Update: Elliott Fails Pre-Race; Glen Winning Streak At Risk

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Chase Elliott’s bid for a record-tying third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory at Watkins Glen International took a major hit Sunday morning during pre-race inspection.

Elliott’s No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE and Christopher Bell’s No. 20 STANLEY Toyota Camry were assessed L1 penalties by NASCAR’s garage police for violating Rules 20.4.8.3.a and 20.4.8.3.b (rear-window air deflectors). NASCAR confirmed that Elliott’s car failed inspection twice.

Elliott, the reigning Cup champion, drives for Hendrick Motorsports. Bell is part of the Joe Gibbs Racing stable.

Crew chiefs Alan Gustafson (Elliott) and Adam Stevens (Bell) were ejected from the facility, which will play host to the 35th annual Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series race today at 3 p.m. (EDT). Both teams have been penalized with the loss of 10 driver and owner points and a $25,000 fine.

In addition, both cars will start the 90-lap/220.5-miler from the rear of a 37-car field that was set by Metric Qualifying. Bell originally was to start seventh and Elliott was 11th in a lineup paced by pole-sitter Brad Keselowski in his No. 2 Wabash National Ford Mustang fielded by Team Penske. Joey Logano, also of Team Penske, will start alongside in the No. 22 Verizon 5G Ford.

Before the penalties were announced, Elliott was among a group of 20 drivers scheduled for a pre-race bullpen session with media at the NASCAR hauler. The penalty and its repercussions quickly became a priority ask.

“It’s certainly not ideal, but I feel we can operate at a high level and we’ve been prepared for the race,” Elliott said through his sunglasses. “I hate not having Alan on the box but I feel like I can do a really good job working with the rest of our team to do well today.”

Asked for details on the infraction, Elliott said, “I honestly don’t really know. I barely got here this morning.”

Elliott said he spoke briefly with Gustafson _ former crew chief to four-time Cup champ Jeff Gordon and two-time champ Kyle Busch _ after the penalty was announced.

“He called me earlier and told me he got kicked-out. That’s about it,” Elliott said with a grin.

The thought of having to work his way to the front around WGI’s 2.45-mile/seven-turn layout was another matter. “This place is tough. It’s hard to pass here for sure,” Elliott said. “Track position is key like it is everywhere, but certainly when you get to that second stage and that last pit stop, track position is important. We need to make sure we execute really well the first half of the race, try to get ourselves forward and get a good spot for that last pit stop. You can pass, you just got to do a really good job. I’m looking forward to it.”

Chad Knaus, vice president of competition for Hendrick Motorsports, called the penalty “an unfortunate circumstance.”

“Tom Gray, lead engineer of the No. 9, will take over calling the race in Alan’s absence,” said Knaus, no stranger to NASCAR’s penalty box during his crew chief tenure with seven-time Cup champ Jimmie Johnson. “We apologize to our fans and partners associated with the No. 9 team, and will now focus forward on achieving the best possible results in today’s race.”

Bell, who is in his first full season with JGR, said he was caught off-guard by the infraction. “It is what it is,” Bell said during his bullpen session. “Just have to start a little further back and not having Adam on the pit box will be a little bit of a hinderance. But I have all the faith in the world that Joe Gibbs Racing is going to come through and we’re going to have really, really great Camrys and I think we’re going to be racing up-front today.

“It’s pretty tough to pass here, but throughout the last couple races at least, we’ve had to go to the back. It just puts us a little bit behind, but I’m not too concerned about it. I think we’ll work our way up.”

Bell said he spoke with Stevens, who assured his absence would not affect the pit strategy to be called by car chief Chris Sherwood.

“Just have to work a little bit harder to pass guys,” said Bell, 26. “It would have been nice to start up-front at Watkins Glen, especially not having laps here in a Cup car ever and then only two Xfinity races. It would have been nice to start up-front with the experienced guys and learn from them. On the other hand, starting in the back, the pace will be a lot slower so I have a little more time to get up to speed.”

Bell added he typically doesn’t hear much from Stevens over the radio during a race. “So, I think we’re in a pretty good spot where I don’t think it’s going to impact me or at least for me inside the car,” Bell said. “I don’t know how much it’s going to affect the team because obviously I don’t see that side of it whenever I’m racing.”

However, JGR’s Kyle Busch said both drivers likely will regret their missing team leaders. “I would say it’s a big factor,” Busch said. “If we didn’t need the crew chiefs, then we wouldn’t come here with them. We come here with them for a reason and that’s for them to orchestrate our team, kind of be the head coach of everything that’s going on, make sure that we’re getting all we need from all of our team members.”

Elliott, 25, has won six of the last seven Cup road-course races, including the most recent outing at Road America on the Fourth of July. Elliott’s seventh overall road-course win moved him into third place on NASCAR’s all-time list behind a pair of Hall of Famers.

Three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart _ aka Smoke Johnson _ retired with eight road-course wins, including five (2002, ’04, ’05, ’07 and ’09) at WGI. Stewart exited Cup one win short of tying the series record for most road-course wins at a single track at six, the mark set by Hall of Famer Bobby Allison at Riverside (Calif.) Raceway.

Stewart’s eight overall road-course wins are one fewer than four-time series champ Sir Jeff Gordon’s nine victories on NASCAR’s twisties, including four at The Glen.

Elliott has scored seven of his 13 career Cup wins on road-courses _ Watkins Glen (2018, ‘19); Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL (2019, ‘20); Daytona International Speedway Road Course (2020); Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas (2021) and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

If Elliott were to three-peat today, he would break a tie with Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing among active drivers for most Cup wins at The Glen. Elliott also would become the third Cup driver to score three consecutive wins at WGI, a record shared by Hall of Famers Mark Martin (1993, ’94, ‘95) during his tenure with Roush Fenway Racing and Gordon (1997, ’98, ‘99) at HMS.

Elliott has made four Cup starts at WGI, highlighted by those back-to-back wins over Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing. Elliott led a race-high 52 of 90 laps in 2018 en route to his emotional first Cup win and dominated in 2019 by leading a massive 80 of 90 laps (88.9 percent).

Stage 1 will end on Lap 20 and Stage 2 on Lap 40, setting up a 50-lap sprint to the finish. The weather forecast is calling for hot, humid conditions and a 50 percent chance of late afternoon rain. The track surface definitely will be “green,” as a steady, heavy rain swept the region shortly after the conclusion of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race won by Ty Gibbs of JGR. In the event of precipitation, Goodyear Racing has its white-lettered wet weather radials on standby. Each team will be issued five sets of treaded rubber.

NBC Sports Network’s pre-race program began at 2:30 p.m. (EDT). The race also will be broadcast by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

