NHRA Announces 2022 Plans
A return of national events in the Phoenix, Richmond and Seattle markets highlight NHRA’s 22-race 2022 Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule. Additional details on Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle schedules will be announced in the coming weeks.
“We look forward to bringing our loyal NHRA fans a season packed full of thrilling racing action,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said from the sanctioning body’s headquarters in Glendora, Calif.
The NHRA Arizona Nationals in Chandler, Ariz., near Phoenix; the Virginia NHRA Nationals in Richmond and the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals in Kent, Wash., near Seattle, will return after cancellations prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Northwest Nationals will serve as the traditional conclusion of the annual summertime Western Swing.
The 16-race “regular-season” will open Feb. 17-20 in Pomona, Calif., with the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals.
For the first time in four seasons, NHRA will host a specialty race among the stars of the series’ nitro categories. Fans will be treated to two NHRA Allstar Shootout events in ‘22 _ the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 10-13, in Gainesville, Fla., and prestigious Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals over Labor Day weekend at Indianapolis.
The top-10 teams in the four professional classes will then focus on the six-event NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
For more information about the 2022 schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit NHRA.com.
2022 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE
Feb. 17-20 _ Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona, Calif.
Feb. 25-27 _ NHRA Arizona Nationals, Chandler, Ariz.
March 10-13 _ *AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.
April 1-3 _ NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas
April 22-24 _ Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil, Baytown, Texas
April 29-May 1 _ NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.
May 13-15 _ Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond
June 3-5 _ NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.
June 17-19 _ NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.
June 23-26 _ Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio
July 15-17 _ Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil, Morrison, Colo.
July 22-24 _ NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.
July 29-31 _ Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.
Aug. 12-14_ Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Topeka, Kan.
Aug. 18-21 _ Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.
Aug. 31-Sept. 5 _ *Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
NHRA CAMPING WORLD COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Sept. 15-18 _ Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil, Reading, Pa.
Sept. 23-25 _ NHRA Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.
Sept. 30-Oct. 2 _ NHRA Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.
Oct. 13-16 _Texas NHRA FallNationals, Ennis, Texas
Oct. 27-30 _ Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil, Las Vegas
Nov. 10-13 _ Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.
*NHRA Allstar Shootout
No Comment