, 3.792, 321.19;

FINAL _ Ashley, 3.759, 326.40 def. S. Torrence, 3.764, 321.81.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.916, 324.44 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.893, 329.91; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.884, 331.61 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 4.019, 309.98; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.953, 304.46 def. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 5.951, 131.13; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.898, 324.75 def. Jack Wyatt, Charger, 4.795, 168.72; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.898, 329.18 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.026, 307.93; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.910, 330.15 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.032, 297.29; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.954, 326.79 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.425, 272.01; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.867, 331.36 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.886, 330.31;

QUARTERFINALS _ Pedregon, 3.925, 329.10 def. Force, 4.299, 225.07; Todd, 4.796, 205.19 def. Hight, 5.955, 220.98; Hagan, 3.918, 325.53 def. Tasca III, 3.955, 331.61; Capps, 3.928, 323.58 def. Lee, 3.943, 326.95;

SEMIFINALS _ Capps, 3.924, 326.56 def. Pedregon, 3.906, 327.59; Hagan, 3.904, 331.04 def. Todd, 7.983, 71.40;

FINAL _ Capps, 3.930, 326.87 def. Hagan, 3.919, 328.78.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 7.765, 187.99 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 8.147, 199.02; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.658, 206.45 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.667, 206.48; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.644, 205.82 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.671, 205.72; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.636, 205.38 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.664, 205.82; Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.647, 206.42 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, Foul/Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.621, 206.01 def. Fernando Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.687, 204.66; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.621, 205.94 def. Marty Robertson, Mustang, Foul/ Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.640, 207.78 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.666, 205.13;

QUARTERFINALS _ Stanfield, 6.674, 205.72 def. Enders, 6.655, 207.50; Coughlin Jr., 6.652, 205.38 def. Brogdon, 17.226, 39.35; Anderson, 6.680, 205.72 def. Hartford, 18.623, 29.97; C. McGaha, 6.668, 206.04 def. Glenn, 6.673, 206.20;

SEMIFINALS _ C. McGaha, 6.695, 206.13 def. Stanfield, 6.690, 205.26; Anderson, 6.666, 205.51 def. Coughlin Jr., 11.055, 81.38;

FINAL _ Anderson, 6.624, 206.32 def. C. McGaha, Foul/Red Light.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.966, 194.21 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.999, 190.59; Chris Bostick, Hayabusa, 6.909, 194.30 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.982, 190.35; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.901, 194.86 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 7.016, 67.58; Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.911, 197.19 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.066, 189.34; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.845, 196.19 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.940, 195.65; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.840, 195.62 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.026, 191.29; Matt Smith, EBR, 6.798, 201.37 def. Michael Ray, Victory, Broke/No Show; Angie Smith, EBR, 6.935, 196.33 def. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 7.142, 198.64;

QUARTERFINALS _ Arana Jr., 6.938, 193.29 def. Savoie, 6.902, 193.74; A. Smith, 6.952, 195.99 def. Sampey, 8.074, 116.13; Johnson, 6.872, 194.13 def. Pollacheck, 7.012, 192.49; M. Smith, 6.828, 199.40 def. Bostick, 6.957, 189.90;

SEMIFINALS _ Arana Jr., 7.061, 192.28 def. Johnson, Broke/Starting Line; M. Smith, 6.882, 198.12 def. A. Smith, 7.066, 192.74;

FINAL _M. Smith, 6.839, 199.08 def. Arana Jr., Foul/Red Light.

Point standings (top-10) following Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence, 2,473; 2. Brittany Force, 2,421; 3. Justin Ashley, 2,352; 4. Mike Salinas, 2,305; 5. Billy Torrence, 2,301; 6. Leah Pruett, 2,255; 7. Antron Brown, 2,221; 8. Clay Millican, 2,212; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,196; 10. Doug Kalitta, 2,148.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 2,449; 2. Ron Capps, 2,416; 3. Cruz Pedregon, 2,336; 4. John Force, 2,334; 5. J.R. Todd, 2,315; 6. Bob Tasca III, 2,291; 7. Robert Hight, 2,261; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 2,211; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 2,197; 10. Blake Alexander, 2,153.

Pro Stock _1. Greg Anderson, 2,520; 2. Erica Enders, 2,439; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,337; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 2,334; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,304; 6. Chris McGaha, 2,278; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,274; 8. Mason McGaha, 2,224; 9. Matt Hartford, 2,214; 10. Deric Kramer, 2,178.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Matt Smith, 2,368; 2. Steve Johnson, 2,360; 3. Angelle Sampey, 2,315; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,267; 5. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,229; 6. Joey Gladstone, 2,203; 7. Angie Smith, 2,194; 8. Karen Stoffer, 2,150; 9. Andrew Hines, 2,141; 10. Cory Reed, 2,125.

Pro Modified _1. Jose Gonzalez, 741; 2. Justin Bond, 607; 3. Brandon Snider, 602; 4. Steve Jackson, 571; 5. (tie) Jeffery Barker, 384; JR Gray, 384; 7. Doug Winters, 366; 8. Lyle Barnett, 329; 9. Mike Castellana, 322; 10. Khalid alBalooshi, 315.

UPDATED 2021 COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE/PROFESSIONAL WINNERS

Sunday, Sept. 12 _ Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. Billy Torrence (Top Fuel); Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car); Greg Anderson (Pro Stock); Steve Johnson (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sunday, Sept. 19 _zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. Josh Hart (Top Fuel); Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car); Kyle Koretsky (Pro Stock); Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sunday, Sept. 26 _ World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. Steve Torrence (Top Fuel); Matt Hagan (Funny Car); Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Sunday, Oct. 10 _ Texas Motorplex, Ennis. Justin Ashley (Top Fuel); Ron Capps (Funny Car); Greg Anderson (Pro Stock); Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sunday, Oct. 17 _ Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway

Sunday, Oct. 31 _ The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Nov. 14 _ Auto Club Speedway, Pomona, Calif.