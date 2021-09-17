Smith Trucks To Bristol Win; Field Pared To Eight

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sheldon Creed dominated the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first playoff round, winning two of the three races and controlling the third, but it was Chandler Smith who pulled off the upset victory to advance to the Round of 8.

“I’ve really been tested in the last year or two in my faith,” said the 19-year-old Smith, who became the second youngest driver to win at the tough Bristol Motor Speedway. “God’s timing is always right. This is unbelievable.”

Smith’s victory in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 ended 10th-place finisher Todd Gilliland’s championship bid.

“That last restart was kinda chaotic,” a dejected Gilliland said. “I honestly don’t even know what happened. I’m just heartbroken! I’m at a loss for words. Just to miss it by two points there really, really, really stinks.”

Austin Hill was the other driver eliminated from the playoffs due to a late-race wreck.

“I was just trying to get in line,” Hill said. “The spotter told me he was coming. That he was there. I kinda went down a little bit just to see if I could spook him a little bit, maybe make him lift. I misjudged it. I came down too much and as soon as he got into me it just took the rear stability out of it and off we went.”

The six-truck wreck that eliminated Hill from the playoffs set the stage for Smith to make his victory bid. Following the race’s second red flag for removal of damaged trucks from the track, Smith was second with Creed leading. However, Smith chose the inside lane for the restart, putting him beside Creed. When the green flag waved, Smith refused to let Creed obtain an advantage. In the course of the duel, Creed cut a tire on his truck and had to settle for a 19th-place finish. Smith then sped to a 0.422-second victory over Grant Enfinger.

“I knew I was going to get hit. I just didn’t know when,” said Creed, who will drive fulltime for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series next year. “He (Smith) kinda got into me off of (turn) 2 and slowed me down a little bit. That’s probably what started to cut it (tire) down.

“Yeah, they’re (Smith) on their way to the next round, but I don’t know if they’ll get away with it then.”

However, Smith was content in doing whatever was necessary to win.

“I think any other driver that was in my situation would have done the exact same thing,” Smith said. “If you wouldn’t have done that, then I think you’re in the sport for the wrong reason.”

The second round in the Camping World Truck Series playoffs begins Sept. 24 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. John Hunter Nemechek, the regular season champion, is seeded first for the Round of 8. Rounding out the rest of the field still in contention for the championship are Creed, Ben Rhodes, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, Carson Hocevar and Stewart Friesen.