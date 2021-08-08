Flat Spot On – Indy Cars Rock Nashville  

By Jonathan Ingram | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

NASHVILLE – They’ve been racing on public roads ever since cars have been raced. So why all the excitement about an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the streets of a city best known for country music?

A track that crosses the Cumberland River over a sinewy bridge in the shadow of the Nashville skyline at peak speeds of 180 mph may have something to do with it. A proximity to Indianapolis, meaning lots of longtime followers of the Indy 500, likely helps. A well-earned reputation for being a party town—including outrageous vehicles-for-hire that carry drinking parties through the streets—may be the rollicking clincher.

Before the first race engine was fired, the reserved grandstand tickets for all three days had been sold out for what’s billed as the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. In an atmosphere reminiscent of Surfer’s Paradise or Long Beach, except with some trees and shade, fans have turned out in droves for the first two days of an event weekend that includes Trans-Am and Stadium Super Truck races on the circuit adjacent to the stadium of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

So, the organizers have already won the party. But is it a good circuit for a race?

Judging by two practice sessions and qualifying, action as well as speed awaits. A long list of wall bangers included hometown hero Josef Newgarden and six-time champion Scott Dixon. “I was having trouble completing a lap,” said Dixon of his Saturday practice session and two spins, including one that knocked down his rear wing.

The man behind what is no doubt a very challenging 2.17-mile layout is Tony Cotman. The New Zealander has worked in open-wheel racing throughout his career before launching NZR Consulting. His track design resume includes the street circuits in Baltimore and Sao Paolo, Brazil.

With sharp blue eyes, Cotman is as even-keeled as any former team engineer and sanctioning body official might be when it comes to constantly massaging the racing surface to reduce the inevitable problems posed by asphalt and concrete usually meant for daily road car traffic, rain and drainage. “I’ve learned a lot about expansion joints over the last week,” he said wryly, in reference to the bumps on the fastest segment of the circuit—the two trips across the bridge.

“There’s three rounds to it,” said Cotman of designing street tracks. “What can you physically do? What do you really want to do? Then you put those two together and come up with what’s possible.”

Using the width of the roadways and placement of the concrete barriers, it was possible for Cotman to create a track where only one of the “straights” is really straight. Like some ovals, each of the four corners on the path around the stadium-sized parking lot have their differences due to the crowning of the road and subtleties of camber. Given the speeds and the concentration of corners absent the bridge segment, it’s a busy, challenging track for drivers on a hot day. On the other hand, the bridge may be the busiest portion of the track due to bumps taken at high speed.

Meanwhile, there’s a dramatic change in elevation from the peak of the bridge down through the twisty “nest of snakes” portion on the west side of the river that sets up drivers’ return back across. And, oh yes. Just in case, there are rescue squads in boats on the river below in case a car ends up in the water like Albert Ascari at Monaco.

If that sounds slightly pessimistic, the other safety news is that the Nashville circuit has fencing designed by Geobrugg, a Swiss company that got started in high tensile metal barriers for avalanche protection. The company’s fencing is already in use at the Circuit of the Americas and Nashville is the first street circuit in the U.S. to deploy it. “The cost is about 30 percent more,” said Cotman, who prefabricated the fencing at a nearby yard in East Nashville.

The prevailing response of the drivers to the circuit has been positive. “It was more fun than I thought to drive it,” said Alex Palau. “Like when I saw the track map, yeah, I thought it was going to be a bit boring to drive it with the slow speed stuff, just straight, 90 degrees corners. But they are all different. I think it’s quite fun. Very bumpy, but it’s also challenging.”

Learning just how different each corner can be and just how much of the track can be used broke a lot of carbon fiber in the first two days. The bumps made consistent lap times difficult and produced lines suddenly altered under braking. But the drivers have been even-keeled in their comments about the bumps and some of the resulting bruises from the walls—in no small part because they like the idea of racing in Nashville. “You take a swing at a track like this and either you’re on or you’re off,” said Newgarden, shrugging off his heavy impact at Turn 11 during the second round of qualifying.

A significant new development for Cotman was the ability to laser scan the entire surface in Nashville. That aids decisions on where the track surface can be modified and provides the data for accurate simulations. “The drivers can do a pretty job of driving the circuit before they get here,” he said. “That includes the visuals and the bumps.”

Pole winner Colton Herta attributed stellar Friday and Saturday performances to his work in Honda’s Driver-in-the-Loop simulator in Brownsburg, Ind. “We came off the truck and we were really good,” said Herta. “A lot of that was how Honda did with the simulator. We got it into a window we liked and we brought that car (set-up) here.”

“I thought it was a good model, the bumps and where everything was,” he continued. “Obviously, they laser-scanned it. Even the walls and where they were going to be.”

It remains to be seen if the frequent contact with the barriers during practice and qualifying were leading indicators of a caution-fest. There will be yellows, possibly resulting in strategic choices that could determine the outcome of the race. Another significant unknown concerns tire degradation on surfaces that have yet to be tried with a full stint on Firestone’s soft reds and harder blacks. This, too, may present strategic choices for those looking to make it to the finish on just two stops.

The view from here, i.e., Saturday evening? Bring it on.

(Editor’s note: Jonathan Ingram and Bill Lester are co-authors of the 2021 release from Pegasus Books titled “Winning In Reverse.” Ingram’s book “CRASH! From Senna to Earnhardt – How the HANS Helped Save Racing” includes a comprehensive account of Dale Earnhardt’s last-lap crash at Daytona in 2001. Published by RJP Books, signed copies of “CRASH!” are available at www.jingrambooks.com.)