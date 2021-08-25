Cadillac Developing Hybrid

RacinToday.com

Cadillac is developing a fourth generation Prototype constructed to the new IMSA and Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) LMDh regulations. The Cadillac LMDh Prototype will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the WEC Championship beginning in 2023.

Cadillac and constructor Dallara are designing the Cadillac LMDh. The companies’ cooperative efforts led to design of the championship-winning Cadillac DPi-V.R. A new GM-developed engine will integrate with the LMDh common hybrid system.

The Cadillac LMDh is projected to debut at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in January 2023, with the objective of also participating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

“We are excited to compete at the top level of international motorsport in the LMDh class beginning in 2023,” Rory Harvey, Cadillac Global vice president, said in a statement. “Like motorsport, Cadillac is making the transition into a future driven by alternative propulsion. The hybrid nature of the LMDh rules will help us to bridge our technology transfer to our all-electric future.

“We have had great success with the championship-winning Cadillac DPi-V.R and look forward to building on that record into the future with the next generation Cadillac LMDh.”

Cadillac will partner with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and Action Express Racing (AXR) for this project. CGR’s most recent foray into international sports car racing was with Ford Motor Co. Fielding the new Ford GT in the GTE-Pro class, CGR successfully competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2016 through the end of the 2018-19 season, as well as the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2016 through 2019.

“We are looking forward to the new International Prototype formula and running the Cadillac LMDh,” team-owner Chip Ganassi said. “We have had a great relationship across three different racing disciplines with GM and are looking forward to developing the car with Cadillac and Dallara over the next year-and-a-half.”

Gary Nelson, AXR team manager, added, “The IMSA LMDh category is looking to be very competitive with multiple manufacturers. We’ve had a lot of success running the Cadillac DPi-V.R as one of the original teams since 2017 and are looking forward to being a part of the next chapter of Cadillac Racing.”

Toyota Gazoo Racing became the first team to claim a Le Mans victory in the new Hypercar category Sunday. The Japanese manufacturer’s GR010 HYBRIDs cruised to a 1-2 finish, four laps ahead of the competition in a five-car class. French manufacturer Peugeot is ticketed to join the class in 2022.