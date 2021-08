The schedule NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed because of rain.

It is re-schedule to resume on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

A.J. Allmendinger was leading on Lap 19 of the 100-lap scheduled-distance when rain began during a competition caution. The rain continued, delaying track drying efforts and officials ultimately decided to postpone the event.