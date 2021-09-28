P1 Torrence Has Eyes On History

Steve Torrence’s quest for a fourth consecutive NHRA Top Fuel world title accelerated Sunday with a victory and a return to the top of the Countdown to the Championship playoff standings.

Bidding to become the seventh driver in pro drag racing history to win as many as four consecutive NHRA championships, Torrence drove his family-owned Capco Contractors dragster past No. 1 qualifier Mike Salinas in the final round of the 10th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals.

Racing in his fifth consecutive final at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., Torrence overcame a starting line deficit to cover the 1,000-foot distance in 3.736-seconds at 328.78 mph as Salina’s car lost traction.

It was the 49th tour victory for the “regular-season” champion, and enabled Torrence to overtake Brittany Force for the point lead. Torrence began the weekend outside St. Louis 21 points/one-round of racing behind Force after two of seven Countdown events. When qualifying begins Oct. 8 for the 36th annual NHRA Texas FallNationals at Hall of Famer Billy Meyer’s Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Torrence will lead Force by 36 points.

“You’ve got to be consistent on race day and go out and do your job,” said Torrence, a 38-year-old resident of Kilgore, Texas. “Some days you’re better to be lucky than good and that’s where we were at today. We’re pretty confident in our car and our ability to do our jobs. You’ve got to win races on race day. The continuity of this team, the way we work together, it just makes you better.”

Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) also logged victories in the 16th of 20 races during the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season and third of seven events in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

In winning a Countdown race for the 10th time, Torrence joined three-time world champion Antron Brown and seven-time champ Tony Schumacher as the only Top Fuel drivers with double-digit playoff victories. Torrence’s 10 Countdown race wins tie him for eighth overall with fellow-Texan Enders.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned the last five seasons it’s that you can’t get caught up in the points conversation. That’ll drive you a little crazy,” Torrence said. “The only time the points really matter is at Pomona in November. Right now, we just have to stay focused and do our jobs. If we do that, the points will take care of themselves.”

Torrence beat Shawn Langdon, Brown and Josh Hart _ who won last weekend’s Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway_ to advance to the final. Salinas reached a final round for the second time this season and seventh in his career by defeating Kyle Wurtzel, Tripp Tatum and Leah Pruett.

“It’s not just me and Brittany out there,” Torrence said. “You saw what Mike did this weekend. They ran great and he drove great. They’re going to have something to say about who wins before it’s all over. Antron has kicked my butt more often than I want to remember and all these kids, Josh Hart and Justin (Ashley), they’re trying to make a name for themselves, so they’re always dangerous.

“Thankfully, I’ve got the best team in the business. We’ve raced the Countdown together for a lot of years, so we know the drill. The only thing I need to know is that no matter what everyone else is doing around us, these ‘Capco Boys’ always send me to the line with a car that can win.”

Schumacher is among the drivers who have won four or more consecutive championships. The others are Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, Kenny Bernstein, Bob Glidden, Lee Shepherd and John Force.

###

Matt Hagan, the three-time/reigning Funny Car world champ, capped an incredible weekend by covering the 1,000-foot distance in 3.933-seconds at 333.49 mph in the final to knock off Bob Tasca III, who ran 3.967 at 329.99.

The victory sent Hagan into the point lead, marking the eighth consecutive race in which the Funny Car lead has changed hands. Hagan qualified No. 1 and then drove past J.R. Todd and Cruz Pedregon to reach the final round in a 15-car field. Hagan led start-to-finish against Tasca to earn his third win this season and 39th in his career. It was an emotional moment for Hagan, who sat out two races due to COVID-19 before returning last weekend at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C.

“(Crew chief) Dickie Venables just threw-down all weekend,” said Hagan, driver of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye fielded by Don Schumacher Racing. “You give him a little time and he just dials it in. I’m so blessed and lucky to have him in my corner and I’m just trying to do my job.

“When we have a combination and a package like that, it’s really hard to beat. We take it in stride because these things are the most humbling things I’ve been around. For me, it’s about keeping it in perspective and trying to focus on what I can control. I know our car can be a serious contender and I think we’ve a chance to win it, but it’s just a slugfest out there.”

Tasca advanced to his fourth final round appearance this season and 20th in his career after defeating Alexis DeJoria, Bobby Bode and John Force. Hagan now leads DSR teammate Ron Capps, the 2016 champion, by 59 points and 16-time champion “Brute” Force by 72.

###

Erica Enders rose to the occasion once again in St. Louis, slipping past rookie Dallas Glenn in a tight Pro Stock final via a winning quarter-mile run of 6.572-seconds at 207.24 mph in her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. Enders recorded a stellar 0.010-second reaction time _barely enough to defeat Glenn’s near-perfect 0.001-second reaction on the starting line. Glenn completed his run in 6.583 at 208.85.

Enders’ margin of victory of 0.002-seconds allowed her to pull within 17 points of leader Greg Anderson, with both drivers seeking a fifth Factory Hot Rod world title.

The reigning and back-to-back world champ, Enders knocked off Bo Butner, Aaron Stanfield and Mason McGaha to reach the final. Enders earned her fourth win this season, 33rd in her career and third straight at WWTR.

“It was an awesome day and St. Louis has just been really good to us,” said Enders, who has five career wins at WWTR. “We’ve put ourselves back in striking distance of Greg, and we’ve just got to go to work. It’s going to take a lot of work to compete for this fifth championship, but I think I’ve got the best guys in the world to do that.”

Glenn advanced to his fourth final round during an impressive rookie season, driving past Cristian Cuadra, Rodger Brogdon and Chris McGaha. Kyle Koretsky remained third in points and is 97 points back of Anderson.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1997) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was the inaugural recipient of the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame Media Award (2010). His list of freelance clients has included Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, NASCAR Wire Service and Ford Racing).

###

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 10th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. The race is the 16th of 20 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and third of seven in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Leah Pruett; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Tripp Tatum; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Billy Torrence; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Shawn Langdon; 11. Scott Palmer; 12. Spencer Massey; 13. Kyle Wurtzel; 14. Clay Millican; 15. Justin Ashley; 16. T.J. Zizzo.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan; 2. Bob Tasca III; 3. Cruz Pedregon; 4. John Force; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Bobby Bode; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Blake Alexander; 9. Jim Campbell; 10. Dale Creasy Jr.; 11. Tim Wilkerson; 12. Alexis DeJoria; 13. Chris King; 14. Terry Haddock; 15. Robert Hight.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Mason McGaha; 4. Chris McGaha; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Rodger Brogdon; 8. Kyle Koretsky; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Cristian Cuadra; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Matt Hartford; 15. Kenny Delco; 16. Marty Robertson.

Final class results from the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Top Fuel _ Steve Torrence, 3.736-seconds, 328.78 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.996-seconds, 226.70 mph.

Funny Car _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.933, 333.49 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.967, 329.99.

Pro Stock _ Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.572, 207.24 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.583, 206.86.

Competition Eliminator _ Joseph Arrowsmith, Pontiac GTO, 7.844, 173.03 def. Brett Speer, ’23-T Ford, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Robert Cruzen, Chevy Cobalt, 9.239, 139.11 def. Ricky Decker, Chevy Camaro, 9.737, 133.01.

Stock Eliminator _ Ryan Montford, Chevy Camaro, 9.889, 109.72 def. Wes Neely, Pontiac Firebird, Foul/Red Light.

Super Comp _ Nick Isenhower, Dragster, 8.933, 181.18 def. Vernon Rowland, Dragster, 8.943, 165.23.

Super Gas _ Jeremy Mason, Chevy Nova, 9.917, 154.26 def. Jason McClure, Chevy Camaro, 9.883, 161.02.

Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers _ Larry Demers, Chevy Cobalt, 6.898, 197.71 def. Curt Fredrich, Chevy Camaro, 6.587, 212.93.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.805, 176.49 def. Leonard Lottig, Camaro, 8.755, 139.16.

Final round-by-round results from the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Antron Brown, 3.708, 330.39 def. Spencer Massey, 3.845, 273.50; Billy Torrence, 3.748, 320.13 def. Scott Palmer, 3.767, 323.58; Brittany Force, 3.641, 337.66 def. T.J. Zizzo, 4.921, 144.29; Mike Salinas, 3.843, 244.69 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.847, 299.93; Leah Pruett, 3.701, 326.16 def. Clay Millican, 3.883, 253.80; Steve Torrence, 3.669, 329.42 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.762, 324.98; Josh Hart, 3.758, 326.95 def. Justin Ashley, 4.091, 216.03; Tripp Tatum, 3.714, 331.36 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.724, 325.30;

QUARTERFINALS _ Salinas, 3.736, 329.10 def. Tatum, Foul/Red Light; Hart, 3.793, 325.69 def. Force, 3.767, 321.27; Pruett, 3.769, 316.01 def. B. Torrence, 6.575, 122.59; S. Torrence, 3.709, 331.36 def. Brown, 4.445, 190.35;

SEMIFINALS _ Salinas, 3.713, 328.06 def. Pruett, 20.077, no speed; S. Torrence, 3.767, 325.61 def. Hart, 3.965, 249.49;

FINAL _ S. Torrence, 3.736, 328.78 def. Salinas, 3.996, 226.70.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.927, 330.55 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.505, 186.87; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.953, 298.01 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.028, 289.14; Matt Hagan, Charger, was unopposed; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.854, 333.41 def. Chris King, Camry, 6.016, 123.07; Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.353, 250.51 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 11.981, 72.48; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.913, 327.03 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.005, 313.22; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.970, 316.30 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 24.203, 58.41; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.895, 330.39 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.220, 222.22;

QUARTERFINALS _ Pedregon, 4.127, 243.06 def. Alexander, 8.867, 73.85; Tasca III, 3.959, 330.88 def. Bode, 4.431, 195.93; Force, 3.970, 328.70 def. Capps, 3.929, 326.56; Hagan, 3.894, 332.18 def. Todd, 4.571, 182.21;

SEMIFINALS _ Tasca III, 4.306, 216.69 def. Force, 6.826, 93.68; Hagan, 3.922, 328.30 def. Pedregon, 3.954, 323.58;

FINAL _ Hagan, 3.933, 333.49 def. Tasca III, 3.967, 329.99.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.566, 209.95 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.574, 210.34 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.560, 209.62 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.863, 165.09; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.559, 209.98 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.607, 207.78; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.547, 210.31 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, Foul/Red Light; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.586, 209.17 def. Marty Robertson, Mustang, 6.989, 158.87; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.532, 209.52 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.611, 207.78; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.561, 209.65 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.903, 164.67;

QUARTERFINALS _ C. McGaha, 6.611, 208.46 def. Koretsky, 11.543, 76.46; Enders, 6.578, 208.88 def. Stanfield, 6.590, 208.07; Glenn, 6.580, 209.10 def. Brogdon, 6.627, 208.49; M. McGaha, 6.569, 209.43 def. Anderson, 6.564, 210.01;

SEMIFINALS _ Glenn, 6.609, 208.33 def. C. McGaha, Foul/Red Light; Enders, 6.592, 206.54 def. M. McGaha, 6.637, 208.07;

FINAL _ Enders, 6.572, 207.24 def. Glenn, 6.583, 206.86.

Point standings (top-10) following the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway. (Note: Pro Stock Motorcycle did not compete at this event).

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 2,373; 2. Brittany Force, 2,337; 3. Billy Torrence, 2,247; 4. Mike Salinas, 2,239; 5. Justin Ashley, 2,235; 6. Leah Pruett, 2,222; 7. Antron Brown, 2,188; 8. Shawn Langdon, 2,164; 9. Clay Millican, 2,157; 10. Doug Kalitta, 2,096.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 2,354; 2. Ron Capps, 2,295; 3. John Force, 2,282; 4. Cruz Pedregon, 2,255; 5. J.R. Todd, 2,239; 6. Bob Tasca III, 2,234; 7. (tie) Robert Hight, 2,194; Tim Wilkerson, 2,194; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 2,163; 10. Blake Alexander, 2,120.

Pro Stock _1. Greg Anderson, 2,394; 2. Erica Enders, 2,377; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 2,297; 4. Dallas Glenn, 2,278; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,227; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,202; 7. Mason McGaha, 2,192; 8. Chris McGaha, 2,183; 9. Matt Hartford, 2,162; 10. Deric Kramer, 2,147.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Steve Johnson, 2,272; 2. Angelle Sampey, 2,255; 3. Matt Smith, 2,242; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,233; 5. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,177; 6. Joey Gladstone, 2,171; 7. Cory Reed, 2,125; 8. Angie Smith, 2,122; 9. Karen Stoffer, 2,117; 10. Andrew Hines, 2,110.

UPDATED 2021 COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE/PROFESSIONAL WINNERS

Sunday, Sept. 12 _ Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. Billy Torrence (Top Fuel); Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car); Greg Anderson (Pro Stock); Steve Johnson (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sunday, Sept. 19 _zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. Josh Hart (Top Fuel); Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car); Kyle Koretsky (Pro Stock); Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sunday, Sept. 26 _ World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. Steve Torrence (Top Fuel); Matt Hagan (Funny Car); Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Sunday, Oct. 10 _ Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Sunday, Oct. 17 _ Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway

Sunday, Oct. 31 _ The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Nov. 14 _ Auto Club Speedway, Pomona, Calif.