Hamlin Wins Vegas; Title Hopes Are Alive

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

For the first 26. weeks of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, a big question was whether or not Denny Hamlin would win a race this season.

That question has been replaced by two others: how many races will the Joe Gibbs Racing driver win this year, and, is he now the favorite to win his first championship?

Hamlin got his second victory of 2021 on Sunday night when he won the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Vegas. It feels so good to win in Vegas,” Hamlin, whose average finish at the track prior to Sunday was 12.9, said.

The victory, which comes three weeks after he got his first win – at Darlington – gives Hamlin an automatic berth in the Playoffs’ Round of 8, which begins in three weeks at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I’m so happy, so happy not to have to worry about the next two weeks,” Hamlin said. “I’m a professional so I’m going to work just as hard each and every week to win.”

Hamlin, who won seven times in 2020, led a race-best 137 laps. It was his first career victory at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas oval.

Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports finished second, .442 seconds behind Hamlin.

“We were really close but not quite close enough,” Elliott said of the final laps which saw him give Hamlin something to think about over the final five laps. “I think he did a good job controlling the gap to me. He was having a hard time with the 21 (Matt DiBenedetto) and I think he was doing a good job of giving himself enough room to him to be able to work the lanes. But super close.”

Hamlin teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex, Jr., finished third and fourth.

“We got all we could,” Busch, driving in his hometown, said. “I felt like during the day time we were a little bit better than the 11 (Hamlin).

Fifth was Ryan Blaney of Team Penske.

“I thought a couple of cars were a little quicker than us. We got behind the eight-ball a little bit there in that second stage having to pit at the end and take the wave around. That hurt us. We had a fast enough Menards Ford Mustang to finish fifth. That is something to be proud of. We will go on to Talladega.”

Among other Playoffs drivers, Brad Keselowski was seventh, Kevin Harvick was ninth and Kyle Larson, who led 96 laps, was 10th.

Having tough Sundays among Playoff drivers were Christopher Bell of the Gibbs team and Hendrick drivers William Byron and Alex Bowman. Bell suffered front end damage during an early pit stop while Byron and Bowman both suffered cut tires late in the race. All three finished off the lead lap.

The second of three races in the Round of 12 will be held at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The round concludes in two weeks with a race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course.

Playoffs drivers Truex and Byron were forced to the rear of the field for the start after failing pre-race inspections. By Lap 51, both had driven back into the top 10.

Also sent to the rear for inspection failures were non-Playoffs drivers Aric Almirola and JJ Yeley.

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 4th Annual South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sunday, September 26, 2021

(6) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 267. (11) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 267. (10) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 267. (4) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 267. (2) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 267. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267. (8) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 267. (20) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267. (5) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 267. (1) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 267. (9) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 267. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 266. (19) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 266. (26) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 266. (21) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 266. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 266. (3) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 266. (17) Aric Almirola, Ford, 266. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 266. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266. (7) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 265. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 265. (12) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota, 265. (25) Chris Buescher, Ford, 265. (16) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 265. (32) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, 265. (24) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 265. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 265. (27) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 264. (35) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 260. (33) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 260. (34) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 257. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 255. (30) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 254. (31) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 252. (37) Joey Gase(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 84. (38) JJ Yeley(i), Toyota, Handling, 76.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 144.643 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 46 Mins, 8 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.442 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Larson (P) 0;R. Blaney (P) 1-7;D. Hamlin (P) 8-26;R. Blaney (P) 27;K. Busch (P) 28-29;D. Hamlin (P) 30-44;K. Larson (P) 45-83;D. Hamlin (P) 84-88;K. Larson (P) 89-91;W. Byron (P) 92-98;K. Larson (P) 99-101;C. Elliott (P) 102;K. Larson (P) 103-152;D. Hamlin (P) 153-162;T. Reddick 163;D. Hamlin (P) 164-166;M. Truex Jr. (P) 167;D. Hamlin (P) 168-213;T. Reddick 214-217;B. Keselowski (P) 218-221;A. Dillon 222-228;D. Hamlin (P) 229-267.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Denny Hamlin (P) 7 times for 137 laps; Kyle Larson (P) 4 times for 95 laps; Ryan Blaney (P) 2 times for 8 laps; William Byron (P) 1 time for 7 laps; Austin Dillon 1 time for 7 laps; Tyler Reddick 2 times for 5 laps; Brad Keselowski (P) 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Busch (P) 1 time for 2 laps; Martin Truex Jr. (P) 1 time for 1 lap; Chase Elliott (P) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 5,18,11,12,24,9,8,4,21,19

Stage #2 Top Ten: 11,18,8,19,22,2,1,4,3,23