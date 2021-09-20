Short-handed Wilkerson Wins At zMAX

CONCORD, N.C. – After breaking a more than five-year winless drought at Indianapolis, Tim Wilkerson corralled his second victory in two weeks at zMAX Dragway, but the 60-year-old NHRA Funny Car competitor thought a crew member shortage might derail his efforts.

During Sunday’s elimination round of the DeWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals, Wilkerson was down three crew members.

“We were thrashing!” Wilkerson said Sunday after recording his 22nd career Funny Car victory. “I was out there changing tires and putting motors in. Lord, I am wore out!

“Our tire guy, he’s down. Our other guy hurt himself yesterday (Saturday). First round, I come back and my clutch guy, there’s blood running down the top of his head where the guy taking the cylinder head off smacked him with a torque wrench. So he’s dizzy as hell, walking around in there looking like he’s drunk.”

Wilkerson thought the crewman needed stitches, but he emphatically told his co-workers he was not getting them.

“So I take him up to the lounge, mop him off, superglue his head back together, and put a big old bandage on top of it,” Wilkerson said.

When Wilkerson asked his team member after the event how he felt, he said the crewman told him, “I think you should be a doctor, boss.”

Due to the crew member shortage, Wilkerson barely made it to the starting line in time for the semi-final and final rounds. The other Funny Car competitors were aware of Wilkerson’s dilemma. Ron Capps, winner of 66 NHRA Funny Car events and the 2016 champion, sent Wilkerson a text telling him he would wait for him in the back of the lane.

“We won’t pull up. Guarantee you,” Wilkerson said Capps told him in the text. “So it was a tough day!”

Throughout the grueling day, there wasn’t time for Wilkerson to second-guess himself.

“I made wholesale changes and lived with them,” Wilkerson said. “My wife said, ‘If you don’t have a heart attack today, I’m going to have one for you. This is ridiculous!’ I said, ‘Well, I can’t get rid of you. You’re my lucky charm. So you stay here, keep calm and I’ll do the goofy work.’ She told me to use my gut, because my gut always knows what it’s doing.”

Wilkerson reached the final round by defeating Bob Tasca III, 16-time Funny Car champion John Force and Capps, all of whom were ahead of him in the Countdown to the Championship standings. With Sunday’s victory, Wilkerson jumped from ninth into a tie for sixth in the standings with Robert Hight. They trail standings’ leader Capps by 72 points with six events remaining. The next event is the Sept. 24-26 NHRA Midwest Nationals at Word Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.