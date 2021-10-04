Wallace Makes History; Wins Talladega

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

Not all the moisture damping the ground at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday was caused by the rain which ended the NASCAR Cup Series race early.

There was also the moisture caused by Bubba Wallace’s tears of joy.

Wallace got his first-ever victory when he cashed in on a rain storm and impending darkness which ended Monday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega after 117 of a scheduled 188 laps.

Wallace became the first African American driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier series since Wendell Scott won in Jacksonville, Fla. in 1963.

He won in a car owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and current Cup driver Denny Hamlin.

“I know a lot of history was made today, I believe, which is really cool, but it’s about my guys, it’s about our team, it’s about what we’ve done,” Wallace said as tears rolled down his cheeks. “I appreciate Michael Jordan and I appreciated Denny for believing in me and giving me an opportunity. Like we talked, it’s pretty fitting that it comes here at Talladega.

“This is for all those kids out there that want to have an opportunity in whatever they want to achieve and be the best at what they want to do. You’re going to go through a lot of (bulls…t) but you always got to stick true to your path and not let the nonsense get to you and stay strong, stay humble, stay hungry,” Wallace said, fighting back tears. “Plenty of times I wanted to give up. You surround yourself with the right people and its moments like this that you appreciate.”

Wallace took the lead on Lap 113. A crash brought out a caution three laps later. During the caution hard rain began to fall and the cars were brought to pit road as the red flag waved.

And Wallace waited.

“Part of me is sitting there waiting,” he said. “It’s not over with. If we go back to racing, that’s fine. But we had so many cool fans behind us in the pitbox just cheering for us so it kind of amped up the intensity a little bit, but man so proud of everybody at 23XI (race team).

New team, getting a win late in the season reminds me kind of of 2013, waited so long to get that first Truck (Series) win.

At about 3:30 local time, officials declared the race official because of the wet track and advancing darkness on a track without lights and Wallace became the first African American to win a race in NASCAR’s premier series since Wendall Scott did it in 1963.

Brad Keselowski was the top Playoffs driver as he finished second.

His Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano who is also still in the Playoffs, was third.

Fourth was non-Playoffs driver Kurt Busch.

Rounding out the top five was contender Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Up next on the schedule is the Playoffs cutoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course.

Below the cutoff line as Cup heads to North Carolina are Kevin Harvick (nine points behind eighth place) Christopher Bell (28 points), William Byron (44 points) and Alex Bowman (52 points).

Several Playoffs drivers – Bowman, Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Busch – got caught up in a big wreck on Lap 98 of the 188-lapper. Bowman, who was spun from behind by Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and who went nose-first into the wall, was knocked out of the race and will likely need to win next weekend to remain in the Playoffs. Busch and Truex needed repairs to their cars but were able to stay on the lead lap.

“I had a fast car, we were leading there,” Bowman said. “That’s just superspeedway racing.

“We’ll go on and try to win at the ROVAL (the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s infield oval, which is next up on the schedule and the final event in the Round of 12).”

Eighteen laps later, Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron crashed out of the race when he was involved in another mutli-car wreck. He, too, will likely need to win next week to advance to the Round of 8.

“We’ll go to the ROVAL and try to win that won and advance that way,” Byron said.

A third Hendrick driver, Kyle Larson, was comfortably cruiseing through the Playoffs but trouble struck Monday thanks to a slip-up by Byron. On Lap 56 Byron clipped and spun Justin Allgaier. Allgaier’s car then rammed Larson’s, causing major damage.

Larson, who has won a series-best six races in 2021 and who was sitting atop the points standings, kept going but with a car knocked out of alignment. That problem caused more problems as he blew a tire after leaving the pits.

Larson finished 37th, four laps down. He heads to Charlotte 22 points above the cuine.

The race was originally scheduled to be run on Sunday afternoon. But Intermittent showers plagued the track all morning. At about 2:45 local time, the cars took to the track for warmup laps. But with one warmup to go, heavy rain struck the front stretch.

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 53rd Annual YellaWood 500

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama

Sunday, October 3, 2021

(19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 117. (7) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 117. (8) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 117. (14) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 117. (12) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota, 117. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 117. (1) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 117. (9) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 117. (26) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 117. (30) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, 117. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 117. (6) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 117. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 117. (17) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 117. (4) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 117. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 117. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 117. (3) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 117. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 117. (38) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 117. (25) Ryan Newman, Ford, 117. (29) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 117. (18) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 117. (40) Landon Cassill(i), Toyota, 117. (36) Joey Gase(i), Ford, 117. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 117. (2) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 117. (31) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 117. (37) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 117. (32) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 117. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 117. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, Accident, 116. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 116. (39) James Davison, Ford, 116. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Accident, 115. (10) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, Accident, 115. (5) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 113. (11) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, Accident, 97. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 97. (33) Justin Allgaier(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 55.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 130.218 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 23 Mins, 24 Secs. Margin of Victory: Under Caution Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 27 laps.

Lead Changes: 35 among 19 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin (P) 0;K. Busch (P) 1;J. Logano (P) 2;K. Busch (P) 3-5;K. Harvick (P) 6-11;M. DiBenedetto 12-13;K. Harvick (P) 14;M. Truex Jr. (P) 15-16;K. Larson (P) 17-19;C. Custer 20-26;A. Alfredo # 27;K. Harvick (P) 28-29;K. Busch 30-33;K. Harvick (P) 34-37;D. Hamlin (P) 38;B. Keselowski (P) 39-40;D. Hamlin (P) 41-42;B. Keselowski (P) 43-53;C. Buescher 54-60;R. Stenhouse Jr. 61;J. Logano (P) 62-64;T. Reddick 65-66;J. Logano (P) 67-71;C. Ware(i) 72-75;*. Haley(i) 76-79;C. Bell (P) 80-83;D. Hamlin (P) 84-86;C. Bell (P) 87-88;K. Harvick (P) 89-91;C. Bell (P) 92-96;A. Bowman (P) 97;R. Stenhouse Jr. 98-105;C. Bell (P) 106;R. Stenhouse Jr. 107;K. Busch 108-112;B. Wallace 113-117.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kevin Harvick (P) 5 times for 16 laps; Brad Keselowski (P) 2 times for 13 laps; Christopher Bell (P) 4 times for 12 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 3 times for 10 laps; Joey Logano (P) 3 times for 9 laps; Kurt Busch 2 times for 9 laps; Chris Buescher 1 time for 7 laps; Cole Custer 1 time for 7 laps; Denny Hamlin (P) 3 times for 6 laps; Bubba Wallace 1 time for 5 laps; * Justin Haley(i) 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Busch (P) 2 times for 4 laps; Cody Ware(i) 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Larson (P) 1 time for 3 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 2 laps; Martin Truex Jr. (P) 1 time for 2 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 1 time for 2 laps; Anthony Alfredo # 1 time for 1 lap; Alex Bowman (P) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 17,22,2,4,8,12,9,42,1,48

Stage #2 Top Ten: 23,2,22,1,20,17,11,4,43,38