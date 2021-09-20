Hertas Love Laguna; Palou Pads Points

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

Colton Herta put a major hurt on his NTT IndyCar Series peers at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Sunday afternoon, continuing his family’s dominance on the California venue on a day that also saw Alex Palou push closer to his first series championship.

Herta earned his second INDYCAR victory of the season and fifth of his career, beating Palou to the finish line by 1.9747-seconds. Saturday’s NTT P1 Award-winner, Herta led a massive 91 of 95 laps around the challenging, 2.238-mile/11-turn natural-terrain layout.

“I think that just shows how dominant the cars were today, right? We had great cars,” said Herta, referring to his No. 26 Honda and Palou’s No. 10 Honda. “I think it’s easy to say that we had the best car. We could push when we wanted, we could conserve when we wanted. Our pace didn’t seem to be too affected. Never felt at any point vulnerable to Alex and stuff like that during the race.

“Really easy to be calm and cool because of how good the car was.”

California native Herta, 21, also won this event from pole the last time it took place, in 2019, in his first start at the venue. This race was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Herta’s father and race strategist, Bryan Herta, won this race as a driver from P1 in 1998 and 1999. Bryan Herta also qualified on-pole at the venue featuring the famous “Corkscrew” turn complex in 1997.

“I enjoy racing here so much,” said Colton Herta, of Andretti Autosport. “It’s an amazing track for me and my family. It’s been so good to us. To go two-for-two so far (at Laguna Seca) is great. We were fast all weekend, and I’m glad we could pull it off in the race.

“The plan was simply to win, and do that by any means necessary. Seems like we did that. The strategy was great. The pit stops were great. There was never a point in the race where I really felt like threatened pace-wise and stuff. I think we had an amazing car, an amazing crew and everybody put it together perfectly.”

Palou, who began the race with a 25-point lead over Pato O’Ward, finished with a 35-point advantage over the native of Mexico heading into the season-ending Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this Sunday. Palou, 24, must finish 11th or better on the famed Streets of Long Beach to earn his first title in his second season in the series.

“We didn’t have it today for the win, but we did the most we could,” said Spaniard Palou, of Chip Ganassi Racing. “I was trying, but it was tough. It was Herta’s day today. I’m happy with P2.”

Palou specifically pointed to the traction and tire degradation differences between Firestone’s red (alternate) and black (primary) Firehawk compounds.

“I think in reds and blacks he (Herta) had a bit more,” Palou said. “As soon as I tried to catch him, which we tried, I would just cook my tires. Yeah, I couldn’t go as fast as him without losing my tires.

“Used red, new red, black, black. It was tough. I thought that the reds were going to be, like, a lot better, like used reds were going to be better than new blacks, but they were not. I think today having two sets of sticker reds was an advantage. Obviously you had to overtake lots of cars. It was good that the race finished on that lap because I didn’t have any left. Yeah, happy with that.

“It was exciting. We had to save some fuel, overtake some cars. Another podium feels good. We carry some momentum for Long Beach now.”

Palou, O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP and two-time series champion Josef Newgarden of Team Penske are the only drivers eligible to win the Astor Challenge Cup. Newgarden is third in the standings, 48 points back. Six-time/reigning series champ Scott Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson were eliminated from contention after finishing 13th and sixth, respectively.

“Yeah, obviously that helps knowing that we have a good margin instead of needing to win to get the championship,” Palou said. “That means we did a really good job so far. So happy with that.

“But in INDYCAR you cannot relax at any moment. We just keep doing what we’ve been doing, race hard, race smart and hopefully we can get that championship without needing to finish 11th or anything. We will try and get the best result as possible.”

This will be the 16th consecutive season in which the title will be decided at the finale.

Series rookie Romain Grosjean finished third in the No. 51 Honda after a stirring late-race charge through traffic, during which he sliced between one to two seconds per lap from Herta and Palou. Grosjean’s third podium finish of the season helped the ex-Formula One regular remain alive for Rookie of the Year honors. Frenchman Grosjean trails New Zealander Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske by 20 points.

“Kidding me? I didn’t pick up more (points) than that? Bloody hell!” Grosjean joked. “It’s OK. Scott can have it. That’s what I said from the beginning of the year. I’m very impressed with Scott McLaughlin. His adaptation to single-seater. I saw the trophy this morning, it looks good. I think Scott definitely is more rookie than I am.”

Grosjean was 10 seconds behind Herta with nine laps remaining but closed to within 3.7087-seconds at the finish after some aggressive driving highlighted by a wheel-banging, side-by-side duel with fellow-rookie Jimmie Johnson in the “Corkscrew” complex with seven laps remaining. Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, was hip-checked off the track by Grosjean but returned to the racing surface to finish a season-best 17th in the No. 48 Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing.

“Yeah, I mean, I was trying to get my way through and push really hard,” said Grosjean, of Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing. “I knew Alex was in front. Jimmie is Alex’s teammate.”

Seated next to Grosjean during a post-race press conference, Palou asked, “Did you push my teammate out?”

“May have,” Grosjean said, smiling. “Sorry, brother. Yeah, I’m sorry we made contact with Jimmie. I was definitely going in. I think Jimmie probably didn’t see me. He was pushing hard to protect Alex from me, which is the game. So we made a bit of contact.

“Had a lot of passes on the Corkscrew, which was good. Felt a bit like (Alex) Zanardi, which is not a bad thing. I must say I’m very impressed with Honda today because the podium is fully Honda. I think we had a great drivability to look after the tires probably better than others.

“The last stint was very fun because we were on new tires and fresher than everyone else. It’s been a great day. P13 to P3 today, it’s a pretty good day. Laguna Seca, I love you. That’s all I can say.” Grosjean finished 1.734-seconds behind Palou.

Graham Rahal finished fourth in the No. 15 Honda fielded by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, with O’Ward rounding out the top-five.

“All weekend we didn’t have it,” said O’Ward, 22, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. “I truly feel like we used every single ounce of energy and pace that this car had. We pulled off a near-miracle in qualifying to start in the first three rows. In the race, honestly, that was as much as I had. All we can do at Long Beach is win, and then let everything else fall. I’ve got faith in myself. I know I’m pretty handy around a street course, so let’s see what we can pull off next week.”

Herta’s path to victory become much clearer on Lap 2 of the 95-lapper, ironically after he made a mistake. Herta went wide in Turn 4, opening the door for fellow front-row starter and Andretti Autosport teammate Alexander Rossi in Turn 5.

Rossi and Herta banged wheels while side-by-side in Turn 5, and Rossi’s No. 27 Honda then spun into the gravel and stalled. Rossi’s car was refired, but he finished 25th, two laps down.

After that incident, teams unfolded varying tire and fuel strategies trying to undercut or overcut Herta’s lead. None worked, as Herta’s speed and consistency were too much. The only time Herta did not lead came when Grosjean was at the front on Lap 19 and from Laps 69-71 during pit cycles.

Palou kept the race close around the midway point, pulling to within one second of Herta as both drivers’ Firestone tires wore during a stint. But Herta had extended his lead to 5.4-seconds by Lap 75.

“There was always pressure there from Alex behind me,” Herta said. “Even at the beginning of the stints when I was a little bit better, he was still there. And he closed it back up at the end of the stints. I think he was a little better that time.

“I’m just happy to have done it. This place is so awesome _ it’s my favorite track in North America by far. To win here means so much.”

The only drama for Herta came with 14 laps remaining when he couldn’t avoid what appeared to be a rabbit or a squirrel running across the track. But the wildlife collision did no damage to his machine.

While the Drivers’ Championship will go to the wire at Long Beach, Honda has clinched the Manufacturers Award for the fourth consecutive season.

Results of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.238-mile/11-turn WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(1) Colton Herta, Honda, 95, Running

2. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 95, Running

3. (13) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 95, Running

4. (12) Graham Rahal, Honda, 95, Running

5. (6) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 95, Running

6. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 95, Running

7. (17) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 95, Running

8. (9) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 95, Running

9. (5) Oliver Askew, Honda, 95, Running

10. (14) Ed Jones, Honda, 95, Running

11. (19) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 95, Running

12. (16) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 95, Running

13. (8) Scott Dixon, Honda, 95, Running

14. (21) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 94, Running

15. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 94, Running

16. (18) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 94, Running

17. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 94, Running

18. (24) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 94, Running

19. (15) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 94, Running

20. (11) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 94, Running

21. (10) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 94, Running

22. (26) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 94, Running

23. (27) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 94, Running

24. (22) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 94, Running

25. (2) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 93, Running

26. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 93, Running

27. (23) Takuma Sato, Honda, 83, Mechanical

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 104.114 mph

Time of Race: 2:02:31.5444

Margin of victory: 1.9747-seconds

Cautions: 1 for 2 laps

Lead changes: 4 among 2 drivers

Lap Leaders

Herta, Colton 1-18

Grosjean, Romain 19

Herta, Colton 20-68

Grosjean, Romain 69-71

Herta, Colton 72-95

Point standings (top-10): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 517; 2, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, 482; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 469; 4, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 445; 5, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 430; 6, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 402; 7, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 374; 8, Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, 353; 9, Will Power, Team Penske, 337; 10, Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, 304.

UPDATED 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/RACE WINNER

Sunday, April 18 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, April 25 _Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. (Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport)

Saturday, May 1 _ Texas Motor Speedway Race 1, Fort Worth (Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, May 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway Race 2, Fort Worth (Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP)

Saturday, May 15 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course (Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing)

Sunday, May 30 _ The 105th Indianapolis 500-Mile Race (Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing)

Saturday, June 12 _ The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race 1, Detroit (Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, June 13 _ The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race 2, Detroit (Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP)

Sunday, June 20 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, July 4 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (Josef Newgarden, Team Penske)

Sunday, Aug. 8 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn. (Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Saturday, Aug. 14 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course (Will Power, Team Penske)

Saturday, Aug. 21 _ World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (Josef Newgarden, Team Penske)

Sunday, Sept. 12 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway (Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, Sept. 19 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport)

Sunday, Sept. 26 _ Streets of Long Beach, Calif. (NBCSN)

