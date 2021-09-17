Bristol Track Adds Stress For Champ Hopefuls

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Of the 16 drivers in NASCAR’s Cup Series playoffs, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are the only three stress-free competitors entering Saturday night’s Bass Pro NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Those three have already secured positions in the Round of 12, which will be determined following the 500-lap race at the tough half-mile track. Hamlin and Truex advance via their victories at Darlington and Richmond, respectively, while regular season champion Larson possesses the points needed to continue his title chase. For the other 13 drivers, only one can advance with a victory while the others are faced with various point scenarios at a track where a good night can go sour in the blink of an eye.

“Bristol is one of those places that is about as opposite as you can get from Daytona and Talladega, but, ironically, the wreck avoidance is really similar,” said Christopher Bell, who enters Saturday’s event eighth in the point standings. “I’ve had my fair share of getting caught up in incidents.”

William Byron, who enters the Bristol event 15th in the standings, agrees with Bell.

“The thing about Bristol is things happen really fast,” Byron continued. “You have to stay on your toes. You have to be mentally and physically prepared. It’s really a tough track physically because you’re constantly loaded up in the banking, so not a lot of time to breathe and think. Things just happen fast. With it being an elimination race, it’s going to be challenging and you’re going to have to stay on your toes all day.”

NASCAR champion Kurt Busch’s last place finish at Richmond last week due to an accident after only 40 laps has left him tied with Alex Bowman for 12th in the standings. Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell finds himself 16th in the standings and in a must-win situation if he hopes to advance in the playoffs. Byron and Tyler Reddick are the other two competitors who enter the Bristol race below the cutline. However drivers ninth through 14th in the standings are separated by a mere 18 points.

Saturday’s race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on NBCSN.