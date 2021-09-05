Creed Makes It Two Straight in Trucks Playoffs

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Sheldon Creed entered this year’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs with the attitude that he had “nothing to lose”, but since the post-season began the California native has done nothing but win.

Creed claimed his second victory in the two-race-old Playoffs Sunday at Darlington Raceway in the In It To Win It 200, giving him a sweep of this year’s Truck races at the historical 1.366-mile track. Going back to last year, the current Truck Series champion has now won four of the last five playoff races.

“I feel like last year I was nervous coming into all of the races, thinking about the unknowns and this year I’m trying to enjoy it more,” Creed said. “I’m trying to put pressure on the other guys. I’ve been trying to stay really low key and just have fun with it. Just stay focused on what I’m in control of.

“I feel I came into the playoffs with nothing to lose. I only had one win and one Stage win. I’m just trying to do my job as best I can, winning and trying to set myself up for next year. It’s getting hard to get jobs right now. If you win, that makes it easier. So that’s what my goal is right now.”

In Sunday’s race, Creed led three times for 104 laps, taking the lead for good on lap 68. However, the 147-lap race didn’t begin well for the GMS Racing driver.

“Even in Stage 2 I was loose and just fighting off the 18 (Chandler Smith) and the 4 (John Hunter Nemechek), just not having a whole lot of fun with it,” Creed said. “Then I got it pretty good there at the end.”

Nemechek, who solidified his advancement in the playoffs on points with Sunday’s second-place finish, won the race’s first Stage. Creed won the second Stage and clearly possessed the upper hand in the 57-lap final Stage, taking a 0.531-second victory over Nemechek.

“I was still a little free that last run, but it was way more manageable and I was able to keep the KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) trucks behind me,” Creed noted. “I feel like we’ve been working towards this. I feel like the last five races we have had two wins and two thirds. We’re bringing trucks that are better. That makes the whole day easier executing; having more options. You’re not in a box with a truck that’s a handful.”

The Truck Series now has a week break before ending the playoffs’ first round at Bristol on Sept. 16.

###

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – 2nd Annual In It To Win It 200

Darlington Raceway

Darlington, South Carolina

Sunday, September 5, 2021

(1) Sheldon Creed (P), Chevrolet, 147. (6) John Hunter Nemechek (P), Toyota, 147. (4) Stewart Friesen (P), Toyota, 147. (8) Todd Gilliland (P), Ford, 147. (34) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 147. (12) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 147. (9) Chandler Smith # (P), Toyota, 147. (13) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 147. (10) Zane Smith (P), Chevrolet, 147. (2) Matt Crafton (P), Toyota, 147. (5) Carson Hocevar # (P), Chevrolet, 147. (7) Austin Hill (P), Toyota, 147. (29) Colby Howard(i), Chevrolet, 147. (16) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 147. (17) Chase Purdy #, Chevrolet, 147. (18) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 147. (20) Josh Berry(i), Chevrolet, 147. (25) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 147. (38) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 146. (27) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 146. (26) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 146. (36) Spencer Davis, Toyota, 146. (28) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 146. (22) Tanner Gray, Ford, 146. (30) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 146. (33) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 145. (31) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 145. (23) Kris Wright #, Chevrolet, 144. (14) Hailie Deegan #, Ford, 144. (15) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 143. (11) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 143. (21) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, Accident, 141. (19) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 141. (3) Ben Rhodes (P), Toyota, 140. (37) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, Too Slow, 86. (35) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Ford, Too Slow, 75. (32) Ryan Ellis(i), Toyota, Transmission, 28. (24) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 22.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 105.331 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 54 Mins, 23 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.531 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S. Creed (P) 1-9;J. Nemechek (P) 10-48;S. Creed (P) 49-63;C. Smith # (P) 64-67;S. Creed (P) 68-147.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Sheldon Creed (P) 3 times for 104 laps; John Hunter Nemechek (P) 1 time for 39 laps; Chandler Smith # (P) 1 time for 4 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 4,88,21,2,52,38,42,18,75,99

Stage #2 Top Ten: 2,18,4,88,42,21,38,52,75,15