Cup Gig Not A Lifelong Dream For Chastain

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Most of today’s NASCAR Cup competitors have focused on establishing a racing career since childhood. However, that’s not the case with Ross Chastain who never envisioned such a profession.

Chastain’s family farmed watermelons and when he started racing at age 12 at various Florida short tracks he never possessed plans of one day competing in NASCAR. He was merely having fun with his family. However, at age 18 things began changing and now the Alva, Fla., native finds himself with Trackhouse Racing for 2022 and a multi-year Cup contract in hand.

It’s a path Chastain never envisioned 10 years ago when he purchased a used seat from Justin Marks and succeeded the current team owner in a NASCAR Truck entry fielded by Stacy Compton. It was 2011 and Chastain believed he would do a one-and-done Truck deal. Then suddenly there were four more Truck races. Once again, Chastain thought he was done, but a full season materialized with team owner Bobby Dotter for 2012. When that year concluded, Chastain again thought his NASCAR venture was over. Then along came Brad Keselowski with a part-time offer in the Truck series. From there, it snowballed.

Chastain now has competed in 101 NASCAR Cup, 192 Xfinity and 95 Truck races. He has yet to win in Cup, but his racing resume contains two Xfinity and three Truck victories. In addition, he owns 17 top-five and 42 top-10 Truck finishes, 21 top-five and 47 top-10 in Xfinity, and two top-five and seven top-10 finishes in Cup.

With 14 races remaining in the Cup season, Chastain must now focus on the present and the future simultaneously. With four races remaining in the NASCAR Cup regular season – two road courses, a 2-mile track and a superspeedway — a playoff berth for Chastain and his Chip Ganassi Racing team remains a possibility. Even though he’s 18th in the standings, a win would advance him into the playoffs. However, if that doesn’t materialize, he knows his career path is set for the next two years as Daniel Suarez’s teammate. It’s a situation Chastain characterizes as “indescribable”, but a job that he knew he wanted and went after with the same tenacity he exhibits on the race track. He sent a text to Trackhouse Racing co-owner Marks as soon as he knew Trackhouse had purchased Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR operation and told Marks he wanted the job driving the team’s second car.

That desire, that hunger that Chastain possesses both on-and-off the track are characteristics that Marks likes.

“He has a lot of fight and a lot of want in him,” Marks says about Chastain. “I’m a huge fan of people that have had to work hard against adversity and against odds to try to get where they have gotten in their careers.”

Marks believes the intestinal fortitude created by that type of adversity pays dividends at the Cup level, especially late in the races when a driver has good equipment.

“You want somebody who knows how to win and winning is a talent that’s independent of how fast you can go for a couple of laps, how well you can qualify, what your feedback is like,” Marks explains.

Since the two men’s initial meeting a decade ago, Marks has consistently provided feedback to Chastain on various aspects of racing. He notes Marks has had “heart-to-heart” talks with him about crashing, over driving, road courses, breaking transmissions and cooking the brakes. Chastain never walked away from the conversations feeling degraded, but with a different mentality, a new thought process towards the issue that was discussed.

Now, at age 28, Chastain’s life is one he could never have imagined, but he realizes there’s more to it than simply racing cars. He now has a platform.

“I don’t believe my purpose in all of this is just to race,” Chastain says. “I have a larger purpose to all this and I’m still figuring that out and how I can best use my platform. I’m still trying to wrap my head around what all of that means.”

But no doubt Marks will help his new driver accomplish that task, just as he has mentored him at various times through the last decade. The key difference is now they are building a race team together.

(Editor’s Note: Deb Williams is in her fourth decade of covering motorsports. The former editor of NASCAR Winston Cup Scene and managing editor of GT Motorsports has also covered auto racing for United Press International, USA Today and The Charlotte Observer. The 1990 and 1996 National Motorsports Press Association Writer of the Year has authored five books and hosts the podcast “Racing Now and Then.”