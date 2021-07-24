Helio To ‘Drive for Five’ in 2022 IndyCar Season

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Helio Castroneves’ record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 victory in May not only carved out his space on INDYCAR’s Mount Rushmore, it also has revived his open-wheel career.

Meyer Shank Racing announced Thursday that Castroneves will contest the full 2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule in a bid to become the first five-time champion of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Borrowing a page from Jeff Gordon’s NASCAR playbook, Castroneves will “Drive for Five” in the No. 06 Honda co-owned by Michael Shank and Jim Meyer. A native of Brazil residing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Castroneves will turn 47 on May 10, 2022.

“I am thrilled to get the chance to go for a fifth Indianapolis 500 win, and so excited to fight for the INDYCAR championship again with a full season of races next year with Meyer Shank Racing,” Castroneves said in a team release. “Mike and Jim have developed some incredible sponsorships with AutoNation and SiriusXM, and having that support is critical. I have been missing racing in INDYCAR fulltime so much. So I cannot wait to get a head start on next year with some strong races to finish this season.”

Castroneves won the 105th edition of the Indy 500 on May 30 in his first start for MSR as part of a six-race contract for 2021 as partner to full-timer Jack Harvey.

In related team news, Harvey reportedly shocked MSR management by recently declining to sign a contract extension, creating a vacancy in the No. 60 Honda at season’s end. A 28-year-old native of Bassingham, England, Harvey is rumored to be headed to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as either a replacement for two-time Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato of Japan or a third fulltime entrant alongside Sato and Graham Rahal.

Castroneves won his first three Indy 500s (2001, 2002 and 2009) with Team Penske during a 20-year tenure with team-owner Roger Penske. Castroneves spent the 2018-2020 seasons in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driving for Penske in the Daytona Prototype International ranks.

Three days before the Indy 500’s 105th edition, Castroneves made it clear he was looking for a fulltime INDYCAR ride in 2022 after qualifying sixth in the traditional 33-car field.

“Look, I love this sport,” Castroneves said during a Media Day scrum at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “I’m passionate about this and I don’t care as long as I have an opportunity. So I don’t feel like a dark horse at this moment because I’ve been here before and I feel very confident, to be honest, compared to my opponents. Yeah, I’m going to give them a hard time, for sure, because I want to win this as bad as anybody. I don’t think I’m done.”

Castroneves’ subsequent victory over Spaniard Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing allowed Helio to join A.J. Foyt Jr., Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners of the 500. Castroneves reprised his “Spiderman” victory fence-climb during an emotional and extended post-race celebration.

At 46 years, 20 days old, Castroneves became the fourth-oldest winner in Indy 500 history behind Al Unser (47, 1987), the late Bobby Unser (47, 1981) and Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi (46, 1993).

Castroneves completed his tenure with Team Penske with three starts in 2020, including a best finish of 11th in the COVID-19-delayed 104th Indy 500 on Aug. 23. Helio parted open-wheel company with Penske after 30 career NTT IndyCar Series victories, 12th on the all-time list.

Castroneves and Acura Team Penske co-driver Ricky Taylor shared the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title in the premier DPi class. Amazingly, it was Helio’s first title in any series after runner-up INDYCAR point finishes in 2002, 2008, 2013 and 2014. He also was part of the winning team in IMSA’s prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Castroneves’ fourth Indy 500 win was the first in the series for MSR, which has transitioned from a one-off Indy outing with Harvey in 2017 to the top of IMS’ Victory Circle. The 2022 season will be MSR’s first fielding two full-time entries. Sponsorship of the No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda has been renewed for two years with Harvey’s replacement to be determined.

“We wish Jack much success and we know he will continue to be a driver to watch,” Shank said. “MSR is excited to have Helio on the No. 06 car next season and we’re looking forward to adding a driver who will turn heads in the No. 60 car.”

Shank began racing professionally in SCCA-Ohio Valley Region events in 1989. Shank retired from driving in 1997 to focus on running his fledgling team. Meyer is an Indianapolis resident who joined Shank as co-owner in April 2017 while serving as CEO of SiriusXM. AutoNation and SiriusXM have supported MSR since its first outing at the 2017 Indy 500. In addition, Liberty Media’s minority investment in MSR in 2020 _ attributed to the Formula One Group _ has paved the way for the two-car expansion.

Now in its third decade of competition, MSR has established a technical alliance with Andretti Autosport and CEO/former open-wheel star Michael Andretti as well as Honda Performance Development. MSR also is in the final stages of building a 43,000 square-foot shop in Pataskala, Ohio (approximate population 16,000) located 19 miles east of Columbus.

“There are so many people around us that have given us the opportunity to expand to two full-season entries for next year,” Shank said. “My partner Jim Meyer and I have done this in a way that makes sense for us. I am very excited to have Helio onboard for the 2022 season and I think there will be a lot of excitement around our second driver when we make that announcement as well.”

The NTT IndyCar Series currently is in a month-long summer break. Next up is the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 8, on the Streets of Nashville _ the start of a stretch of three consecutive race weekends.

After Nashville, the series heads back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on Saturday, Aug. 14, then shifts to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., outside St. Louis, for the final oval race of the season, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Saturday evening, Aug. 21.

Confirmation of Helio Castroneves’ fulltime deal with MSR was announced two days after he joined A.J. Foyt Jr., Al Unser and Rick Mears for a unique gathering of four-time Indy 500 champions at IMS’ famed “Yard of Bricks” start/finish line with track photographer Chris Owens.

“What else can I say, these guys since I’ve been here, they’ve been the standard of Indianapolis,” Castroneves said during a subsequent presser overlooking the track. “I’ve always been looking after those guys. For me, I still can’t believe it. Every time I’m with them it blows my mind. They helped me to set the goals and I really pushed for it.”

Castroneves gathered a winner’s ring from each driver and lined the jewelry on a table to be photographed.

“Mine is the one still shaking,” Castroneves joked. “It’s too excited.”

Mears, who served as Castroneves’ spotter at Team Penske for his first three Indy 500 wins, said he was well-aware of Helio’s appreciation for the “Legends of The Brickyard” and the race’s legacy.

“I kind of know how he’s feeling because I’ve heard him say a little bit about it,” Mears said. “When I won my fourth (1991), to get up here with two of my heroes, even though the (number of Indy wins) were the same, I was still not in their category. To be with them was incredible, and I’m pretty sure Helio feels the same way.” In addition to 1991, Mears won the Indy 500 in 1979, 1984 and 1988, all with Team Penske.

Unser, who won his Indy 500s in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987, added, “It’s nice to be called a hero.”

Castroneves asked each driver what to expect as a four-time winner. Foyt, first four-time winner of the Indy 500, was blunt. “No different than if you win it once,” said Foyt, who won the race in 1961, 1964, 1967 and 1977. “You got your first one; that’s what counts.”

The significance of the moment was underscored by the fact that Foyt_ aka “Super Tex” _ is 86, Unser is 82 and Mears is 69. All three have attended fewer INDYCAR races with each passing year. But all three admittedly were cheering for Castroneves to join “The Four-Time Club.”

“(As a driver) you want to continue winning if you’re going to race. But if you’re not going to race then you cheer for someone like Helio to make it happen,” Unser said. “Hopefully, if he’s your favorite, he does it. If not, goodbye Charlie.”

IMS owner Roger Penske _ whose Team Penske organization fielded Indy-winning cars for Mears (four), Castroneves (three) and Unser (one) _ joined the conversation via video call from his office in Detroit.

“What a great day,” said Penske, whose organization has won the race a record 18 times. “I can’t wait to get an autographed picture from each one of you. It will be special in my office.”

Track president Doug Boles noted that 784 drivers have started the 500 and only 20 have won it more than once.

“Some days the racetrack smiles on you, and some days you have it the other way,” Unser said. “You never think you’re going to win because your chances are very slim. There’s 32 other guys who want to win as bad as you do.”

The other aspect of “The Club” is that for a period of time it seemed less exclusive. While it took 61 years for Foyt to become the event’s first four-time member in 1977, Unser matched him 10 years later and Mears did so only four years after that. In quick fashion Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi and Al Unser Jr. became two-time winners.

Even Castroneves, who made his IMS debut in 2001, seemed to be on the fast track to membership, winning the race in his first two attempts and then achieving No. 3 in his ninth start in 2009. But while Helio came close to a fourth on a couple of occasions _ he qualified on pole for the 2010 race and finished second to Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2014 and Takuma Sato in 2017 _ Victory Circle eluded him for 11 straight years. Clearly, Helio was running out of chances.

“Forget about the person, the (winning) driver,” Castroneves said. “After the pandemic and to have so many people back (at IMS), making history, giving a first-time win for a team that’s never won and my personal thing getting my No. 4. When you put all the emotions and scenarios together, it was just a very special event.”

Only two active drivers have won the 500 more than once _ Juan Pablo Montoya (2000 and 2015) and Sato (2017 and 2020).

Foyt, Unser and Mears all took shots at a fifth win only to come up short. Foyt made 15 attempts after his fourth win, finishing second to Mears in 1979 and scoring five additional top-10 finishes. Unser made five more starts after his fourth win, with third-place finishes in 1988 and ’92. Mears took one more shot in 1992, but a mid-race accident spoiled his record-setting bid.

“Records are made to be broken, that’s how you’ve got to look at it,” Foyt said.

“Just remember,” Mears jokingly warned Castroneves, “if you get five, you’ll be lonely.”

INDYCAR and NBC Sports Group have signed a multi-year extension of their media rights agreement. NBC Sports will continue as the exclusive home of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and provide coverage of all NTT IndyCar Series races, qualifying, practices and Indy Lights races across its linear, digital and streaming platforms, including Peacock. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The NTT IndyCar Series will see a significant increase in network exposure in 2022, with 13 races broadcast on NBC. With the impending demise of NBC Sports Network, the remaining races will be carried on USA Network and Peacock Premium. Telemundo Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage of the season-opening race, the Indianapolis 500 and the season finale.

Peacock will stream all races on NBC and USA Network and will continue as the streaming home of NTT IndyCar Series qualifying and practices sessions, Indy Lights races and full-event replays. Peacock will stream two races exclusively, which will be announced at a later date.

“We have demonstrated NBCUniversal’s ability to make big events bigger with our presentations of the Indianapolis 500,” said Jon Miller, NBC Sports. “We have worked closely with Roger Penske, Mark Miles and the entire team to expand INDYCAR’s reach across the U.S, and are thrilled to build upon our collaborative successes of the past few years.”

Miles, president/CEO, Penske Entertainment Corp., said NBC Sports has been the “ideal partner” for the NTT IndyCar Series. “This new deal represents a significant expansion of our network TV exposure and sets us up for continued growth and success alongside a committed, innovative and world-class broadcast partner,” Miles said.

The media rights extension comes on the heels of viewership milestones for NBC Sports’ coverage of both the Indy 500 and the series. The 105th Indianapolis 500 on NBC was the most-watched edition of the race since the 100th running in 2016, won by rookie Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport. NBC Sports is off to its most-watched NTT IndyCar Series season in history through the first nine races of 2021, with viewership up 30 percent vs. comparable coverage in 2020.

The partnership between NBC Sports and the NTT IndyCar Series dates to 2009, when NBCSN (originally VERSUS) became the cable home of the series and televised the majority of its races. NBC Sports became the exclusive home of INDYCAR in 2019, which also marked the year of NBC’s inaugural Indianapolis 500 broadcast.

NTT IndyCar Series point standings: 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 384; 2, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, 345; 3, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 328; 4, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 315; 5, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 280; 6, Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, 271; 7, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 260; 8, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 257; 9, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 256; 10, Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 226.

UPDATED 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/RACE WINNER

Sunday, April 18 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, April 25 _Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. (Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport)

Saturday, May 1 _ Texas Motor Speedway Race 1, Fort Worth (Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, May 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway Race 2, Fort Worth (Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP)

Saturday, May 15 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course (Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing)

Sunday, May 30 _ The 105th Indianapolis 500-Mile Race (Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing)

Saturday, June 12 _ The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race 1, Detroit (Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, June 13 _ The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race 2, Detroit (Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP)

Sunday, June 20 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, July 4 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (Josef Newgarden, Team Penske)

Sunday, Aug. 8 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn. (NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 14 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course (NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 21 _ World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (NBCSN)

Sunday, Sept. 12 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 19 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 26 _ Streets of Long Beach, Calif. (NBCSN)